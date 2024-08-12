Published On Aug 12, 2024 04:41 PM By Samarth for Mahindra Thar ROXX

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is expected to have the same powertrain options as the Thar 3-door, but likely with enhanced outputs

Mahindra to launch the Thar Roxx on August 15.

Along with the white colour, the Mahindra Thar Roxx was also teased in a black shade.

Exterior elements include a new 6-slat grille, LED headlights, and C-shaped LED DRLs.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx will feature a side stepper and C-pillar-mounted rear door handles.

It is expected to offer the same 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines as the Thar 3-door.

Prices are expected to start from Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

As the Mahindra Thar Roxx is scheduled to be launched on August 15, the automaker has begun teasing the SUV on its social media platforms. This time, we got our first look at the 5-door Thar in two colour options: white and black. Let’s see what was observed.

What Was Seen?

According to the author, the Thar Roxx in white looks aggressive, featuring a distinctive 6-slat grille and C-shaped LED DRLs. Its front bumper, finished in dual-tone black and grey finish, complements the white exterior. Additionally, the bumper houses fog lamps and turn indicators, similar to those seen on the Thar 3-door model.

A close look at the sides reveals the squared-off wheel arches, which enhance its rugged appearance. The side profile will feature 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and a side stepper for passenger comfort. The door handles are finished in black, and the C-pillar now houses the rear door handles.

