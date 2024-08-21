5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra XUV700: Which Mahindra SUV Should You Buy?
Modified On Aug 21, 2024 11:04 AM By Dipan for Mahindra Thar ROXX
The Mahindra Thar Roxx has five seats, making it a good option for families. We compare it with the XUV700, another family SUV from the carmaker, to see which is the better choice on paper
The Mahindra Thar Roxx has just been launched in India, and it’s priced similarly to the Mahindra XUV700, a more family-friendly SUV from Mahindra. Both SUVs offer a comparable list of features and powertrain options. In this article, we’ll compare the Thar Roxx and the XUV700 to help you decide which is the better choice for your family.
Dimensions
|
Dimensions
|
Mahindra Thar Roxx
|
Mahindra XUV700
|
Difference
|
Length
|
4,428 mm
|
4,695 mm
|
(-267 mm)
|
Width
|
1,870 mm
|
1,890 mm
|
(-20 mm)
|
Height
|
1,923 mm
|
1,755 mm
|
+168 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2,850 mm
|
2,750 mm
|
+100 mm
As seen in the table, the Mahindra Thar Roxx is shorter in length and narrower than the XUV700. However, it has more height and a longer wheelbase, which can translate to better cabin space in the Thar Roxx.
Powertrain
Both the Thar Roxx and the XUV700 come with turbo-petrol and diesel engine options. Specifications of these engines are as follows:
|
Specifications
|
Mahindra Thar Roxx
|
Mahindra XUV700
|
Engine
|
2-litre turbo-petrol
|
2.2-litre diesel
|
2-litre turbo-petrol
|
2.2-litre diesel
|
Power
|
Up to 177 PS
|
Up to 175 PS
|
200 PS
|
Up to 185 PS
|
Torque
|
Up to 380 Nm
|
Up to 370 Nm
|
380 Nm
|
450 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT^
|
6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
|
Drivetrain*
|
RWD
|
RWD/4WD
|
FWD
|
FWD/AWD
* RWD = Rear-wheel-drive, 4WD = Four-wheel-drive, FWD = Front-wheel-drive, AWD = All-wheel-drive
^AT = Torque converter automatic gearbox
-
While both vehicles have similar capacity turbo-petrol engines, the XUV700’s engine produces more power at 200 PS compared to the Thar Roxx's 177 PS. That said, the torque output of both stands at 380 Nm.
-
Both the Mahindra SUVs also get the same diesel engines, but the XUV700 offers slightly more power and torque, with up to 185 PS and 450 Nm, compared to the Thar Roxx's 175 PS and 370 Nm.
-
The Thar Roxx is better suited for off-roading, featuring RWD as standard and the option for 4WD, which is more capable in tough conditions than the XUV700's FWD with optional AWD.
Features
Here’s a detailed feature list of both Mahindra SUVs:
|
Mahindra Thar Roxx
|
Mahindra XUV700
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
-
Both the Mahindra SUVs have a striking exterior thanks to common elements including all-LED lighting and LED DRLs. That said, it’s the Mahindra Thar Roxx that gets larger 19-inch alloy wheels, while the XUV700 has smaller 18-inch wheels but includes flush-door handles.
-
Inside, the Thar Roxx has two front armrests and footwell lighting, while the XUV700 offers a front centre armrest with storage space and is available in 5-, 6-, or 7-seat options.
-
The Thar Roxx is equipped with an electric locking differential for better off-road capability and has a cooled glove box. The XUV700 adds conveniences like a memory function for the driver’s seat, dual-zone climate control, and ORVMs with memory function.
-
The Thar Roxx features a 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, while the XUV700 offers a 12-speaker Sony system.
-
In terms of safety, the XUV700 has seven airbags compared to six in the Thar Roxx. Both cars come with Level-2 ADAS.
Price and Verdict
|
Model
|
Mahindra Thar Roxx
|
Mahindra XUV700
|
Price
|
Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh*
|
Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 24.99 lakh
* Prices of the four-wheel-drive (4WD) variants of the Mahindra Thar Roxx have not been revealed yet
Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India
The Mahindra Thar Roxx and the Mahindra XUV700 are both family-friendly SUVs. As shown in the table, the prices of these two SUVs are quite similar, with the prices of the 4WD variants yet to be announced. This makes it easier to compare them based on what each offers for your specific needs.
The XUV700 offers more comfort and versatility, with seating options for 5,6, or 7 passengers, making it ideal for larger families. It also comes with premium features like dual-zone climate control, a memory function for the driver’s seat, and an extra airbag compared to the Thar Roxx. While it doesn’t offer 4WD, the XUV700 has an optional all-wheel drive (AWD), giving it a bit more off-road capability than typical family SUVs.
On the other hand, the Thar Roxx stays true to the Thar’s heritage. It’s equipped with features like an electric locking differential and a 4WD drivetrain, making it perfect for those who love tackling rough terrains. If you enjoy off-road adventures and want a vehicle that’s built to handle them with ease, the Thar Roxx might be the better choice.
Which SUV would you choose? Let us know in the comments below.
