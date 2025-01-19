26 EVs Launched And Showcased At The Auto Expo 2025

The report not only features debuts like the Maruti e-Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser but also includes multiple concepts, along with a couple of special editions of EVs

From Maruti's first electric offering, the e-Vitara, to the Vietnamese EV automaker VinFast's entire EV lineup, check out all the EVs launched or showcased at the 2025 Auto Expo.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maximum Claimed Range: Over 500 km

After multiple teasers, Maruti has unveiled the e Vitara at the 2025 Auto Expo. It will be offered with two battery pack options: 49 kWh and 61 kWh, delivering a claimed range of over 500 km. Key features include auto AC, a fixed glass roof, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, and level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). While its launch is expected by the month of March, we expect prices for the e Vitara to start from Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota Urban Cruiser Concept

Maximum Claimed Range: Over 500 km (expected)

Essentially rebadged version of the e Vitara, the Toyota Urban Cruiser BEV concept is also on display at the Auto Expo. It stands out with its sporty front profile, but the interior and feature set remain largely identical to the e Vitara. While its powertrain specifications have not been revealed yet but the Urban Cruiser EV is expected to share similar options with the e Vitara.

Tata Harrier EV

Maximum Claimed Range: To be revealed

Tata Motors unveiled the production-ready Harrier EV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. Its overall design closely resembles the ICE-powered Harrier and is expected to offer a similar feature set as well. While detailed powertrain specifications have not yet been disclosed, the Harrier EV will feature a dual electric motor all-wheel-drive setup producing 500 Nm of torque.

Additionally, Tata also revealed the Stealth Edition of the Harrier EV, featuring a matte black exterior shade with an all-black cabin theme. The Harrier EV is expected to be priced from around Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Nexon EV Bandipur Edition

Maximum Claimed Range: 489 km

Tata Motors also unveiled the Bandipur Edition of the Nexon EV. It pays tribute to Karnataka's Bandipur National Park, renowned for its tiger and elephant reserves. The Nexon EV Bandipur Edition features a unique Bronze exterior shade, while the cabin gets khaki seat upholstery with an embossed elephant motif on the headrests and floor mats. No changes have been made to the powertrain specifications or features of the Nexon EV.

Tata Avinya Concept

Maximum Claimed Range: Over 500 km (expected)

We also got a closer look at a more refined version of the Avinya concept at the 2025 Auto Expo. It features an updated body style and interior compared to the original concept showcased in 2022, and is based on JLR’s EMA platform. The Avinya concept offers a glimpse into the carmaker’s next generation of EVs but is not slated for production. It is expected Tata will launch the first EV based on Avinya concept in 2026, with a claimed range of over 500 km.

Hyundai Creta Electric

Maximum Claimed Range: 473 km

Hyundai announced the prices of the Creta Electric at the 2025 Auto Expo that range between Rs 17.99 lakh and Rs 23.50 lakh (ex-showroom). However, these prices are introductory and may increase in the near future. The Creta Electric is available in four broad variants: Executive, Smart, Premium, and Excellence and is offered with two battery pack options, providing a claimed range of up to 473 km. It overall features a similar design inside out as the ICE-powered Creta, except for a few EV-specific tweaks.

Hyundai Ioniq 9

Maximum Claimed Range: 620 km

Hyundai's flagship electric offering, the Ioniq 9, is also available for a closer look at the Auto Expo 2025. Globally, it is offered with 6-seat and 7-seat layout options and comes equipped with a 110.3 kWh battery pack paired with multiple powertrain options, delivering a claimed range of up to 620 km. Top features include dual 12.3-inch displays, a panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable seats with a massage function, a 360-degree camera setup, and level-2 ADAS.

