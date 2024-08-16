All
5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Maruti Jimny And Force Gurkha 5-door: Off Road Specifications Comparison

Modified On Aug 16, 2024 11:21 AM By Shreyash

Save for the Gurkha, both the Thar Roxx and Jimny come with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions

Mahindra Thar Roxx, Force Gurkha 5-door, Maruti Jimny

The Mahindra Thar Roxx, the 5-door version of the Thar, has already been launched, and all of its specifications and features have been revealed as well. The Thar Roxx, being an offroader, directly competes with the Maruti Jimny and Force Gurkha 5-door. Let’see how the offroad specifications of each of these models compare on paper.

Off Road Specifications

Specs

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Maruti Jimny

Force Gurkha 5-door

Approach Angle

41.7 degree

36 degree

39 degree

Departure Angle 

36.1 degree

46 degree

37 degree

Breakover Angle 

23.9 degree

24 degree

28 degree

Water Wading Capacity

650 mm

Not Available

700 mm

Ground Clearance

Not Available

210 mm

233 mm

Mahindra Thar Roxx Side

  • Among all the offroad SUVs here, the Thar Roxx offers the highest approach angle, the Jimny has the maximum departure angle, and Gurkha 5-door has the highest breakover angle.

  • The Gurkha 5-door gets the maximum water-wading capacity of 700 mm here, which is 50 mm more than that of the Thar Roxx. Maruti, however, hasn't provided the exact water-wading capability of the Jimny.

Force Gurkha 5 door side

  • The Gurkha 5-door offers 23 mm of more ground clearance than the Jimny. Mahindra hasn’t provided the ground clearance figure for its bigger Thar.

  • Both Maruti Jimny and Thar Roxx here get manual transfer case control levers (for shifting between 2H, 4H, and 4L modes), whereas the Gurkha 5-door here gets ESOF (electronic-shift-on-fly) electric transfer case control.

Also Check Out: 5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra Thar: Specification Comparison

Powertrain

 

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Maruti Jimny

Force Gurkha 5-door

Engine

2-litre turbo-petrol

2.2-litre diesel

1.5-litre naturally aspirated (N/A) petrol

2.6-litre diesel

Power

162 PS (MT)/177 PS (AT)

152 PS (MT)/ Up to 175 PS (AT)

105 PS

140 PS

Torque

330 Nm (MT)/380 Nm (AT)

330 Nm (MT)/ Up to 370 Nm (AT)

134 Nm

320 Nm

Drive Type

RWD

RWD/ 4WD*

4WD

4WD

Transmission

6-speed MT/6-speed AT^

6-speed MT/6-speed AT

5-speed MT, 4-speed AT

5-speed MT

*RWD: Rear-Wheel-Drive/4WD - Four-Wheel-Drive

^AT: Torque Converter Automatic Transmission

  • The Thar Roxx is the only SUV in this comparison which gets both turbo-petrol and diesel engine options, along with options of RWD and 4WD drivetrains.

  • The Thar Roxx is the most powerful SUV here irrespective of the powertrain chosen, while the Jimny which is a petrol-only offering features the smallest engine with least power output.

Maruti Jimny

  • Talking about the diesel manual variant of the Thar Roxx, it is 35 PS more powerful and offers a higher torque output of 50 Nm, compared to the Gurkha 5-door. The Thar Roxx diesel also gets the option of a 6-speed AT, while the Gurkha 5-door can only be had with a 5-speed manual transmission.

  • When it comes to the petrol manual variant of the Thar Roxx, it produces 57 PS more power and 196 Nm more torque than the petrol manual variant of the Jimny. This difference becomes more when comparing the petrol automatic variants, with Thar Roxx being 72 PS more powerful than the Jimny.

  • The Thar Roxx petrol automatic uses a 6-speed torque converter, whereas the Jimny comes paired to a 4-speed torque converter.

Price Comparison

Mahindra Thar Roxx (introductory)

Maruti Jimny

Force Gurkha 5-door

Rs 12.99 to Rs 20.49 lakh (only for RWD variants)

Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 14.95 lakh

Rs 18 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom pan-India

The Maruti Jimny is the most affordable off road SUV here, while the Thar Roxx’ higher spec variants cross the Rs 20 lakh mark. Note that Mahindra is yet to announce the prices for 4WD diesel variants of the Thar Roxx. The Force Gurkha 5-door only comes in a single fully loaded trim priced at Rs 18 lakh.

