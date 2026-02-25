Maruti e Vitara vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Which Of The Two Compact Electric SUVs Should You Consider Buying?

When the compact electric SUV segment is considered, there’s one heavyweight offering backed by a trusted name, the Hyundai Creta Electric. It’s now got fresh competition following the launch of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. Given the fierce rivalry of internal combustion engine (ICE) offerings by both brands, we thought of checking out how their compact electric SUVs stack up against each other on paper:

Dimensions

Dimension Maruti e Vitara Hyundai Creta Electric Difference Length 4,275 mm 4,340 mm (- 65 mm) Width 1,800 mm 1,790 mm + 10 mm Height 1,640 mm 1,655 mm (with roof rails) (- 15 mm) Wheelbase 2,700 mm 2,610 mm + 90 mm

The e Vitara is marginally wider than the Hyundai Creta Electric but has a 90 mm longer wheelbase.

It’s the Creta Electric that is longer here by 65 mm and also stands 15 mm taller than the Maruti EV that could make it slightly more comfortable on the inside.

Maruti e Vitara vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Colour Options

Maruti e Vitara Hyundai Creta Electric Nexa Blue Ocean Blue Splendid Silver Starry Night Arctic White Atlas White Grandeur Grey Titan Grey Matte Opulent Red Fiery Red Bluish Black Black Matte Land Breeze Green with Bluish Black roof Abyss Black Arctic White with Bluish Black roof Ocean Blue Matte Opulent Red with Bluish Black roof Robust Emerald Green Matte Splendid Silver with Bluish Black roof Ocean Blue with Abyss Black roof – Atlas White with Abyss Black roof

The Hyundai Creta Electric stays ahead with an extra colour option over the e Vitara.

The e Vitara does not fall behind by much either and has 10 colour options to choose from.

Both the electric SUVs come in dual-tone shades, but it’s the Maruti e Vitara that gets the maximum number of dual-tone choices (read four).

We had already covered the 10 colourway choices in detail when the e Vitara was revealed at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in early 2025.

Maruti e Vitara vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Features

Feature Maruti e Vitara Hyundai Creta Electric Auto-LED projector headlights ✅ (with follow-me-home function) ✅ (quad-beam units with follow-me-home function) LED DRLs ✅ (3-piece) ✅ LED positioning lamp ❌ ✅ Front LED fog lamps ✅ ❌ ORVM-mounted turn indicators ✅ ✅ (dynamic LED units) Roof rails ❌ ✅ Wheels 18-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels 17-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels LED tail lights ✅ ✅ Upholstery Fabric+leather Leatherette Leather-wrapped steering wheel with tilt and telescopic adjustment ✅ (2-spoke unit) ✅ (3-spoke unit) Centre console with cupholders ✅ ✅ 60:40 split-folding rear seats ✅ ✅ Reclining rear seats ✅(with 10-way sliding function) ✅ (with 2-step recline function) Adjustable headrests for all seats ✅ ✅ Auto up/down power windows for all doors ✅ ❌ Glovebox illumination ✅ ❌ Glovebox cooling ❌ ✅ Front centre armrest with storage ✅ ✅ Rear centre armrest with cupholders ✅ ✅ USB charging ports Type-A and Type-C (front and back each) Type-C (1 front and 2 rear) Digital driver’s display 10.25-inches 10.25-inches Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ Automatic climate control with rear AC vents ✅ ✅ (dual-zone) PM2.5 air filter ✅ ❌ Wireless smartphone charger ✅ ✅ (front and rear) Sunroof Fixed glass panel Panoramic Ambient lighting ✅ (multi-colour) ✅ (blue) Power-adjustable front seats ✅ (10-way driver-side only) ✅ (8-way driver and 6-way co-driver) Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs with auto-fold function ✅ ✅ Touchscreen infotainment system 10.1-inch touchscreen 10.25-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto ✅ ✅ No. of speakers 10 (including 1 sub-woofer and 1 amplifier) 8 (including 1 sub-woofer and two tweeters) Connected car tech ✅ ✅ Alexa connectivity ❌ ✅ Steering-mounted audio and calling controls ✅ ✅ Airbags 7 6 Electronic stability control (ESC) ✅ ✅ 3-point seatbelts for all occupants ✅ ✅ ISOFIX child seat anchorages ✅ ✅ Hill-hold assist ✅ ✅ Hill descent control ❌ ✅ 360-degree camera ✅ ✅ Cornering control ✅ ❌ Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) ✅ ✅ Parking sensors Front and rear Front and rear Electronic parking brake ✅ ✅ All four disc brakes ✅ ✅ Rain-sensing wipers ✅ ✅ ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) ✅(Level-2) ✅(Level-2)

Both Maruti and Hyundai have loaded their respective electric SUV to the gills with plenty of modern tech. Similar equipment items include a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, and all-LED lighting.

