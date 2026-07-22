2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift Base Variant Spied: Still A Bare-Bones Variant?

The Maruti Brezza facelift is due for a launch in a few days, and we are already seeing more and more leaks of the car. The current Brezza is a very practical compact SUV, with a good interior and reliable petrol engine. However, the Brezza is now feeling a bit outdated compared to its rivals. The latest leak shows details for the Base LXi variant of the upcoming Brezza facelift. Let’s dive deep into it.

What Can Be Seen?

Looking at the front, the base variant of the Brezza facelift is expected to feature a projector headlamp setup, a silver skid plate on the bumper, an updated grille, and a bumper design. Just like a typical Maruti base variant, it could have no fog lamps or any LED lighting upfront for the base variant.

On the side, it is expected to get steel wheels with wheel covers, possibly ORVMs with turn indicators, body coloured door handles, and a black B-pillar as well.

At the rear, the design is expected to be similar to the outgoing Brezza, with the same LED tail lamps, with the number plate housing in the boot, Brezza lettering between the tail lamps, and the Maruti logo. As this is the base variant, it is expected to have rear wipers and defoggers omitted.

Expected Features And Safety

The upcoming Brezza facelift base variant is expected to be a bare-bones version like previous Maruti cars, with manual AC, manual IRVM, all-four power windows, fixed rear headrests, and fabric seats, as likely seen in this leak.

The LXi variant may also lack the infotainment system, as well as steering-mounted controls. In terms of safety, it could have 6 airbags as standard, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control, ABS with EBD, three-point seat belts for all seats with reminders, and rear parking sensors.

If you want to know more about what the upcoming Brezza facelift could have, previously, the top variant was also leaked. Here’s our article that decodes the leak.

Expected Powertrain

The leak showcases a 6-speed manual gearbox in the base variant as well, so it could either get updated or a new turbo-petrol engine, possibly derived from the Fronx.

The Brezza facelift’s expected powertrains are:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild-hybrid Power (PS) 88 PS 103 PS Torque (Nm) 121.5 Nm 139 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 5-speed MT/6-speed AT and 6-speed MT (EXPECTED)

*MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Torque Converter Automatic

Expected Price & Rivals

The Brezza facelift is expected to have a price hike of up to Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000, depending on the variant. The Brezza is currently priced at Rs 8.26 lakh to Rs 13.01 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Syros, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite in the compact SUV segment.