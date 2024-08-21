All
Check Out The 5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx Mid-spec MX5 Variant In 10 Images

Modified On Aug 21, 2024 03:10 PM By Dipan for Mahindra Thar ROXX

The MX5 variant of the Thar Roxx gets 18-inch alloy wheels and a single-pane sunroof among other features

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5 variant explained in 10 images

The Mahindra Thar Roxx was launched recently with prices ranging from Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). While prices of the four-wheel-drive (4WD) variants are yet to be revealed, Mahindra has shared that the 5-door SUV is available in six broad variants: MX1, MX3, AX3L, MX5, AX5L, and AX7L. If you are planning to buy the mid-spec MX5 variant, here is a look at everything this variant has on offer in 10 images.

Front

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5 front

Mahindra has provided LED headlights with even the base-spec MX1 variant and the same is being carried over to the MX5 variant. What’s new, however, is that this variant gets the C-shaped LED DRLs and LED fog lamps. The front bumper also gets a silver treatment in the centre and has front parking sensors integrated into it.

Side

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5 gets 18-inch alloy wheels

The Thar Roxx MX5 variant gets 18-inch alloy wheels, which is a step up from the steel wheels provided in the lower variants. It also has C-pillar-mounted rear door handles and plastic cladding all around the lower portions of the SUV.

Rear

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5 gets a silver finish on the rear bumper

At the rear, it gets a spare wheel mounted on the door, in the typical Thar fashion. It also has a black and grey spare wheel cover that houses a rear parking camera. Other features include LED tail lights, a rear defogger, and a rear windshield wiper and washer. The rear bumper also has a silver finish, similar to what we get on the front bumper, with parking sensors embedded into it.

Interior, Features and Safety

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5 cabin

The Thar Roxx MX5 variant gets a black and beige dual-tone interior theme with white leatherette upholstery on the seats.

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5 gets a analog driver's display with a MID

The dashboard features a 10.25-inch touchscreen which supports wireless Android Auto but wired Apple Carplay, and an analog instrument cluster with a multi-information display (MID). 

The steering wheel is leather-wrapped and has controls for the audio system and cruise control. Moreover, it gets a manual AC with rear vents, a 6-speaker sound system, a wireless phone charging and a 12V power outlet socket at the front. 

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5 gets rear AC vents

At the rear, Mahindra provides a 15W type-C charging port, a foldout centre armrest with two cupholders, and 3-point seat belts and adjustable headrests for all the passengers in the MX5 variant.

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5 gets manual AC

Other features include a height-adjustable driver seat, height-adjustable front seat belts, a single-pane sunroof, auto-dimming IRVM, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and footwell lighting.

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5 has a single-pane sunroof

In terms of safety, the MX5 variant gets 6 airbags, 3-point seat belts for all passengers, a reverse parking camera, front and rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts and even hill hold and hill descent control. Moreover, it comes with all-wheel disc brakes (petrol AT and diesel 4x4 variants only), and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Powertrain Options

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5 is the most affordable 4WD variant in the Thar Roxx lineup

The MX5 variant comes with both petrol and diesel engine options, specifications of which are as follows:

Engine

2-litre turbo-petrol

2.2-litre diesel

Power

177 PS 

152 PS 

Torque

380 Nm

330 Nm

Transmission

6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic

6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic

Drive Type

RWD

4WD/RWD

The MX5 variant is offered with both the 6-speed manual gearbox and 6-speed automatic gearbox. This is also the variant which gets the option of a 4WD drivetrain but only with a manual transmission.

Price and Rivals

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5 rear 3-4th

The Thar Roxx MX3 is priced from Rs 16.49 lakh to Rs 18.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). This 5-door Mahindra SUV directly rivals the 5-door Force Gurkha while serving as a premium option over the Maruti Jimny.

