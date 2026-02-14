Top India Car News Of The Week: Tata Punch EV Revealed, Tata Starts Production At Tamil Nadu, WLTP Test Cycle For India, MG Majestor Unveiled And More!

It was an action-packed week in India’s auto sector with multiple car debuts and major announcements. While Tata revealed the Punch EV facelift, MG took the wraps off its latest flagship SUV. Tata also commenced production at its new plant , and Mahindra expanded its service footprint in Delhi-NCR. Here’s a lowdown on the biggest news stories from the auto sector this week:

Tata Punch EV Revealed In Pictures!

Tata Motors revealed the Punch EV facelift, ahead of its launch next week. The Punch EV facelift comes hot on the heels of the ICE-powered Punch facelift, and gets revised styling, while other changes are likely to include new features, a bit more range as well as an updated interior too. More details on the new Punch EV have been covered in this story.

Tata Motors Begins Production At Tamil Nadu Plant

Tata Motors had another major announcement this week, with the start of production at its new manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu with the rollout of the locally assembled Range Rover Evoque SUV. The new facility has been built with an investment of Rs 9,000 crore in a record time, and will be producing Tata and JLR cars, including both brands’ next generation EVs in the future. Learn more about this cutting-edge new manufacturing facility here.

India To Adopt WLTP Testing Cycle

In a major shift on how we test cars, India will now shift to Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) cycle for emission standards for vehicles of M1, M2 and N1 categories. Notably, the WLTP cycle replicates a testing environment which is a closer match to real-world driving conditions, when compared to the current lab-tested method followed by the MIDC (Modified Indian Driving Cycle), thus providing greater accuracy for fuel efficiency and emission figures for buyers. The new WLTP emission standards will be applicable on vehicles manufactured on or after April 1, 2027. Check out our detailed story to know more about the WLTP test cycle.

Mahindra Launches Service Initiatives In Delhi-NCR

Next-up, Mahindra introduced new service initiatives in Delhi-NCR to boost its after sales presence, including its a new fleet of eVANs (Electric Vehicle Assistance Network) for its electric vehicle buyers. The new mobile service van offers doorstep service support, and can take up periodic maintenance, vehicle washing and minor repairs as well. The carmaker has also strengthened its service footprint in the region by adding five new touchpoints, along with establishing a new training facility for its service personnel. You can read more about Mahindra’s new service initiatives here.

Skoda Slavia Facelift Spied

The Skoda Slavia facelift is scheduled to arrive later this year, and these exclusive spy shots revealed a bunch of key changes expected in the upcoming sedan. The previewed changes are likely to include minor cosmetic revisions, along with new equipment, just like its sibling the Kushaq which also received a facelift recently. Catch up on what the Slavia’s facelift could be like here.

MG Majestor Finally Unveiled

MG Motor India has finally unveiled the much-anticipated Majestor SUV in India. The new SUV is positioned above the Gloster, and is the longest, widest, and tallest SUV in its class. It brings a more butch and premium design, a plethora of new features in the cabin, and more off-road capability with the segment-first triple differential lock. Learn more about the bookings, price announcement, and deliveries of the new Majestor here.