All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift Base Variant Spied: Still A Bare-Bones Variant?

    The leak suggests it could still be a bare-minimum variant, just like other Marutis

    Ninad
    Ninad
    Published On Jul 22, 2026 13:40 IST
    info icon
    Published OnJul 22, 2026 13:40 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 22, 2026 13:40 IST
    17.3K Views
    • Write a comment

    Maurti Brezza Base Variant Spied

    The Maruti Brezza facelift is due for a launch in a few days, and we are already seeing more and more leaks of the car. The current Brezza is a very practical compact SUV, with a good interior and reliable petrol engine. However, the Brezza is now feeling a bit outdated compared to its rivals. The latest leak shows details for the Base LXi variant of the upcoming Brezza facelift. Let’s dive deep into it.

    What Can Be Seen?

    Looking at the front, the base variant of the Brezza facelift is expected to feature a projector headlamp setup, a silver skid plate on the bumper, an updated grille, and a bumper design. Just like a typical Maruti base variant, it could have no fog lamps or any LED lighting upfront for the base variant. 

    Maruti Brezza Facelift Base Front
    Maruti Brezza Facelift Projector Headlamp

    On the side, it is expected to get steel wheels with wheel covers, possibly ORVMs with turn indicators, body coloured door handles, and a black B-pillar as well. 

    Maruti Brezza Steel Wheels
    Maruti Brezza Facelift ORVMs

    At the rear, the design is expected to be similar to the outgoing Brezza, with the same LED tail lamps, with the number plate housing in the boot, Brezza lettering between the tail lamps, and the Maruti logo. As this is the base variant, it is expected to have rear wipers and defoggers omitted. 

    Maruti Brezza Facelift Tail lamp
    Maruti Brezza Facelift Rear

    Expected Features And Safety

    The upcoming Brezza facelift base variant is expected to be a bare-bones version like previous Maruti cars, with manual AC, manual IRVM, all-four power windows, fixed rear headrests, and fabric seats, as likely seen in this leak. 

    Maruti Brezza Facelift Front Seats

    The LXi variant may also lack the infotainment system, as well as steering-mounted controls. In terms of safety, it could have 6 airbags as standard, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control, ABS with EBD, three-point seat belts for all seats with reminders, and rear parking sensors. 

    If you want to know more about what the upcoming Brezza facelift could have, previously, the top variant was also leaked. Here’s our article that decodes the leak.

    Expected Powertrain

    The leak showcases a 6-speed manual gearbox in the base variant as well, so it could either get updated or a new turbo-petrol engine, possibly derived from the Fronx. 

    Maruti Brezza Facelift 6-speed Gearbox

    The Brezza facelift’s expected powertrains are: 

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild-hybrid

    Power (PS)

    88 PS

    103 PS

    Torque (Nm)

    121.5 Nm

    139 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT

    5-speed MT/6-speed AT and 6-speed MT (EXPECTED)

    *MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Torque Converter Automatic

    Expected Price & Rivals

    The Brezza facelift is expected to have a price hike of up to Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000, depending on the variant. The Brezza is currently priced at Rs 8.26 lakh to Rs 13.01 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Syros, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite in the compact SUV segment.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ninad
    Ninad
    • Instagram
    Ninad Mestry is an automotive engineer, dieselhead, and lifelong automotive enthusiast with a passion for cars, motorcycles, and the technology behind them. An engineering graduate, he is particularly interested in vehicle engineering, emerging mobility solutions, and the stories that make every machine unique. When he\'s not exploring the latest developments in the automotive world, he enjoys finding new ways to share automotive experiences and insights with fellow enthusiasts. Whether it\'s a rugged SUV, a practical commuter, a cutting-edge EV, or a classic motorcycle, Ninad is always eager to learn more and dive deeper into all things automotive.Read more

    Write your Comment on Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2026

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift Base Variant Spied: Still A Bare-Bones Variant?
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    AI Expert

    Simplify your car search

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience