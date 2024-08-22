Modified On Aug 22, 2024 12:19 PM By Ansh for Mahindra Thar ROXX

While the exterior has some key differences, the cabin looks almost the same as it was portrayed in the sketches

The Mahindra Thar Roxx, more commonly referred to as the 5-door Mahindra Thar, has been launched with prices starting from Rs 12.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). The off-roader comes with an overall different design inside and out, which had to be designed from the ground up.

After its launch, the Chief Design & Creative Officer at Mahindra, Pratap Bose, shared the original design sketches of the Thar Roxx on his X (Twitter) handle, and there seem to be a lot of differences between the sketches and the final production version of the SUV, which we have compared here.

Exterior

Up front, the new grille and the C-shaped LED DRLs are the same in the final product as they were in the design sketches. That said, Mahindra has given it a more conventional-looking set of LED projector headlamps unlike the sleek headlight strips as seen in the sketch. Another big differentiator on the fascia is that the bumper is not as beefy in the final product as it was in the sketches.

Even in profile, the doors, door handles, design of the alloy wheels, and the windows are the same in both the sketches and the final product.

Being a design sketch, the model shown in it seemed to have a bigger set of alloy wheels. In the final product, Mahindra is offering 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with the same design as shown in the concept SUV’s image.

One thing to note is that this light blue shade shown in the design sketches is not offered in the actual Thar Roxx.

Interior

The Interior, on the other hand, looks almost exactly the same as shown in the sketches. The dashboard layout, screens, AC vents, and the steering wheels are identical in both the design and production-spec models.

There is just one minor difference between the two, which is the colour of the grab handle on the front doors. In the design sketches, it is white, while in the actual product, it is black. Also, while the inside doors handles are white in the design sketches, it is finished in chrome in the final product.

Lastly, the design of the seats in the sketches is the same as the actual seats in the Thar Roxx, including the “Thar” embossing on the front seats. The Thar Roxx gets white leatherette seats in the top-spec variants, and black fabric seats in the lower variants.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Overview

Specification 2-litre Turbo-petrol 2.2-litre Diesel Power 162 PS (MT)/177 PS (AT) 152 PS (MT and AT)/ 175 PS (AT) Torque 330 Nm (MT)/380 Nm (AT) 330 Nm (MT and AT)/ 370 Nm (AT) Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT Drivetrain RWD RWD / 4WD

The engine options of the Thar Roxx are the same as the 3-door Thar, save for the 1.5-litre diesel engine. Howerever, these engines in the Thar Roxx have higher outputs. Also, while the 3-door Thar gets four-wheel-drive (4WD) with both these engines, in the Thar Roxx, 4WD is limited to diesel.

In terms of features, it gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, a Harman Kardon sound system, 6-way powered driver seat, ventilated front seats, and a wireless phone charger. Passenger safety is ensured by 6 standard airbags, a 360-degree camera, and Level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) features.

Price & Rivals

Prices of the Mahindra Thar Roxx range from Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) for the rear-wheel-drive (RWD) variants, and the prices of its four-wheel-drive (4WD) variants are expected to be revealed soon. It is a direct rival to the 5-door Force Gurkha, and also serves as a bigger and more premium alternative to the Maruti Jimny.

