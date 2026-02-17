All
    2026 Maruti e Vitara Booking Details And Amount Detailed

    Booking an e Vitara? We’ve got you covered!

    Published On Feb 17, 2026 05:36 PM By CarDekho

    567 Views
    Maruti e Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki has launched the e Vitara in the Indian market, using the iconic “Vitara” nameplate yet again, but this time in the form of an all-electric SUV. With introductory prices starting from Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the new e Vitara slots into the mid-size electric SUV segment but stands out with its rugged styling, feature-loaded cabin, and two battery pack options. 

    While Maruti has announced the starting price, buyers are excited to know about its booking window. Here’s everything you need to know:

    How To Book The EV?

    • Visit the Nexa online booking website to begin the process.

    • Enter your name and mobile number, then click on ‘Proceed’.

    • Verify your mobile number by entering the OTP sent to your phone.

    • Choose your preferred vehicle, variant, and colour.

    • Select a dealership, fill in the remaining details, and complete the booking by making a payment of Rs 21,000.

    After your payment has been completed, your booking will be confirmed and you will be contacted by the respective dealership for test drive when the vehicle arrives at the showroom.

    Quick Overview

    The exterior design of the Maruti e Vitara turns heads with its distinctive, modern, yet rugged look. The chunky bumpers and body claddings add to the muscular look of the car. The sharp LED projector headlights, sleek three-point matrix Y-shaped LED DRLs, and wraparound three-point matrix LED taillights with a similar Y-shaped design as the DRLs contribute to giving the car an unnoticeable road presence. 

    Maruti e Vitara

    On the inside, the cabin is neatly laid out with a dual-tone colour scheme of black and tan hue; also new is a dual-spoke steering wheel. The dashboard is dominated by a dual-screen setup. At the rear, occupants get a spacious experience, thanks to the large windows, electric sunroof, and a sliding and reclining function that enhances comfort. 

    Maruti e Vitara

    The e Vitara comes loaded with features like a dual-screen layout encompassing a 10.1-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen for infotainment with wireless connectivity, sunroof, a 10-way electrically adjustable driver seat, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, a PM2.5 cabin air filter, an infinity sound system, ride-by-wire technology, and multiple drive modes. 

    In terms of safety, the e Vitara has scored a perfect 5-star safety rating at Bharat-NCAP, and comes equipped with X airbags and a Level-2 ADAS suite with front and rear blind-spot alerts. It also gets a 360-degree camera with front and rear sensors, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

    Powertrain

    The Maruti e Vitara, in India, is offered with two battery pack options, both paired with a single electric motor, and power being sent to the front wheels. The detailed specifications are as follows:

    Battery Pack

    49kWh

    61kWh

    Power

    144 PS

    174 PS

    Torque 

    193 Nm

    193 Nm

    Claimed Range (WLTP Cycle)

    344 Km

    426 Km

    Rivals

    The Maruti e Vitara faces fierce competition from established names like the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, VinFast VF6 and VF7, MG Windsor, and the MG ZS EV, giving customers a wide range of options to choose from in the highly competitive segment. 

    What are your favourite things about the new Maruti e Vitara? Let us know in the comments below!

