5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx Variant-wise Powertrain Options Explained
Modified On Aug 15, 2024 03:21 PM By Samarth for Mahindra Thar ROXX
The Thar Roxx does not get a four-wheel-drive (4WD) option with its petrol engine
-
The Mahindra Thar Roxx is available in two broad variant lines: MX and AX.
-
It gets two powertrain options: a 2-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine.
-
The petrol engine comes with both manual and automatic transmissions but is only offered with a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) setup.
-
The diesel engine is available with both RWD and 4WD options, with manual and automatic transmissions.
-
The prices of the base petrol variant starts at 12.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India).
The Mahindra Thar Roxx has been launched at a starting price of Rs 12.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). It is available in two broad variant lines: MX and AX. Both the trim lines have sub-variants which offer different engine and drivetrain configurations. Before we dive into the variant-wise powertrains, let's take a look at the powertrain specifications that are available on the 5-door Thar.
Powertrain
The Mahindra has carried the same petrol and diesel engines (save for the 1.5-litre diesel) from the Thar 3-door, but with a higher stage of tune.
|
Engine
|
2-litre turbo-petrol
|
2.2-litre diesel
|
Power
|
Up to 177 PS
|
Up to 175 PS
|
Torque
|
Up to 380 Nm
|
Up to 370 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6MT & 6AT
|
6MT & 6AT
|
Drivetrain
|
RWD
|
RWD & 4WD
Variant-wise Powertrain
If you are planning to buy the Thar Roxx, then here are the different powertrain and drivetrain options available for each variant.
|
Petrol
|
Diesel
|
Manual (RWD)
|
Automatic (RWD)
|
Manual (RWD)
|
Automatic (RWD)
|
Manual (4WD)
|
Automatic (4WD)
|
MX1
|
✅
|
❌
|
✅
|
❌
|
❌
|
❌
|
MX3
|
❌
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
❌
|
❌
|
MX5
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
❌
|
AX3L
|
❌
|
❌
|
✅
|
❌
|
❌
|
❌
|
AX5L
|
❌
|
❌
|
❌
|
✅
|
❌
|
✅
|
AX7L
|
❌
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
-
The petrol engine is offered only with a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) configuration. It comes with both manual and automatic transmission options.
-
The petrol-manual combo is available only with the base-spec MX1 and mid-spec MX5 variants, while the petrol-automatic option can be chosen with the MX3, MX5, and the range-topping AX7L trims.
-
For the diesel powertrain, Mahindra offers both 4WD and RWD configurations, with options for both manual and automatic transmissions.
-
Save for the higher-spec AX5L, all other variants are available with a diesel-manual engine offered with a RWD drivetrain.
-
If you are planning to buy the Thar Roxx with a diesel-automatic combination with RWD, then this option is not available in the base trims of both MX and AX variant lines (MX1 and AX3L).
-
For those who want the 4WD option with their Mahindra SUV, the Thar Roxx is offered with 4WD only on the mid-spec MX5 and AX7L variants, with diesel-manual combination. For those preferring a diesel-automatic option, 4WD is available only with the higher-spec AX5L and AX7L trims only.
Also Check Out: 5-door Mahindra Thar Roxx’s Variant-wise Prices Revealed
Features and Safety Net
The Thar Roxx is offered with features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment with 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a panoramic sunroof. Some of the comfort features available on the 5-door Thar are 6-way power adjustable driver seat and ventilated front seats.
Its safety net comprises the 6 airbags, hill hold and descent control, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), 360-degree camera, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
Rivals
The Mahindra Thar Roxx directly rivals the 5-door Force Gurkha, and it also acts as a bigger and more premium alternative to the Maruti Jimny and the 3-door Mahindra Thar.
Follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for all the latest automotive updates
Read More on : Mahindra Thar ROXX on road price
0 out of 0 found this helpful