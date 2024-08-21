All
5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra XUV700: Which Mahindra SUV Should You Buy?

Modified On Aug 21, 2024 11:04 AM By Dipan for Mahindra Thar ROXX

The Mahindra Thar Roxx has five seats, making it a good option for families. We compare it with the XUV700, another family SUV from the carmaker, to see which is the better choice on paper

Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra XUV700 specifications compared

The Mahindra Thar Roxx has just been launched in India, and it’s priced similarly to the Mahindra XUV700, a more family-friendly SUV from Mahindra. Both SUVs offer a comparable list of features and powertrain options. In this article, we’ll compare the Thar Roxx and the XUV700 to help you decide which is the better choice for your family.

Dimensions

Mahindra Thar Roxx gets LED headlights

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Mahindra XUV700 

Difference

Length

4,428 mm

4,695 mm

(-267 mm)

Width

1,870 mm

1,890 mm

(-20 mm)

Height

1,923 mm

1,755 mm

+168 mm

Wheelbase

2,850 mm

2,750 mm

+100 mm

As seen in the table, the Mahindra Thar Roxx is shorter in length and narrower than the XUV700. However, it has more height and a longer wheelbase, which can translate to better cabin space in the Thar Roxx.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Maruti Jimny And Force Gurkha 5-door: Off-Road Specifications Comparison

Powertrain

Mahindra XUV700 engine

Both the Thar Roxx and the XUV700 come with turbo-petrol and diesel engine options. Specifications of these engines are as follows:

Specifications

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Mahindra XUV700

Engine

2-litre turbo-petrol

2.2-litre diesel

2-litre turbo-petrol

2.2-litre diesel

Power

Up to 177 PS

Up to 175 PS

200 PS

Up to 185 PS

Torque

Up to 380 Nm

Up to 370 Nm

380 Nm

450 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT^

6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

Drivetrain*

RWD

RWD/4WD

FWD

FWD/AWD

* RWD = Rear-wheel-drive, 4WD = Four-wheel-drive, FWD = Front-wheel-drive, AWD = All-wheel-drive

^AT = Torque converter automatic gearbox

Also Read: 5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx Variant-wise Powertrain Options Explained

Mahindra XUV700 gets LED headlights

  • While both vehicles have similar capacity turbo-petrol engines, the XUV700’s engine produces more power at 200 PS compared to the Thar Roxx's 177 PS. That said, the torque output of both stands at 380 Nm.

  • Both the Mahindra SUVs also get the same diesel engines, but the XUV700 offers slightly more power and torque, with up to 185 PS and 450 Nm, compared to the Thar Roxx's 175 PS and 370 Nm.

  • The Thar Roxx is better suited for off-roading, featuring RWD as standard and the option for 4WD, which is more capable in tough conditions than the XUV700's FWD with optional AWD.

Features

Mahindra Thar Roxx interiors

Here’s a detailed feature list of both Mahindra SUVs:

 

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Mahindra XUV700 

Exterior

  • Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED turn indicators

  • LED tail lights

  • Front LED fog lamps

  • 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Auto-LED headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED turn indicators

  • LED front fog lamps with cornering function

  • LED tail lights

  • Flush-door handles

  • 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Interior

  • Dual-tone black and white dashboard

  • White leatherette seat upholstery

  • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

  • Two separate front armrests

  • Rear centre armrest with cup holders

  • Footwell lighting

  • 5 seats

  • Dual-tone black and white dashboard

  • White leatherette seats

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shifter

  • Front centre armrest with storage space

  • Rear centre armrest with cup holders

  • 5, 6 and 7 seat layouts

Comfort and Convenience

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Cruise control

  • 6-way powered driver’s seat

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • Cooled glove box

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Electric Locking Differential

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster

  • 6-way power-adjustable driver seat with memory function

  • Dual-zone climate control

  • Air purifier

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Drive modes (diesel only)

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Cruise control

  • Ventilated front seats

  • ORVMs with memory function

Infotainment

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Connected car tech

  • 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 12-speaker Sony sound system

  • Connected car tech

Safety

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability control (ESC) with rollover mitigation

  • 360-degree camera

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • Hill hold and hill descent control

  • All-wheel disc brakes

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

  • Rear defogger with rear wiper

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • 3-point seat belts for all seats

  • Seat belt reminder for all seats

  • ABS with EBD

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorage

  • Level 2 ADAS

  • 7 airbags

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • 360-degree camera

  • Level 2 ADAS

  • TPMS

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • Rear defogger with rear wiper

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • ABS with EBD

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorage

  • All-wheel disc brakes

Also Read: 5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx Variant-wise Features Explained

  • Both the Mahindra SUVs have a striking exterior thanks to common elements including all-LED lighting and LED DRLs. That said, it’s the Mahindra Thar Roxx that gets larger 19-inch alloy wheels, while the XUV700 has smaller 18-inch wheels but includes flush-door handles.

Mahindra XUV700 dashboard

  • Inside, the Thar Roxx has two front armrests and footwell lighting, while the XUV700 offers a front centre armrest with storage space and is available in 5-, 6-, or 7-seat options.

  • The Thar Roxx is equipped with an electric locking differential for better off-road capability and has a cooled glove box. The XUV700 adds conveniences like a memory function for the driver’s seat, dual-zone climate control, and ORVMs with memory function.

  • The Thar Roxx features a 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, while the XUV700 offers a 12-speaker Sony system.

  • In terms of safety, the XUV700 has seven airbags compared to six in the Thar Roxx. Both cars come with Level-2 ADAS.

Price and Verdict

Model

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Mahindra XUV700

Price

Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh*

Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 24.99 lakh

* Prices of the four-wheel-drive (4WD) variants of the Mahindra Thar Roxx have not been revealed yet 

Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The Mahindra Thar Roxx and the Mahindra XUV700 are both family-friendly SUVs. As shown in the table, the prices of these two SUVs are quite similar, with the prices of the 4WD variants yet to be announced. This makes it easier to compare them based on what each offers for your specific needs.

Mahindra XUV700

The XUV700 offers more comfort and versatility, with seating options for 5,6, or 7 passengers, making it ideal for larger families. It also comes with premium features like dual-zone climate control, a memory function for the driver’s seat, and an extra airbag compared to the Thar Roxx. While it doesn’t offer 4WD, the XUV700 has an optional all-wheel drive (AWD), giving it a bit more off-road capability than typical family SUVs.

Mahindra Thar Roxx rear

On the other hand, the Thar Roxx stays true to the Thar’s heritage. It’s equipped with features like an electric locking differential and a 4WD drivetrain, making it perfect for those who love tackling rough terrains. If you enjoy off-road adventures and want a vehicle that’s built to handle them with ease, the Thar Roxx might be the better choice.

Which SUV would you choose? Let us know in the comments below.

