The Mahindra Thar Roxx has five seats, making it a good option for families. We compare it with the XUV700, another family SUV from the carmaker, to see which is the better choice on paper

The Mahindra Thar Roxx has just been launched in India, and it’s priced similarly to the Mahindra XUV700, a more family-friendly SUV from Mahindra. Both SUVs offer a comparable list of features and powertrain options. In this article, we’ll compare the Thar Roxx and the XUV700 to help you decide which is the better choice for your family.

Dimensions

Dimensions Mahindra Thar Roxx Mahindra XUV700 Difference Length 4,428 mm 4,695 mm (-267 mm) Width 1,870 mm 1,890 mm (-20 mm) Height 1,923 mm 1,755 mm +168 mm Wheelbase 2,850 mm 2,750 mm +100 mm

As seen in the table, the Mahindra Thar Roxx is shorter in length and narrower than the XUV700. However, it has more height and a longer wheelbase, which can translate to better cabin space in the Thar Roxx.

Powertrain

Both the Thar Roxx and the XUV700 come with turbo-petrol and diesel engine options. Specifications of these engines are as follows:

Specifications Mahindra Thar Roxx Mahindra XUV700 Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power Up to 177 PS Up to 175 PS 200 PS Up to 185 PS Torque Up to 380 Nm Up to 370 Nm 380 Nm 450 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT^ 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT Drivetrain* RWD RWD/4WD FWD FWD/AWD

* RWD = Rear-wheel-drive, 4WD = Four-wheel-drive, FWD = Front-wheel-drive, AWD = All-wheel-drive

^AT = Torque converter automatic gearbox

While both vehicles have similar capacity turbo-petrol engines, the XUV700’s engine produces more power at 200 PS compared to the Thar Roxx's 177 PS. That said, the torque output of both stands at 380 Nm.

Both the Mahindra SUVs also get the same diesel engines, but the XUV700 offers slightly more power and torque, with up to 185 PS and 450 Nm, compared to the Thar Roxx's 175 PS and 370 Nm.

The Thar Roxx is better suited for off-roading, featuring RWD as standard and the option for 4WD, which is more capable in tough conditions than the XUV700's FWD with optional AWD.

Features

Here’s a detailed feature list of both Mahindra SUVs:

Mahindra Thar Roxx Mahindra XUV700 Exterior Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

LED turn indicators

LED tail lights

Front LED fog lamps

19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels Auto-LED headlights with LED DRLs

LED turn indicators

LED front fog lamps with cornering function

LED tail lights

Flush-door handles

18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels Interior Dual-tone black and white dashboard

White leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

Two separate front armrests

Rear centre armrest with cup holders

Footwell lighting

5 seats Dual-tone black and white dashboard

White leatherette seats

Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shifter

Front centre armrest with storage space

Rear centre armrest with cup holders

5, 6 and 7 seat layouts Comfort and Convenience Auto AC with rear vents

Ventilated front seats

Panoramic sunroof

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Wireless phone charger

Cruise control

6-way powered driver’s seat

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Cooled glove box

Push-button start/stop

Electric Locking Differential

Auto-dimming IRVM Panoramic sunroof

10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster

6-way power-adjustable driver seat with memory function

Dual-zone climate control

Air purifier

Wireless phone charger

Drive modes (diesel only)

Push-button start/stop

Cruise control

Ventilated front seats

ORVMs with memory function Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected car tech

9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system 10.25-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

12-speaker Sony sound system

Connected car tech Safety 6 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC) with rollover mitigation

360-degree camera

Front and rear parking sensors

Hill hold and hill descent control

All-wheel disc brakes

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

Rear defogger with rear wiper

Rain-sensing wipers

3-point seat belts for all seats

Seat belt reminder for all seats

ABS with EBD

ISOFIX child seat anchorage

Level 2 ADAS 7 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC)

360-degree camera

Level 2 ADAS

TPMS

Rain-sensing wipers

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

Front and rear parking sensors

Rear defogger with rear wiper

Rain-sensing wipers

ABS with EBD

ISOFIX child seat anchorage

All-wheel disc brakes

Both the Mahindra SUVs have a striking exterior thanks to common elements including all-LED lighting and LED DRLs. That said, it’s the Mahindra Thar Roxx that gets larger 19-inch alloy wheels, while the XUV700 has smaller 18-inch wheels but includes flush-door handles.

Inside, the Thar Roxx has two front armrests and footwell lighting, while the XUV700 offers a front centre armrest with storage space and is available in 5-, 6-, or 7-seat options.

The Thar Roxx is equipped with an electric locking differential for better off-road capability and has a cooled glove box. The XUV700 adds conveniences like a memory function for the driver’s seat, dual-zone climate control, and ORVMs with memory function.

The Thar Roxx features a 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, while the XUV700 offers a 12-speaker Sony system.

In terms of safety, the XUV700 has seven airbags compared to six in the Thar Roxx. Both cars come with Level-2 ADAS.

Price and Verdict

Model Mahindra Thar Roxx Mahindra XUV700 Price Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh* Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 24.99 lakh

* Prices of the four-wheel-drive (4WD) variants of the Mahindra Thar Roxx have not been revealed yet

Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The Mahindra Thar Roxx and the Mahindra XUV700 are both family-friendly SUVs. As shown in the table, the prices of these two SUVs are quite similar, with the prices of the 4WD variants yet to be announced. This makes it easier to compare them based on what each offers for your specific needs.

The XUV700 offers more comfort and versatility, with seating options for 5,6, or 7 passengers, making it ideal for larger families. It also comes with premium features like dual-zone climate control, a memory function for the driver’s seat, and an extra airbag compared to the Thar Roxx. While it doesn’t offer 4WD, the XUV700 has an optional all-wheel drive (AWD), giving it a bit more off-road capability than typical family SUVs.

On the other hand, the Thar Roxx stays true to the Thar’s heritage. It’s equipped with features like an electric locking differential and a 4WD drivetrain, making it perfect for those who love tackling rough terrains. If you enjoy off-road adventures and want a vehicle that’s built to handle them with ease, the Thar Roxx might be the better choice.

Which SUV would you choose? Let us know in the comments below.