The e Vitara does have some feature advantages over the all-electric Creta by way of a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat, auto up/down for all power windows, multi-colour ambient lighting, seven airbags, and a 10-speaker sound system.

That said, the Creta Electric does not fall too far behind and gets unique inclusions such as a 6-way power-adjustable co-driver seat, a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and dual wireless phone chargers.

Thankfully, though, both the EVs are well-equipped when their safety suite is considered. Both of them get multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, a TPMS, and even Level-2 ADAS.

Maruti e Vitara vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Powertrain Details

Specification Maruti e Vitara Hyundai Creta Electric Battery pack 49 kWh 61 kWh 42 kWh 51.4 kWh No. of electric motor 1 1 1 1 Power 144 PS 174 PS 135 PS 171 PS Torque 193 Nm 193 Nm 200 Nm 200 Nm Claimed range 440 km (ARAI) 543 km (ARAI) 420 km (MIDC part I+II) 510 km (MIDC part I+II)

Both the EVs come with a single electric motor, but it’s the e Vitara that gets larger battery pack options in both the versions offered in India.

While the e Vitara’s electric powertrain is the more powerful of the two in both the setups, the Hyundai Creta Electric’s powertrain makes the highest torque.

It’s again the e Vitara that offers a relatively higher range figure compared to the corresponding versions of its Hyundai competitor.

We have also compared the technical specifications and other important details of the Maruti e Vitara with those of the MG Windsor EV extensively in a separate story.

Maruti e Vitara vs MG Windsor EV: Charging Options

Specification Maruti e Vitara Hyundai Creta Electric AC fast charger 7.4 kW - 10 to 100 percent in 6.5 hours (49 kWh), 10 to 100 percent in 9 hours (61 kWh) 11 kW - 10 to 100 percent in 4 hours (42 kWh), 10 to 100 percent in 4 hours 50 mins (51.4 kWh) DC fast charger 10 to 80 percent in 45 minutes (61 kWh) with a 70 kW unit 10 to 80 percent in 39 mins for 42 kWh (with > 100 kW unit) and 10 to 80 percent in 58 mins for 51.4 kWh (with > 100 kW unit)

Since the e Vitara’s battery packs are larger compared to the corresponding versions of the Creta Electric, it does take longer to charge them using an AC fast charger. Also, while Maruti offers a 7.4 kW charging option, the Creta Electric comes with an 11kW unit.

The DC fast charging speed is also quicker on the Creta Electric, mainly because it’s claimed when using a charging rate of over 100 kW.

Maruti e Vitara vs MG Windsor EV: Prices

Model Maruti e Vitara (introductory) Hyundai Creta Electric Price (with BaaS) Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 14.29 lakh + up to Rs 4.39 per km – Price (without BaaS) Rs 15.99 lakh to Rs 20.01 lakh Rs 18.02 lakh to Rs 24.70 lakh

The e Vitara is more affordable than the Hyundai Creta Electric even when its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option is not considered.

Maruti has positioned the entry-level variant of the e Vitara to be more affordable than the corresponding variant of the Creta Electric by approximately Rs 2 lakh.

Even at the top end, the e Vitara is more affordable than the Hyundai EV by almost Rs 5 lakh.

Under the battery rental scheme for the e Vitara, you need to pay a battery usage fee of Rs 3.99 with the smaller battery and Rs 4.39 per km with its bigger battery.

CarDekho Says…

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The Maruti e Vitara ticks most of the boxes, including a healthy claimed range of over 500 km. While it does have its downsides, such asa relatively lack of in-cabin space and a few missed features, it does command a strong appeal thanks to the ‘Maruti Suzuki’ branding.

The Creta Electric, on the other hand, is the all-electric version of a tried and tested product. It has retained the core traits from its ICE sibling and has gone on to make some of them even better, thus becoming a more all-rounder. While it does not get the relatively high range figures as its Maruti counterpart, it is more than sufficient for daily city drives and occasional outstation trips.