The MX5 variant of the Thar Roxx gets 18-inch alloy wheels and a single-pane sunroof among other features

The Mahindra Thar Roxx was launched recently with prices ranging from Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). While prices of the four-wheel-drive (4WD) variants are yet to be revealed, Mahindra has shared that the 5-door SUV is available in six broad variants: MX1, MX3, AX3L, MX5, AX5L, and AX7L. If you are planning to buy the mid-spec MX5 variant, here is a look at everything this variant has on offer in 10 images.

Front

Mahindra has provided LED headlights with even the base-spec MX1 variant and the same is being carried over to the MX5 variant. What’s new, however, is that this variant gets the C-shaped LED DRLs and LED fog lamps. The front bumper also gets a silver treatment in the centre and has front parking sensors integrated into it.

Side

The Thar Roxx MX5 variant gets 18-inch alloy wheels, which is a step up from the steel wheels provided in the lower variants. It also has C-pillar-mounted rear door handles and plastic cladding all around the lower portions of the SUV.

Rear

At the rear, it gets a spare wheel mounted on the door, in the typical Thar fashion. It also has a black and grey spare wheel cover that houses a rear parking camera. Other features include LED tail lights, a rear defogger, and a rear windshield wiper and washer. The rear bumper also has a silver finish, similar to what we get on the front bumper, with parking sensors embedded into it.

Interior, Features and Safety

The Thar Roxx MX5 variant gets a black and beige dual-tone interior theme with white leatherette upholstery on the seats.

The dashboard features a 10.25-inch touchscreen which supports wireless Android Auto but wired Apple Carplay, and an analog instrument cluster with a multi-information display (MID).

The steering wheel is leather-wrapped and has controls for the audio system and cruise control. Moreover, it gets a manual AC with rear vents, a 6-speaker sound system, a wireless phone charging and a 12V power outlet socket at the front.

At the rear, Mahindra provides a 15W type-C charging port, a foldout centre armrest with two cupholders, and 3-point seat belts and adjustable headrests for all the passengers in the MX5 variant.

Other features include a height-adjustable driver seat, height-adjustable front seat belts, a single-pane sunroof, auto-dimming IRVM, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and footwell lighting.

In terms of safety, the MX5 variant gets 6 airbags, 3-point seat belts for all passengers, a reverse parking camera, front and rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts and even hill hold and hill descent control. Moreover, it comes with all-wheel disc brakes (petrol AT and diesel 4x4 variants only), and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Powertrain Options

The MX5 variant comes with both petrol and diesel engine options, specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power 177 PS 152 PS Torque 380 Nm 330 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic Drive Type RWD 4WD/RWD

The MX5 variant is offered with both the 6-speed manual gearbox and 6-speed automatic gearbox. This is also the variant which gets the option of a 4WD drivetrain but only with a manual transmission.

Price and Rivals

The Thar Roxx MX3 is priced from Rs 16.49 lakh to Rs 18.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). This 5-door Mahindra SUV directly rivals the 5-door Force Gurkha while serving as a premium option over the Maruti Jimny.

