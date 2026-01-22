Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Comes In Three Trims: Which Variant Gets What Features? Find Here

Toyota has packaged the Ebella well right from its base variant, offering a lot of essential features as standard

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella is the Japanese carmaker’s first-ever EV on our shores. It is the rebadged version of the Maruti e Vitara and is offered in three variants: E1, E2 and E3. Pre-launch bookings of Ebella are underway and in case you’re planning to get the Toyota’s first EV for India, here’s a detailed look at its variant-wise offerings:

Toyota Ebella: Exterior

Features Variants E1 E2 E3 LED Headlights ✅ ✅ ✅ LED DRLs ✅ ✅ ✅ Body-Coloured ORVMs ✅ ✅ ✅ Body-Coloured Door Handles ✅ ✅ ✅ Wheels 18-inch alloys 18-inch alloys 18-inch alloys LED Tail Lamps ✅ ✅ ✅ Shark-fin antenna ✅ ✅ ✅

It's commendable that Toyota has kept all things as standard on the outside. Features like LED lighting elements and 18-inch alloy wheels are offered right from the base trim, which means there’s little in terms of exterior styling that makes the higher variants feel visually exclusive

Toyota Ebella: Interior, Comfort & Convenience

Features Variants E1 E2 E3 Upholstery Fabric Fabric Leatherette + Fabric Ventilated Seats ❌ ❌ ✅ Height-Adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ ✅ Power-Adjustable Driver Seat ❌ ❌ ✅ Tilt & Telescopic Adjustment For Steering Wheel ✅ ✅ ✅ Armrest Front & Rear (with cupholders) Front & Rear (with cupholders) Front & Rear (with cupholders) Sliding & Reclining Rear Seats ✅ ✅ ✅ Auto Up/Down Windows ✅ ✅ ✅ Wireless Phone Charger ❌ ✅ ✅ Keyless Entry With Push-Button Start/Stop ✅ ✅ ✅ Digital driver’s display 10.25-Inch 10.25-Inch 10.25-Inch Glass roof ❌ ❌ ✅ Ambient lighting ✅ ✅ ✅ Air-conditioning (AC) ✅ (Automatic with rear vents) ✅ (Automatic with rear vents) ✅ (Automatic with rear vents) Air Purifier With Pm 2.5 Filter ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear Wiper & Washer ✅ ✅ ✅ Dead Pedal ✅ ✅ ✅

Basics such as the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, tilt and telescopic steering adjustment, along with comfort features like sliding and reclining rear seats as well as automatic climate control, are available right from the base trim.

The mid-spec E2 variant adds very little over the entry-level version, with a wireless phone charger being the only notable differentiator.

Features such as ventilated front seats, a powered driver’s seat, and the glass roof are reserved exclusively for the top-spec E3 trim.

Toyota Ebella: Infotainment

Features Variants E1 E2 E3 Infotainment 10.1-Touchscreen 10.1-Touchscreen 10.1-Touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ ✅ Steering-mounted Controls ✅ ✅ ✅ Sound System 4-speaker 4-speaker 10-speaker JBL Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ ✅

As seen above, the infotainment display is also available right from the base variant.

If you are an audiophile and prefer a branded audio setup with a lot of speakers, that is something only offered with the JBL unit in the top-spec E3 trim.

Toyota Ebella: Safety

Features Variants E1 E2 E3 Airbags 7 7 7 ABS With EBD ✅ ✅ ✅ Parking Camera ❌ ✅ (Rear-view) ✅ (360-degree) Parking Sensors Front & Rear Front & Rear Front & Rear Electronic Parking Brake ✅ ✅ ✅ Disc Brake Front & Rear Front & Rear Front & Rear Hill Hold Control ✅ ✅ ✅ ESC (Electronic Stability Control) ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear Defogger ✅ ✅ ✅ Regenerative Braking ✅ ✅ ✅ Adaptive Cruise Control ❌ ❌ ✅ Auto-Headlights ✅ ✅ ✅ Rain-Sensing Wipers ✅ ✅ ✅ Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) ❌ ❌ ✅ AVAS (Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System) ✅ ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅ ✅ ISOFIX Child Seat Anchorages ✅ ✅ ✅

The base variant of the Ebella covers the core safety essentials, including seven airbags, front and rear disc brakes, TPMS and ISOFIX child-seat anchorages.

What it misses out on are features like a parking camera, cruise control, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The mid-spec E2 variant adds a rear parking camera, while the top-spec E3 is the only trim to offer a 360-degree camera, cruise control, and the full ADAS suite.

Battery Pack & Range

The Toyota Ebella EV is equipped with the same two battery packs as the Maruti e Vitara. Here are its detailed specifications:

Battery Pack 49 kWh 61 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 1 Drivetrain Front-wheel drive Front-wheel drive Power 144 PS 174 PS Torque 189 Nm 189 Nm Claimed Range (ARAI) 440 km 543 km

The base-spec Ebella E1 is available only with the smaller 49 kWh battery option.

The higher-spec E2 and E3 get the bigger battery pack choice.

CarDekho Says…

Toyota Ebella’s key variant differentiator is essentially the battery size rather than the feature list. The base E1 variant claims a 440 km range on paper, which should translate to roughly 250-300 km in real-world conditions. If you’re on a budget and your usage is largely limited to daily city commutes with occasional inter-city trips, the E1 is a strong value-for-money option.

If a larger battery and extended driving range are your priorities, we recommend you to stretch the budget and opt for the top-end variant, as the mid-spec trim does not have enough differentiation over the base.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV is expected to be priced from Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). It will stand against Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV and the Mahindra BE 6.