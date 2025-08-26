2025 Renault Kiger Facelift vs Nissan Magnite: Specifications Compared
Modified On Aug 26, 2025 02:01 PM By Rohit
The 2025 Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite share the same powertrains but have a slightly different feature set. Which one comes out on top, at least on paper? Time to find out
The facelifted Renault Kiger was launched recently as the first proper midlife update for the sub-4m SUV. With the refresh, the SUV gets new personas (trims), subtle design changes, and some feature upgrades as well. Given it’s the platform sibling of the Nissan Magnite (another SUV in the sub-4m segment), we thought of pitting the two against each other to see which one comes out on top, at least on paper.
Dimensions
- As both the Kiger and Magnite are sub-4m SUVs, they have nearly identical lengths.
Both the Renault-Nissan offerings have the exact same wheelbase and ground clearance, given that they are based on the same platform.
That said, the Kiger leads in all other dimensions and it also has a 69-litre larger boot space than that of the Magnite.
Powertrain Options
Since the two SUVs are shared products between the two brands, both of them get the same set of powertrain choices with identical output figures and transmission options.
Both the SUVs get the option of a CNG powertrain, although as a retro-fitment for a premium of around Rs 80,000 and only with the naturally aspirated unit. The CNG powertrain’s outputs remain undisclosed for now.
Feature Highlights
Both the SUVs cover most of the basics and a few premium features as well, including six airbags, all-LED lighting, and a cruise control.
That said, the new Kiger has a few advantages in the form of ventilated front seats and rain-sensing wipers.
Both Renault and Nissan haven’t compromised on safety tech and are offering their respective SUVs with a 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and electronic stability control.
Price Range
All prices are ex-showroom pan-India
Both the 2025 Renault Kiger and the Nissan Magnite are priced in a similar range, with the former having a slightly higher entry point. On the other hand, the fully loaded Magnite costs Rs 47,000 more than the corresponding variant of the Kiger.
Verdict
Given the above parameters, it’s clear that the facelifted Renault Kiger, being the relatively more modern of the two, gets a slight advantage when it comes to a few premium features. These include ventilated front seats and rain-sensing wipers over the Nissan SUV. It also offers a larger luggage storage capacity that can prove to be useful during weekend getaways. That said, the 2025 Kiger is still offered with the same naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol engines as the pre-facelift model, so expect a similar performance.
On the other hand, the Nissan Magnite got a refresh towards the end of 2024 in India, and the SUV became more premium inside and out with the update. It packs more than the basics, including a slightly larger 9-inch infotainment system, and is well-equipped in terms of safety tech too. Nissan also offers the Magnite with the same powertrain choices as the Renault SUV. Hence, there’s nothing that really gives the edge to the Magnite over the Kiger, apart from having a slightly more accessible entry point.
