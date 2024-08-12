All
5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx Teased Again, Ventilated Front Seats Confirmed

Modified On Aug 12, 2024 12:08 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra Thar ROXX

The teaser also shows a few of its off road features like hill descent control and electrically actuated rear differential lock

Mahindra Thar Front

  • Previous teasers already confirmed features like a panoramic sunroof, dual displays (both possibly 10.25-inch units), and Harman Kardon sound system.

  • Its safety kit could include 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and level 2 ADAS.

  • Expected to come with the same 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine options as offered with the 3-door Thar.

  • It is expected to be priced from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

As we are inching closer to the launch of the Mahindra Thar Roxx that is set for this Independence Day, the automaker is releasing new teasers revealing the design details and features of the SUV. The most recent teaser of the extended version of the Thar shows new features in the off-road SUV.

What Does The Teaser Show?

Mahindra Thar Roxx Console Buttons

The short video teaser clearly reveals a set of buttons on the console, one of which confirms that the Thar Roxx will feature ventilated front seats. The other two buttons are for hill descent control and electrically actuated rear differential lock. Hill descent control helps maintain a constant speed when descending a steep grade, while the rear locking differential that locks the rear wheels on the same axle so they can spin at the same speed. This helps you gain more traction on uneven surfaces, allowing you to get out of that situation.

Other Expected Features

Mahindra Thar Roxx Touchscreen Infotainment System

As already shown in previous teasers, Mahindra will offer the Thar Roxx with features like a big touchscreen and digital driver’s display (both possibly 10.25-inch units), automatic AC, Harman Kardon sound system, and a panoramic sunroof. 

On the safety front, it is expected to get 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold and descent control, and a 360-degree camera. Mahindra may also offer the extended Thar with level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and autonomous emergency braking as seen on the Mahindra XUV700 and XUV 3XO.

Expected Powertrain Options

Mahindra Thar Roxx Front

The Thar Roxx will likely feature the same petrol and diesel engine options as the standard Thar, possibly with enhanced performance. These engines include a 2-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel, with both 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission choices. Both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and four-wheel-drive (4WD) configurations options are expected.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Mahindra Thar Roxx could be priced from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the Force Gurkha 5-door, while also being a bigger alternative to the Maruti Jimny.

1
P
prakash iyer
Aug 12, 2024, 2:01:23 PM

I am waiting to take a Test Drive of the Thar ROXX and would pick up contemplating between the Manual Transmission and Automatic Transmission .

