The teaser also shows a few of its off road features like hill descent control and electrically actuated rear differential lock

Previous teasers already confirmed features like a panoramic sunroof, dual displays (both possibly 10.25-inch units), and Harman Kardon sound system.

Its safety kit could include 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and level 2 ADAS.

Expected to come with the same 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine options as offered with the 3-door Thar.

It is expected to be priced from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

As we are inching closer to the launch of the Mahindra Thar Roxx that is set for this Independence Day, the automaker is releasing new teasers revealing the design details and features of the SUV. The most recent teaser of the extended version of the Thar shows new features in the off-road SUV.

What Does The Teaser Show?

The short video teaser clearly reveals a set of buttons on the console, one of which confirms that the Thar Roxx will feature ventilated front seats. The other two buttons are for hill descent control and electrically actuated rear differential lock. Hill descent control helps maintain a constant speed when descending a steep grade, while the rear locking differential that locks the rear wheels on the same axle so they can spin at the same speed. This helps you gain more traction on uneven surfaces, allowing you to get out of that situation.

Other Expected Features

As already shown in previous teasers, Mahindra will offer the Thar Roxx with features like a big touchscreen and digital driver’s display (both possibly 10.25-inch units), automatic AC, Harman Kardon sound system, and a panoramic sunroof.

On the safety front, it is expected to get 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold and descent control, and a 360-degree camera. Mahindra may also offer the extended Thar with level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and autonomous emergency braking as seen on the Mahindra XUV700 and XUV 3XO.

Expected Powertrain Options

The Thar Roxx will likely feature the same petrol and diesel engine options as the standard Thar, possibly with enhanced performance. These engines include a 2-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel, with both 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission choices. Both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and four-wheel-drive (4WD) configurations options are expected.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Mahindra Thar Roxx could be priced from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the Force Gurkha 5-door, while also being a bigger alternative to the Maruti Jimny.

