Made-in-India 5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny Nomade Launched In Japan, Gets ADAS Tech, New Colour Options And Features

The Japan-spec 5-door Jimny comes with a different seat upholstery and some new features like heated front seats and ADAS that are not offered with the India-spec model

The Japan-spec 5-door Jimny is priced between 2,651,000 yen and 2,750,000 yen (Rs 14.86 lakh to Rs 15.41 lakh - approx. conversion from Japanese Yen).

New exterior colour options include Chiffon Ivory Metallic and Jungle Green options.

It comes with a dual-tone fabric seat upholstery, new touchscreen, heated ORVMs and ADAS.

The rest of the exterior and interior design, as well as the feature and safety suite is the same as the India-spec model.

It gets the same 1.5-litre petrol engine, but produces 3 PS and 4 Nm less than the India-spec Jimny.

Prices of the 5-door Jimny in India range from Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 14.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

It has been a long time since the 5-door Suzuki Jimny was anticipated to enter the Japanese carmaker’s lineup in its home market. It has now come true as the carmaker has launched the 5-door made-in-India Maruti Jimny as the Suzuki Jimny Nomade in Japan, which comes with a similar exterior and interior design, although with a few feature additions and exterior colour options. Let us take a look at its similarities and differences with the India-spec Maruti Jimny in detail:

Prices

With the launch of Jimny Nomade, the SUV is offered in both 5-door and 3-door configurations. Here are the prices of the Jimny Nomade in comparison to the India-spec Maruti Jimny :

Variant Jimny Nomade (5-seater) India-spec Maruti Jimny Difference Prices in Yen 2,651,000 yen to 2,750,000 yen – – Approximate conversion to Rupees Rs 14.86 lakh to Rs 15.41 lakh Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 14.95 lakh + Up to Rs 2.12 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

The table shows that the Japanese-spec Jimny Nomade is Rs 2.12 lakh more expensive than the base-spec variant of the India-spec model. On the other hand, the price difference between the top-spec variants of both the India-spec and Japan-spec 5-door Jimny is just Rs 46,000.

What Are The Differences?

One major difference in the Japan-spec Jimny Nomade is that it comes with level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) with features such as adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition and collision mitigation system.

The Jimny Nomade also comes with a grey and black fabric seat upholstery, in comparison to the all-black seats available in the India-spec model. The Japanese Jimny comes with heated front seats as well.

It also comes with a different touchscreen in comparison to the India-spec model’s 9-inch unit. Moreover, the Jimny Nomade gets heated outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) with two small mirrors on its underside to reduce the blindspots or to assist when taking it on the beaten tracks.

That said, there is no major change in the exterior design, with the only difference being that the Japan-spec Jimny gets two new colour options, including a Chiffon Ivory Metallic (with black roof) and a Jungle Green option. Suzuki is not offering the India-spec model’s signature Kinetic Yellow shade on the Japan-spec 5-door Jimny.

Also Read: Maruti Jimny Conqueror Concept Showcased At Auto Expo 2025, Get A Closer Look At It In This 4 Image Gallery

What Is Similar?

The exterior design of the Jimny Nomade is exactly similar to the India-spec model. Hence, it comes with LED projector headlights, headlight washers, pull-type door handles, black bumpers and LED tail lights.

The interior, too, is the same as the India-spec model, save for a new touchscreen and fresh fabric seat upholstery. It comes with an all-black cabin, an dual-pod analogue instrument cluster with a multi-information display (MID), rotary AC control knobs with an inbuilt display and a 3-spoke steering wheel.

In addition to heated ORVMs and front seats and ADAS, the Jimny Nomade gets four speakers, a push-button start/stop, cruise control, and auto AC. Its safety feature is also similar to the India-spec model with 6 airbags (as standard), hill-hold and hill descent control and a rear parking camera with sensors.

Powertrain Options

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny Nomade comes with the same 1.5-litre 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that the India-spec model gets. However, the engine used on the Japan-spec model has a reduced performance output, the details of which are as follows:

Specifications Japan-spec Jimny Nomade India-spec Maruti Jimny Engine 1.5-litre 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine Power 102 PS 105 PS Torque 130 Nm 134 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 4-speed AT* Drivetrain 4-wheel-drive (4WD)

*AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

As the table suggests, the Jimny Nomade produces 3 PS and 4 Nm less than the India-spec model, which we feel would not translate into a vast performance difference in real-life. That said, both versions of the Jimny come with 4WD as standard.

Rivals In India

The Maruti Jimny rivals off-road-oriented SUVs like the Mahindra Thar Roxx and the Force Gurkha 5-door.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.