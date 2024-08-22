5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx AX3L Variant Explained In 10 Images

Modified On Aug 22, 2024 02:45 PM By Samarth for Mahindra Thar ROXX

This variant is available only with a diesel engine with the manual gearbox and the rear-wheel drive option

The Mahindra Thar Roxx has been launched in our market, and the automaker is set to begin accepting bookings for the extended Thar from October 3. The SUV is available in two broad variant levels – MX and AX – having three sub-variants each. If you are planning for the mid-spec variant of the Thar Roxx, we have got you covered with a detailed look of the AX3L variant. Take a closer look at what the entry-level variant of AX variant line offers:

Front

The AX3L variant features the same front grille with six slats as seen on other variants of the SUV. It comes equipped with automatic LED projector headlights with follow-me-home functionality. However, this variant does not include the C-shaped LED DRLs and the LED fog lamps. The bumper is finished in dual-tone black and silver finish.

Side

On the side, the first thing you will notice are the 18-inch steel wheels, which come without covers, and the ‘Thar Roxx’ moniker on the right front fender. That said, AX3L trim also gets all-wheel disc brakes.

This variant also includes a side step for passenger comfort. The rear door handles are finished in body colour, while the ORVMs and front door handles are finished in black. The side turn indicators are mounted on the black cladding above the front wheel.

Also See: Check Out The 5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx Mid-spec MX5 Variant In 10 Images

Rear

The AX3L’s rear profile features LED tail lights, rear defogger, and wiper with washer. The spare wheel is mounted on the boot gate. The bumper is finished in a dual-tone, similar to the front. Other features include rear parking sensors placed in the bumper and a reversing camera housed in the rear spare wheel.

Interior

Mahindra offers the mid-spec variant of the Thar Roxx with dual-tone cabin theme but the AX3L comes with fabric upholstery. You can also notice the ‘Thar’ embossing on the front seats. Other features include front armrest with sliding and driver seat height adjustment.

The rear seats are 60:40 splittable and feature three headrests along with an armrest.

In terms of equipment, it is loaded with 10.25-inch dual displays (one for the infotainment system another for the digital driver's display), auto AC with rear vents, push-button start/stop, and a 4-speaker sound system. The infotainment system supports connected car tech and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The safety net of this variant comprises 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold control and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) including lane keep assist, lane departure warning, and high beam assist.

Powertrain

The Mahindra Thar Roxx’s AX3L variant is available with a single engine, drivetrain, and transmission option. Here are the detailed specifications:

Engine 2.2-litre diesel Power 152 PS Torque 330 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual Drive Type RWD

The SUV also gets the option of a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine with a choice of both 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic automatic transmissions. Mahindra offers both four-wheel drive (limited to diesel engine) and RWD drivetrains option with Thar Roxx.

Price and Rivals

The mid-spec AX3L variant of the Mahindra Thar Roxx is priced at Rs 16.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India). The 5-door Mahindra Thar Roxx directly rivals the 5-door Force Gurkha while serving as a premium option over the Maruti Jimny.

Follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for all the latest automotive updates

Read More on : Mahindra Thar ROXX on road price