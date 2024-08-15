All
5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx Variant-wise Features Explained

Published On Aug 15, 2024 05:00 PM By Dipan for Mahindra Thar ROXX

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is available in six broad variants: MX1, MX3, MX5, AX3L, AX5L and AX7L

The Mahindra Thar Roxx has been launched in India, starting at Rs 12.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). The carmaker has introduced this new model with an extensive features list, catering to a variety of customer needs. The Thar Roxx is available in several variants, each offering a distinct set of features to enhance your driving experience. If you are planning to buy this SUV, take a look at the detailed feature distribution across the different variants.

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX1

Mahindra Thar Roxx Front (imege used for representation purposes only)

The base-spec MX1 variant comes well-equipped and is available with both turbo-petrol and diesel engines, paired exclusively with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Here's a look at its features:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • LED projectors headlights 

  • LED tail lights

  • 18-inch steel wheels (without wheel cover)

  • LED turn indicator on fender

  • Side Footstep

  • Fabric upholstery

  • Front centre sliding armrest

  • Sunglass holder

  • Push-button start/stop         

  • Power steering

  • Steering mounted controls

  • 60:40 split rear seat

  • Manual AC with rear vents

  • Semi-digital driver’s display with MID (multi-information-display)

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Central locking

  • All four power windows

  • 12V socket at the front

  • USB Type-C charging port at the rear

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • 4 speakers

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability program (ESP) with BLD (Brake locking differential) 

  • Seat belt reminder for all passengers

  • 3-point seat belt for all passengers

  • Height-adjustable seat belts at the front

  • ISOFIX child seat mounts

The MX1 variant of the Mahindra Thar Roxx features LED projector headlights, 18-inch steel wheels, fabric upholstery, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, and a semi-digital driver’s display. It also includes push-button start/stop, power steering, all four power windows, and comprehensive safety features such as 6 airbags, ESP with BLD, and ISOFIX mounts.

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX3 (over MX1)

Mahindra Thar Roxx 10.25-inch touchscreen

The MX3 model offers both a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, which comes only with an automatic gearbox, and a 2.2-litre diesel engine, available with both manual and automatic transmissions. In addition to the features of the MX1, the MX3 includes:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • Spare wheel cover

  • Rear armrest with cup holder

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Drive modes: Zip and Zoom 

  • Terrain modes: Snow, Sand, and Mud

  • Cruise control

  • Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM) 

  • Electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs)

  • 2 front USB ports (Type-C 15-watt and A-type data port )  

  • Driver-side power window with one-touch up/down

  • 10.25-inch HD touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto wired Apple CarPlay

  • Reverse camera

  • Rear wiper and washer

The MX3 variant of the Mahindra Thar Roxx adds a rear armrest with cup holders, a wireless phone charger, drive and terrain modes, and cruise control. It also features a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen that supports wireless Android Auto but wired Apple CarPlay. It also gets a reverse camera.

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5 (over MX3)

Mahindra Thar Roxx LED Headlight

The MX5 variant, priced the same as the AX3L variant, offers both engine and gearbox options. It includes the following additional features over the MX3 variant:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Auto-LED headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • LED front fog lights

  • Leatherette seats

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • Footwell lighting

  • Single-pane sunroof

  • 2 tweeters

  • ELD-Electronic Locking Differential (only 4-wheel-drive variants)

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • Front parking sensors

This variant adds 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, LED DRLs, and LED front fog lights. Inside, it features leatherette seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a single-pane sunroof, and footwell lighting. 

Mahindra Thar Roxx AX3L (over MX3)

Mahindra Thar Roxx 10.25-inch driver's display

The AX3L variant of the Mahindra Thar Roxx is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine, paired exclusively with a manual gearbox. It includes the following features in addition to those of the MX3 variant:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • None

  • None

  • 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display

  • Auto AC

  • 2 front USB ports (Type-C 15-watt and A-type data port )

  • Wireless Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay

  • Connected car tech

  • Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

The Mahindra Thar Roxx AX3L adds several premium features over the MX3 variant, including auto AC, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, and connected car tech. It also offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Mahindra Thar Roxx AX5L (over AX3L)

The Mahindra Thar Roxx AX5L variant also comes with a diesel engine, but unlike the AX3L variant, it is equipped only with an automatic gearbox. It includes the following additional features over the AX3L variant:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • None

  • None

  • None

  • None

  • CrawlSmart (only 4WD AT variants)

  • Intelliturn (only 4WD AT)

The Mahindra Thar Roxx AX5L builds on the AX3L with additional off-road technology, including CrawlSmart and Intelliturn features (available only on 4WD automatic variants).

Mahindra Thar Roxx AX7L (over AX5L)

Mahindra Thar Roxx panoramic sunroof

The top-spec AX7L variant of this 5-door SUV offers a petrol engine with an automatic gearbox and a diesel engine with both manual and automatic transmission options. It comes with the following additional features over the AX5L variant:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels                                                

  • Leatherette wrap on door trims and dashboard

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • 6-way powered driver seat

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Cooled glove box

  • 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

  • 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor

  • Front parking camera

The top-spec Mahindra Thar Roxx AX7L is the most premium offering in the lineup. It features 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, and a 6-way powered driver seat. Notable upgrades include ventilated front seats and a 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, along with advanced safety tech like a 360-degree camera and a front parking camera.

Powertrain Options

5-door Mahindra Thar Roxx Engine

The Mahindra Thar Roxx gets two engine options: a 2.2-litre diesel engine and a 2-litre petrol engine. Specifications are as follows:

Engine

2-litre turbo-petrol

2.2-litre diesel

Drivetrain

RWD

RWD/4WD*

Power

162 PS (MT)/177 PS (AT)

152 PS (MT)/Up to 175 PS (AT)

Torque

330 Nm (MT)/380 Nm (AT)

330 Nm (MT)/ Up to 370 Nm (AT)

Transmission

6-speed MT/6-speed AT^

6-speed MT/6-speed AT

*The diesel-powered SUV gets an option of either a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) or a four-wheel-drive (4WD) setup, while the petrol-powered iteration gets only an RWD setup.

^AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

Rivals

Mahindra Thar Roxx Rear 3-4th

The Mahindra Thar Roxx directly rivals the 5-door Force Gurkha while serving as a premium alternative to the Maruti Jimny.

Which variant will you choose of the 5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx? Tell us in the comments below.

