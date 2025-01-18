MG Majestor Debuts At The Auto Expo 2025

While the 2025 Majestor gets revisions to its exterior and interior design, it still comes with the same powertrain options as its outgoing version

Exterior highlights include a huge grille, vertically-stacked, and new connected tail lights.

The interior and features are yet to be revealed.

Expected to get a 2-litre diesel and 2-litre twin-turbo-diesel engine options.

Will be available in both 2-wheel-drive and 4-wheel-drive versions.

Expected to be priced from Rs 46 lakh (ex-showroom).

The MG Majestor has been revealed at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 as the carmaker's flagship SUV in India. The MG Majestor gets significant design updates inside and out, along with some added features, however, it continues with the same powertrain options as before. The Majestor essentially appears to be the facelifted Gloster but MG has confirmed that it will not be replacing the fullsize SUV, but will be sold alongside it. Let’s have a look at what it has to offer.

2025 MG Majestor Design

The 2025 MG Majestor gets a huge grille with gloss black elements, vertically-stacked LED headlights and slim LED DRLs along with redesigned headlights placed at the bumper, and sleek LED DRLs.

In profile, it gets 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, black body cladding running throughout the body and a footstep on either side. The door handles, outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs), roof and A-,B- and C-pillars are black to provide added contrast to the SUV. At the rear, it gets new connected LED tail lights and a revised bumper design.

Interior

MG is yet to reveal the interior of the upcoming Majestor SUV. Like the other offerings of the carmaker, it is expected to be equipped with premium materials on the interior with an option between 6 and 7 seats.

Features And Safety

Like the interior, the features suite too is yet to be revealed. However, it is expected to come with premium features like dual screens, a wireless phone charger, a panoramic sunroof, and a premium sound system. The safety suite is likely to comprise multiple airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, and an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Powertrain Options

MG is expected to equip the MG Majestor with the same powertrain options as the current-spec Gloster. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 2-litre diesel 2-litre twin-turbo-diesel Power 161 PS 216 PS Torque 373 Nm 478 Nm Transmission 8-speed AT 8-speed AT

While the base engine is offered with rear-wheel drive, the twin-turbo diesel engine is offered with four-wheel drive.

Expected Price And Rivals

The MG Majestor is expected to be priced at around Rs 46 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the Toyota Fortuner and Skoda Kodiaq.

