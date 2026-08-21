Volkswagen Confirms New Tata Nexon/Maruti Brezza Rival For 2027; To Be Based On Skoda Kylaq

With the Indian auto market continuously flooded by SUVs—spanning premium, compact, and electric models—everyone wants a slice of the action, and Volkswagen is eager to grab its share!

Volkswagen India has shared their plans for 2027, in which it announced a sub-4m compact SUV as well.

Volkswagen's Entry In Sub-4m SUV Space

The Volkswagen Group is now set to enter the popular sub-4m compact SUV space. The new SUV will be built on the MQB-A0-IN platform that is developed for the Indian market specifically and is being co-developed by Indian and European engineering teams. The carmaker has not divulged further details about this new SUV.

*Skoda Kylaq Image For Represtation

As far as we know, this platform is being utilised by the sister brand, Skoda, for the Kylaq compact SUV, which turned out to be a successful product in this segment. Coincidentally, the Kylaq also received a new variant just yesterday.

Why Is It Important?

The sub-4m compact SUV space is one of the largest passenger vehicle segments in India, making it an important transition for Volkswagen's expansion. With VW entering this category, it will avail tax benefits and cater more to the customers, while allowing for a more aggressive and competitive pricing strategy.

With Volkswagen now rewriting its strategy for the compact SUV market, it could be having a recipe for success and making affordable German cars at a competitive price. But with Maruti and Tata’s in play, it remains to be seen if the fierce and brutal competition comes in Volkswagen’s way.

Ever since the carmaker discontinued the Polo four years ago, its focus has remained on larger segments and SUVs. However, this has meant that the brand lost out on the volumes from the more affordable products, and with the renewed GST slabs making smaller cars more attractive, it is no surprise that Volkswagen once again wants a re-entry in the small car segment. The Kylaq, being Skoda’s bestselling product, further reinforces this strategy.

What's The Timeline?

Volkswagen India has shared that it is planning to launch the sub-4-metre SUV by 2027, and till then, it is focusing on constant updates to its product range, including the Virtus facelift, expected later this year. Its premium product range also sees a lot of action and remains a key differentiator from its sister brand, Skoda.

Currently, Volkswagen India has five products on sale, out of which three are SUVs: the Taigun, Tayron, and Tiguan R-line. It also sells the Virtus sedan and the enthusiast-focused Golf GTI hatchback that remains its halo car.

CarDekho Says….

As Volkswagen enters the sub-4m SUV segment, observing how the German automaker navigates India's price-sensitive market will be compelling. While the brand aims to democratise the compact SUV market, competing in a fiercely competitive market against established giants such as Maruti and Tata, which have products like Brezza, Fronx, and Nexon, presents a significant challenge