5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx Variant-wise Powertrain Options Explained

Modified On Aug 15, 2024 03:21 PM By Samarth for Mahindra Thar ROXX

The Thar Roxx does not get a four-wheel-drive (4WD) option with its petrol engine

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is available in two broad variant lines: MX and AX.

It gets two powertrain options: a 2-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine.

The petrol engine comes with both manual and automatic transmissions but is only offered with a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) setup.

The diesel engine is available with both RWD and 4WD options, with manual and automatic transmissions.

The prices of the base petrol variant starts at 12.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India).

The Mahindra Thar Roxx has been launched at a starting price of Rs 12.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). It is available in two broad variant lines: MX and AX. Both the trim lines have sub-variants which offer different engine and drivetrain configurations. Before we dive into the variant-wise powertrains, let's take a look at the powertrain specifications that are available on the 5-door Thar.

Powertrain

The Mahindra has carried the same petrol and diesel engines (save for the 1.5-litre diesel) from the Thar 3-door, but with a higher stage of tune.

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power Up to 177 PS Up to 175 PS Torque Up to 380 Nm Up to 370 Nm Transmission 6MT & 6AT 6MT & 6AT Drivetrain RWD RWD & 4WD

Variant-wise Powertrain

If you are planning to buy the Thar Roxx, then here are the different powertrain and drivetrain options available for each variant.

Petrol Diesel Manual (RWD) Automatic (RWD) Manual (RWD) Automatic (RWD) Manual (4WD) Automatic (4WD) MX1 ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ MX3 ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ MX5 ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ AX3L ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ AX5L ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅ AX7L ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

The petrol engine is offered only with a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) configuration. It comes with both manual and automatic transmission options.

The petrol-manual combo is available only with the base-spec MX1 and mid-spec MX5 variants, while the petrol-automatic option can be chosen with the MX3, MX5, and the range-topping AX7L trims.

For the diesel powertrain, Mahindra offers both 4WD and RWD configurations, with options for both manual and automatic transmissions.

Save for the higher-spec AX5L, all other variants are available with a diesel-manual engine offered with a RWD drivetrain.

If you are planning to buy the Thar Roxx with a diesel-automatic combination with RWD, then this option is not available in the base trims of both MX and AX variant lines (MX1 and AX3L).

For those who want the 4WD option with their Mahindra SUV, the Thar Roxx is offered with 4WD only on the mid-spec MX5 and AX7L variants, with diesel-manual combination. For those preferring a diesel-automatic option, 4WD is available only with the higher-spec AX5L and AX7L trims only.

Also Check Out: 5-door Mahindra Thar Roxx’s Variant-wise Prices Revealed

Features and Safety Net

The Thar Roxx is offered with features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment with 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a panoramic sunroof. Some of the comfort features available on the 5-door Thar are 6-way power adjustable driver seat and ventilated front seats.

Its safety net comprises the 6 airbags, hill hold and descent control, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), 360-degree camera, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Rivals

The Mahindra Thar Roxx directly rivals the 5-door Force Gurkha, and it also acts as a bigger and more premium alternative to the Maruti Jimny and the 3-door Mahindra Thar.

Follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for all the latest automotive updates

Read More on : Mahindra Thar ROXX on road price