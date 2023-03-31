Published On Mar 31, 2023 05:09 PM By Shreyash for Citroen C3

The French carmaker has already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kamarajar Port Ltd (KPL) for the export program in February 2023

Citroen released the C3 hatchback in India in July 2022, and now, the French automaker is exporting the made-in-India C3 hatchback to ASEAN and African countries from the Kamarajar Port, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

In February 2023, Citroen signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kamarajar Port Ltd (KPL) to begin its export program. When it comes to the Kamarajar Port, Maruti has begun exporting its Grand Vitara compact SUVs from the same location.

Talking about the C3, it comes with two engine options, a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (82PS and 115Nm) and a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine (110PS and 190Nm), mated to five-speed and six-speed manual transmissions, respectively. The hatchback’s feature list is highlighted by a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, digitised instrument cluster and a height-adjustable driver seat.

The French carmaker has also launched the electric version of the C3 hatchback in India. Known as the eC3, it comes with a 29.2kWh battery pack and delivers an ARAI-claimed range of 320km. Citroen will also debut the bigger version of the C3 in April, which could possibly be called the C3 Aircross. The regular C3 in India is offered in two broad variants – Live and Feel – and priced from Rs 6.16 lakh to Rs 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

