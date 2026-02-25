All
    Maruti e Vitara vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Which Of The Two Compact Electric SUVs Should You Consider Buying?

    Two popular carmakers and two well-packaged all-electric SUVs. Which one should you place your bets on? Time to find out

    Published On Feb 25, 2026 07:17 PM By Rohit

    Maruti e Vitara vs Hyundai Creta Electric

    When the compact electric SUV segment is considered, there’s one heavyweight offering backed by a trusted name, the Hyundai Creta Electric. It’s now got fresh competition following the launch of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. Given the fierce rivalry of internal combustion engine (ICE) offerings by both brands, we thought of checking out how their compact electric SUVs stack up against each other on paper:

    Dimensions

    Dimension

    Maruti e Vitara

    Hyundai Creta Electric

    Difference

    Length

    4,275 mm

    4,340 mm

    (- 65 mm)

    Width

    1,800 mm

    1,790 mm

    + 10 mm

    Height

    1,640 mm

    1,655 mm (with roof rails)

    (- 15 mm)

    Wheelbase

    2,700 mm

    2,610 mm

    + 90 mm
    • The e Vitara is marginally wider than the Hyundai Creta Electric but has a 90 mm longer wheelbase.

    Maruti e Vitara

    • It’s the Creta Electric that is longer here by 65 mm and also stands 15 mm taller than the Maruti EV that could make it slightly more comfortable on the inside.

    Maruti e Vitara vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Colour Options

    Maruti e Vitara

    Hyundai Creta Electric

    Nexa Blue

    Ocean Blue

    Splendid Silver

    Starry Night

    Arctic White

    Atlas White

    Grandeur Grey

    Titan Grey Matte

    Opulent Red

    Fiery Red

    Bluish Black

    Black Matte

    Land Breeze Green with Bluish Black roof

    Abyss Black

    Arctic White with Bluish Black roof

    Ocean Blue Matte

    Opulent Red with Bluish Black roof

    Robust Emerald Green Matte

    Splendid Silver with Bluish Black roof

    Ocean Blue with Abyss Black roof

    Atlas White with Abyss Black roof
    • The Hyundai Creta Electric stays ahead with an extra colour option over the e Vitara.

    • The e Vitara does not fall behind by much either and has 10 colour options to choose from.

    • Both the electric SUVs come in dual-tone shades, but it’s the Maruti e Vitara that gets the maximum number of dual-tone choices (read four).

    • We had already covered the 10 colourway choices in detail when the e Vitara was revealed at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in early 2025.

    Maruti e Vitara vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Features

    Feature

    Maruti e Vitara

    Hyundai Creta Electric

    Auto-LED projector headlights

    ✅ (with follow-me-home function)

    ✅ (quad-beam units with follow-me-home function)

    LED DRLs

    ✅ (3-piece)

    LED positioning lamp

    Front LED fog lamps

    ORVM-mounted turn indicators

    ✅ (dynamic LED units)

    Roof rails

    Wheels

    18-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels

    17-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels

    LED tail lights

    Upholstery

    Fabric+leather

    Leatherette

    Leather-wrapped steering wheel with tilt and telescopic adjustment

    ✅ (2-spoke unit)

    ✅ (3-spoke unit)

    Centre console with cupholders

    60:40 split-folding rear seats

    Reclining rear seats

    ✅(with 10-way sliding function)

    ✅ (with 2-step recline function)

    Adjustable headrests for all seats

    Auto up/down power windows for all doors

    Glovebox illumination

    Glovebox cooling

    Front centre armrest with storage

    Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    USB charging ports

    Type-A and Type-C (front and back each)

    Type-C (1 front and 2 rear)

    Digital driver’s display

    10.25-inches

    10.25-inches

    Ventilated front seats

    Automatic climate control with rear AC vents

    ✅ (dual-zone)

    PM2.5 air filter

    Wireless smartphone charger

    ✅ (front and rear)

    Sunroof

    Fixed glass panel

    Panoramic

    Ambient lighting

    ✅ (multi-colour)

    ✅ (blue)

    Power-adjustable front seats

    ✅ (10-way driver-side only)

    ✅ (8-way driver and 6-way co-driver)

    Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs with auto-fold function

    Touchscreen infotainment system

    10.1-inch touchscreen 

    10.25-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    No. of speakers

    10 (including 1 sub-woofer and 1 amplifier)

    8 (including 1 sub-woofer and two tweeters)

    Connected car tech

    Alexa connectivity

    Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

    Airbags

    7

    6

    Electronic stability control (ESC)

    3-point seatbelts for all occupants

    ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    Hill-hold assist

    Hill descent control

    360-degree camera

    Cornering control

    Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    Parking sensors

    Front and rear

    Front and rear

    Electronic parking brake

    All four disc brakes

    Rain-sensing wipers

    ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems)

    ✅(Level-2)

    ✅(Level-2)
    • Both Maruti and Hyundai have loaded their respective electric SUV to the gills with plenty of modern tech. Similar equipment items include a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, and all-LED lighting.

