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    Nissan Tekton Reveal Next Month: What Can We Expect?

    Will the Tekton pave the way for Nissan’s comeback? Let’s find out!

    Published On Jun 05, 2026 07:03 PM By Ashin

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    Nissan Tekton

    Following last year's teaser that sparked excitement for the rugged new SUV, the Nissan Tekton is now slated for its official debut on the 9th of next month. As anticipation grows, this upcoming model is set to go head-to-head with the latest iteration of the Duster. Keeping the curiosity alive, let’s take a look at the SUV in detail.

    Exterior

    The SUV would pose a rugged tall-boy stance ready for any road ahead. Decoding the teaser, we can see the vehicle would feature a large grille with a connected lightbar setup, reminiscent of the flagship Nissan models sold in the international markets. Furthermore, the SUV is expected to sport a minimal silver cladding and a well-defined bonnet, emphasizing its rugged presence.

    Nissan Tekton

    From the side, the Tekton would feature the same silhouette as the Duster but with its own distinct design bits and a new set of alloys. The rear door handles  are incorporated behind the windows to mimic a ‘two-door’ look. 

    Nissan Tekton

    Coming to the rear, the design is quite minimalistic and features the connected taillamp setup. The bumper is further enhanced by  chunky cladding, while the overall profile is rounded off with a sleek roof spoiler and a redesigned tailgate that holds the Nissan logo.

    Nissan Tekton

    Interior

    As shown in the teaser, The interior will get premium gloss black paneling stretching across the dashboard, along with brass-toned highlights. To further set it apart, the cabin might even incorporate trims finished in the body color for aesthetics. 

    Nissan Tekton

    Features & Safety

    In terms of equipment, the Tekton is expected to be a feature-rich SUV. It is likely to be equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit and a 10.25-inch digital driver's display from the Duster. For comfort and convenience, Nissan could offer ventilated and powered front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and dual-zone climate control. Other expected features include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charger, an air purifier, and a powered tailgate.

    Powertrain

    Under the hood, The Tekton is expected to be powered by the same powertrains as its sibling from Renault which is powered by 1-litre and 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine options. Here are their detailed specifications: 

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    1.3-litre turbo-petrol

    Power

    100 PS

    163 PS

    Torque

    160 Nm

    280 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT/6-speed DCT

    MT- Manual Transmission, DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

    Note:

    The Tekton could also get the 1.8-litre turbo-petrol strong-hybrid powertrain at a later date. In addition to the turbo-petrol engine, it will use a 1.4kWh battery pack, and is anticipated to deliver a combined power output of 160 PS.

    Nissan Tekton

    Launch Date, Expected Price & and Rivals

    Nissan will be taking wraps off the Tekton on July 9. 

    It is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), and will go up against rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster, Tata Sierra and Curvv, Toyota Hyryder, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara and Victoris, Honda Elevate, Kia Seltos and Citroen Aircross

     

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