Mahindra XEV 9e

Maximum Claimed Range: 656 km

Mahindra showcased its latest electric SUV, the XEV 9e, at the Bharat Mobility Expo. Test drives for the XEV 9e have already begun in phase 1 cities, with phase 2 and phase 3 test drives to begin from January 24 and February 7, 2025, respectively. It is available with two battery pack options: 59 kWh and 79 kWh, offering a claimed range of up to 656 km. Prices for the XEV 9e start from Rs 21.90 lakh and go up to Rs 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra BE 6

Maximum Claimed Range: 682 km

The Mahindra BE 6 is also presented alongside the XEV 9e at the Auto Expo. It gets similar battery pack options as the XEV 9e, but delivers a claimed range of 682 km based on MIDC (P1+P2) testing cycles. Features highlights include multi-zone AC, wireless phone chargers, panoramic glass roof with lighting patterns and ADAS. Prices for the BE 6 range between Rs 18.90 lakh and Rs 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia EV6 Facelift

Maximum Claimed Range: up to 650 km

The Kia EV6 facelift is confirmed to launch in India by March and is being showcased at the Expo. Design changes include updated LED DRLs and headlight setup, while the interior gets a new steering wheel and a curved trim housing for the dual digital displays. The 2025 EV6 will be available with an 84 kWh battery pack paired with 325 PS/605 Nm dual electric motors, providing a claimed range of over 650 km.

Skoda Vision 7S Concept

Maximum Claimed Range: up to 600 km

Almost three years after its global debut, Skoda revealed the Vision 7S Concept in India at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. It showcases the carmaker’s design language for its upcoming range of EVs that looks rugged, especially with the 7-slat front bumper. The Vision 7S Concept is equipped with an 89 kWh battery pack, offering a WLTP-claimed range of up to 600 km.

Skoda Elroq

Maximum Claimed Range: up to 581 km

Skoda made the India debut of the Elroq electric SUV at the 2025 Auto Expo. Globally, it is offered with three battery pack options, delivering a claimed range of up to 581 km. Top features include a 13-inch floating infotainment system, a heads-up display, a fully digital driver’s display, connected car tech, and ADAS. If Skoda brings the Elroq to the Indian market, it will likely carry a price tag of Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom), serving as an alternative to the Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and BYD Atto 3.

BYD Sealion 7

Maximum Claimed Range: 567 km

Along with the official reveal of the Sealion 7 electric SUV, BYD also confirmed its launch in India by early March. The Chinese automaker has opened its bookings, with deliveries set to begin from March 7, 2025. The Sealion 7 will be offered with an 82.56 kWh battery pack, available with either a single electric motor or dual electric motor setup. The former is paired with a 313 PS/380 Nm electric motor, offering a claimed range of 567 km, while the latter is coupled with 530 PS/690 Nm electric motors, delivering a claimed range of 542 km.

MG Cyberster

Maximum Claimed Range: 443 km

MG unveiled the Cyberster in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, with its prices to be announced soon. It is an all-electric two-door convertible and will be sold exclusively through MG's 'Select' dealerships. The Cyberster features a scissor door mechanism and comes equipped with up to 20-inch alloy wheels, while the cabin boasts a four-screen setup, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, and powered seats. It is powered by a 510 PS/725 Nm dual electric motor setup, paired with a 77 kWh battery pack, providing a WLTP-claimed range of 443 km.

MG M9

Maximum Claimed Range: 430 km

MG also revealed the M9 electric MPV at the 2025 Auto Expo. It originally debuted as the Mifa 9 in India at the 2023 Auto Expo and will be retailed through MG Select dealerships. The M9 will be offered with 6-seat and 7-seat layout options and comes equipped with a 90 kWh battery pack, delivering a claimed range of 430 km. Feature highlights include powered and ventilated seats, a 12-speaker sound system, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, and ADAS.

Vinfast VF 3

Maximum Claimed Range: up to 215 km

VinFast revealed its entire EV portfolio at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo, starting with the VF 3. It is a two-door small SUV that will rival the MG Comet once launched. The VF 3 is powered by a 41 PS/ 110 Nm rear-wheel-driven single electric motor, and offers a claimed range of up to 215 km. It comes equipped with features such as a 10-inch infotainment system, manual AC, front-powered windows, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

Vinfast VF 6

Maximum Claimed Range: up to 410 km

Next is the VinFast VF 6, a 2-row electric SUV expected to be launched at a price of Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom). It offers two powertrain options, paired with a 59.6 kWh battery pack, delivering a claimed range of up to 410 km. Feature highlights include a 12.9-inch infotainment system, auto AC, heated and ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, and level 2 ADAS. The VF 6 will likely go on sale in India by September 2025.

