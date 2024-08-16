5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Maruti Jimny And Force Gurkha 5-door: Off Road Specifications Comparison

Modified On Aug 16, 2024 11:21 AM By Shreyash

Save for the Gurkha, both the Thar Roxx and Jimny come with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions

The Mahindra Thar Roxx, the 5-door version of the Thar, has already been launched, and all of its specifications and features have been revealed as well. The Thar Roxx, being an offroader, directly competes with the Maruti Jimny and Force Gurkha 5-door. Let’see how the offroad specifications of each of these models compare on paper.

Off Road Specifications

Specs Mahindra Thar Roxx Maruti Jimny Force Gurkha 5-door Approach Angle 41.7 degree 36 degree 39 degree Departure Angle 36.1 degree 46 degree 37 degree Breakover Angle 23.9 degree 24 degree 28 degree Water Wading Capacity 650 mm Not Available 700 mm Ground Clearance Not Available 210 mm 233 mm

Among all the offroad SUVs here, the Thar Roxx offers the highest approach angle, the Jimny has the maximum departure angle, and Gurkha 5-door has the highest breakover angle.

The Gurkha 5-door gets the maximum water-wading capacity of 700 mm here, which is 50 mm more than that of the Thar Roxx. Maruti, however, hasn't provided the exact water-wading capability of the Jimny.

The Gurkha 5-door offers 23 mm of more ground clearance than the Jimny. Mahindra hasn’t provided the ground clearance figure for its bigger Thar.

Both Maruti Jimny and Thar Roxx here get manual transfer case control levers (for shifting between 2H, 4H, and 4L modes), whereas the Gurkha 5-door here gets ESOF (electronic-shift-on-fly) electric transfer case control.

Powertrain

Mahindra Thar Roxx Maruti Jimny Force Gurkha 5-door Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel 1.5-litre naturally aspirated (N/A) petrol 2.6-litre diesel Power 162 PS (MT)/177 PS (AT) 152 PS (MT)/ Up to 175 PS (AT) 105 PS 140 PS Torque 330 Nm (MT)/380 Nm (AT) 330 Nm (MT)/ Up to 370 Nm (AT) 134 Nm 320 Nm Drive Type RWD RWD/ 4WD* 4WD 4WD Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT^ 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 5-speed MT, 4-speed AT 5-speed MT

*RWD: Rear-Wheel-Drive/4WD - Four-Wheel-Drive

^AT: Torque Converter Automatic Transmission

The Thar Roxx is the only SUV in this comparison which gets both turbo-petrol and diesel engine options, along with options of RWD and 4WD drivetrains.

The Thar Roxx is the most powerful SUV here irrespective of the powertrain chosen, while the Jimny which is a petrol-only offering features the smallest engine with least power output.

Talking about the diesel manual variant of the Thar Roxx, it is 35 PS more powerful and offers a higher torque output of 50 Nm, compared to the Gurkha 5-door. The Thar Roxx diesel also gets the option of a 6-speed AT, while the Gurkha 5-door can only be had with a 5-speed manual transmission.

When it comes to the petrol manual variant of the Thar Roxx, it produces 57 PS more power and 196 Nm more torque than the petrol manual variant of the Jimny. This difference becomes more when comparing the petrol automatic variants, with Thar Roxx being 72 PS more powerful than the Jimny.

The Thar Roxx petrol automatic uses a 6-speed torque converter, whereas the Jimny comes paired to a 4-speed torque converter.

Price Comparison

Mahindra Thar Roxx (introductory) Maruti Jimny Force Gurkha 5-door Rs 12.99 to Rs 20.49 lakh (only for RWD variants) Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 14.95 lakh Rs 18 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom pan-India

The Maruti Jimny is the most affordable off road SUV here, while the Thar Roxx’ higher spec variants cross the Rs 20 lakh mark. Note that Mahindra is yet to announce the prices for 4WD diesel variants of the Thar Roxx. The Force Gurkha 5-door only comes in a single fully loaded trim priced at Rs 18 lakh.