    Maruti e Vitara
    Hyundai Creta Electric Dashboard

    • The e Vitara does have some feature advantages over the all-electric Creta by way of a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat, auto up/down for all power windows, multi-colour ambient lighting, seven airbags, and a 10-speaker sound system.

    • That said, the Creta Electric does not fall too far behind and gets unique inclusions such as a 6-way power-adjustable co-driver seat, a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and dual wireless phone chargers.

    • Thankfully, though, both the EVs are well-equipped when their safety suite is considered. Both of them get multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, a TPMS, and even Level-2 ADAS.

    Maruti e Vitara vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Powertrain Details

    Specification

    Maruti e Vitara

    Hyundai Creta Electric

    Battery pack

    49 kWh

    61 kWh

    42 kWh

    51.4 kWh

    No. of electric motor

    1

    1

    1

    1

    Power

    144 PS

    174 PS

    135 PS

    171 PS

    Torque

    193 Nm

    193 Nm

    200 Nm

    200 Nm

    Claimed range

    440 km (ARAI)

    543 km (ARAI)

    420 km (MIDC part I+II)

    510 km (MIDC part I+II)
    • Both the EVs come with a single electric motor, but it’s the e Vitara that gets larger battery pack options in both the versions offered in India.

    Maruti e Vitara
    Hyundai Creta Electric

    Maruti e Vitara vs MG Windsor EV: Charging Options

    Specification

    Maruti e Vitara

    Hyundai Creta Electric

    AC fast charger

    7.4 kW - 10 to 100 percent in 6.5 hours (49 kWh), 10 to 100 percent in 9 hours (61 kWh)

    11 kW - 10 to 100 percent in 4 hours (42 kWh), 10 to 100 percent in 4 hours 50 mins (51.4 kWh)

    DC fast charger

    10 to 80 percent in 45 minutes (61 kWh) with a 70 kW unit

    10 to 80 percent in 39 mins for 42 kWh (with > 100 kW unit) and 10 to 80 percent in 58 mins for 51.4 kWh (with > 100 kW unit)
    • Since the e Vitara’s battery packs are larger compared to the corresponding versions of the Creta Electric, it does take longer to charge them using an AC fast charger. Also, while Maruti offers a 7.4 kW charging option, the Creta Electric comes with an 11kW unit.

    • The DC fast charging speed is also quicker on the Creta Electric, mainly because it’s claimed when using a charging rate of over 100 kW.

    Maruti e Vitara vs MG Windsor EV: Prices

    Model

    Maruti e Vitara (introductory)

    Hyundai Creta Electric

    Price (with BaaS)

    Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 14.29 lakh + up to Rs 4.39 per km

    Price (without BaaS)

    Rs 15.99 lakh to Rs 20.01 lakh

    Rs 18.02 lakh to Rs 24.70 lakh
    All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

    • The e Vitara is more affordable than the Hyundai Creta Electric even when its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option is not considered.

    • Maruti has positioned the entry-level variant of the e Vitara to be more affordable than the corresponding variant of the Creta Electric by approximately Rs 2 lakh.

    • Even at the top end, the e Vitara is more affordable than the Hyundai EV by almost Rs 5 lakh.

    • Under the battery rental scheme for the e Vitara, you need to pay a battery usage fee of Rs 3.99 with the smaller battery and Rs 4.39 per km with its bigger battery.

    CarDekho Says…

    The Maruti e Vitara ticks most of the boxes, including a healthy claimed range of over 500 km. While it does have its downsides, such asa  relatively lack of in-cabin space and a few missed features, it does command a strong appeal thanks to the ‘Maruti Suzuki’ branding.

    Hyundai Creta Electric

    The Creta Electric, on the other hand, is the all-electric version of a tried and tested product. It has retained the core traits from its ICE sibling and has gone on to make some of them even better, thus becoming a more all-rounder. While it does not get the relatively high range figures as its Maruti counterpart, it is more than sufficient for daily city drives and occasional outstation trips.