Vinfast VF 7

Maximum Claimed Range: up to 450 km

The VinFast VF 7 is a larger SUV than the VF 6, with a length of 4545 mm and a wheelbase of 2840 mm. It will be positioned in the premium electric SUV category, with prices expected to start from Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom). The VF 7 offers both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive drivetrain options in international markets, however, details about the India-spec model will be revealed soon. It comes equipped with a 75.3 kWh battery pack, offering a claimed range of up to 450 km.

Vinfast VF 8

Maximum Claimed Range: up to 480 km

VinFast also made the India debut of the VF 8, another two-row, 5-seater electric SUV that, if launched, will rival the Volvo EX40. Globally, it is offered with an 87.7 kWh battery pack paired with either a 353 PS or a 408 PS electric powertrain. The VF 8 comes equipped with features such as a 15.6-inch infotainment system, a heads-up display, a wireless phone charger, a panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated front and rear seats, 11 airbags, and ADAS.

Vinfast VF e34

Maximum Claimed Range: 277 km

The VF e34 will likely be VinFast's sub-Rs 20 lakh offering in India, however, we are yet to receive confirmation on its launch. It gets a single electric powertrain option that produces 150 PS/ 242 Nm, paired with a 41.9 kWh battery pack, delivering a claimed range of 277 km. The VF e34 gets amenities such as a 10-inch infotainment system, auto AC, a 6-speaker sound system, 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Vinfast VF Wild Pickup Concept

Maximum Claimed Range: To be revealed

VinFast also revealed an all-electric pickup truck concept, the VF Wild, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. If launched in our market, it could serve as an EV alternative to the Toyota Hilux, and features a flexible load bed for increased carrying capacity. VinFast is yet to disclose the powertrain specifications and features of the production-spec VF Wild which will likely be unveiled later this year.

BMW iX1 LWB

Maximum Claimed Range: 531 km

BMW launched the iX1 Long Wheelbase electric SUV in India at the 2025 Auto Expo with a price tag of Rs 49 lakh (ex-showroom). It draws power from a 66.4 kWh battery pack paired with a 204 PS/250 Nm electric motor, delivering a claimed range of 531 km. Apart from EV-specific tweaks, the iX1 features a design similar to the ICE-powered X1 and comes equipped with features such as a 10.7-inch infotainment system, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, powered front seats with a massage function, and a park assist system.

Porsche Macan EV

Maximum Claimed Range: up to 590 km

Porsche showcased the Macan Electric at the Bharat Mobility Expo. It is sold in the Indian market across three variants, RWD, 4S, and Turbo. The top-spec Macan EV features a 95 kWh battery pack paired with 639 PS/ 1130 Nm dual electric motors, capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds. Feature highlights include a 10.9-inch infotainment system, a 12.6-inch digital driver's display, a 10.9-inch additional display for the front-row passenger, a 14-speaker Bose sound system, and adaptive cruise control.

Porsche Taycan

Maximum Claimed Range: up to 630 km

The Porsche Taycan which is priced between Rs 1.89 crore and Rs 2.52 crore (ex-showroom) is also present at the 2025 Auto Expo. The Taycan in its top-spec variant draws power from a 105 kWh battery pack that is paired to up to 884 PS/ 890 Nm dual electric motors, offering a claimed range of up to 630 km. It rivals the likes of the Audi e-Tron GT and Mercedes EQS.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric

Maximum Claimed Range: 455 km

Following its launch, Mercedes-Benz showcased the all-electric G 580 at the Auto Expo. It is the EV counterpart of the G-Wagon, featuring a 116 kWh battery pack with a WLTP-claimed range of 455 km. It boasts four electric motors that produce 587 PS/ 1164 Nm, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds. Top features include dual 12.3-inch displays, a Burmester sound system, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS. Prices start from Rs 3 crore (ex-showroom).

Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV Night Series

Maximum Claimed Range: 600 km

Mercedes launched the Night Series of the Maybach EQS SUV in India at Rs 2.63 crore (ex-showroom) at the 2025 Auto Expo. Compared to the standard Maybach EQS SUV, it features dark-themed exterior styling and an all-black cabin with red accents. It boasts a 118 kWh battery pack coupled with a 658 PS/950 Nm dual electric motor setup.