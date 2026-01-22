All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Comes In Three Trims: Which Variant Gets What Features? Find Here

    Modified On Jan 22, 2026 06:27 PM By Bikramjit

    2.8K Views
    • Write a comment

    Toyota has packaged the Ebella well right from its base variant, offering a lot of essential features as standard

    Toyota Ebella

    The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella is the Japanese carmaker’s first-ever EV on our shores. It is the rebadged version of the Maruti e Vitara and is offered in three variants: E1, E2 and E3. Pre-launch bookings of Ebella are underway and in case you’re planning to get the Toyota’s first EV for India, here’s a detailed look at its variant-wise offerings:

    Toyota Ebella: Exterior

    Features

    Variants

    E1

    E2

    E3

    LED Headlights

    LED DRLs

    Body-Coloured ORVMs

    Body-Coloured Door Handles

    Wheels 

    18-inch alloys

    18-inch alloys

    18-inch alloys

    LED Tail Lamps

    Shark-fin antenna

    • It's commendable that Toyota has kept all things as standard on the outside. Features like LED lighting elements and 18-inch alloy wheels are offered right from the base trim, which means there’s little in terms of exterior styling that makes the higher variants feel visually exclusive

    Toyota Ebella

    Toyota Ebella: Interior, Comfort & Convenience

    Features

    Variants

    E1

    E2

    E3

    Upholstery

    Fabric

    Fabric

    Leatherette + Fabric

    Ventilated Seats

    Height-Adjustable Driver Seat

    Power-Adjustable Driver Seat

    Tilt & Telescopic Adjustment For Steering Wheel

    Armrest

    Front & Rear (with cupholders)

    Front & Rear (with cupholders)

    Front & Rear (with cupholders)

    Sliding & Reclining Rear Seats

    Auto Up/Down Windows

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Keyless Entry With Push-Button Start/Stop

    Digital driver’s display

    10.25-Inch 

    10.25-Inch 

    10.25-Inch 

    Glass roof

    Ambient lighting

    Air-conditioning (AC)

    ✅ (Automatic with rear vents)

    ✅ (Automatic with rear vents)

    ✅ (Automatic with rear vents)

    Air Purifier With Pm 2.5 Filter

    Rear Wiper & Washer

    Dead Pedal

    • Basics such as the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, tilt and telescopic steering adjustment, along with comfort features like sliding and reclining rear seats as well as automatic climate control, are available right from the base trim.

    Toyota Ebella

    • The mid-spec E2 variant adds very little over the entry-level version, with a wireless phone charger being the only notable differentiator. 

    • Features such as ventilated front seats, a powered driver’s seat, and the glass roof are reserved exclusively for the top-spec E3 trim.

    Toyota Ebella: Infotainment

    Features

    Variants

    E1

    E2

    E3

    Infotainment

    10.1-Touchscreen 

    10.1-Touchscreen 

    10.1-Touchscreen 

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Steering-mounted Controls

    Sound System

    4-speaker

    4-speaker

    10-speaker JBL

    Connected Car Tech

    • As seen above, the infotainment display is also available right from the base variant.

    • If you are an audiophile and prefer a branded audio setup with a lot of speakers, that is something only offered with the JBL unit in the top-spec E3 trim.

    Toyota Ebella

    Toyota Ebella: Safety

    Features

    Variants

    E1

    E2

    E3

    Airbags

    7

    7

    7

    ABS With EBD

    Parking Camera

    ✅ (Rear-view)

    ✅ (360-degree)

    Parking Sensors

    Front & Rear

    Front & Rear

    Front & Rear

    Electronic Parking Brake

    Disc Brake

    Front & Rear

    Front & Rear

    Front & Rear

    Hill Hold Control

    ESC (Electronic Stability Control)

    Rear Defogger

    Regenerative Braking

    Adaptive Cruise Control

    Auto-Headlights

    Rain-Sensing Wipers

    Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System)

    AVAS (Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System)

    TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ISOFIX Child Seat Anchorages

    • The base variant of the Ebella covers the core safety essentials, including seven airbags, front and rear disc brakes, TPMS and ISOFIX child-seat anchorages.

    • What it misses out on are features like a parking camera, cruise control, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). 

    Toyota Ebella

    • The mid-spec E2 variant adds a rear parking camera, while the top-spec E3 is the only trim to offer a 360-degree camera, cruise control, and the full ADAS suite.

    Battery Pack & Range

    The Toyota Ebella EV is equipped with the same two battery packs as the Maruti e Vitara. Here are its detailed specifications:

    Battery Pack

    49 kWh

    61 kWh

    No. of electric motor(s)

    1

    1

    Drivetrain

    Front-wheel drive

    Front-wheel drive

    Power 

    144 PS

    174 PS

    Torque

    189 Nm

    189 Nm

    Claimed Range (ARAI)

    440 km

    543 km
    • The base-spec Ebella E1 is available only with the smaller 49 kWh battery option.

    • The higher-spec E2 and E3 get the bigger battery pack choice.

    Other factors:

    You might also want to take a look at all the colours the Ebella is offered in, here.

    CarDekho Says… 

    Toyota Ebella’s key variant differentiator is essentially the battery size rather than the feature list. The base E1 variant claims a 440 km range on paper, which should translate to roughly 250-300 km in real-world conditions. If you’re on a budget and your usage is largely limited to daily city commutes with occasional inter-city trips, the E1 is a strong value-for-money option.

    Toyota Ebella

    If a larger battery and extended driving range are your priorities,  we recommend you to stretch the budget and opt for the top-end variant, as the mid-spec trim does not have enough differentiation over the base. 

    Expected Price & Rivals

    The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV is expected to be priced from Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). It will stand against Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV and the Mahindra BE 6.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

    Explore More on Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

    space Image

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending Electric Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    Electric Car
    Upcoming Electric Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Comes In Three Trims: Which Variant Gets What Features? Find Here
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    Car Sold

    Every 4 minute

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience