2025 Renault Kiger Facelift vs Nissan Magnite: Specifications Compared

The 2025 Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite share the same powertrains but have a slightly different feature set. Which one comes out on top, at least on paper? Time to find out

The facelifted Renault Kiger was launched recently as the first proper midlife update for the sub-4m SUV. With the refresh, the SUV gets new personas (trims), subtle design changes, and some feature upgrades as well. Given it’s the platform sibling of the Nissan Magnite (another SUV in the sub-4m segment), we thought of pitting the two against each other to see which one comes out on top, at least on paper.

Dimensions

Dimensions 2025 Renault Kiger Nissan Magnite Difference Length 3,990 mm 3,994 mm (- 4 mm) Width 1,750 mm 1,758 mm + 8 mm Height 1,605 mm (including sharkfin antenna) 1,572 mm + 33 mm Wheelbase 2,500 mm 2,500 mm – Ground Clearance 205 mm 205 mm – Boot Space 405 litres 336 litres 69 litres

As both the Kiger and Magnite are sub-4m SUVs, they have nearly identical lengths.

Both the Renault-Nissan offerings have the exact same wheelbase and ground clearance, given that they are based on the same platform.

That said, the Kiger leads in all other dimensions and it also has a 69-litre larger boot space than that of the Magnite.

Powertrain Options

Specifications 2025 Renault Kiger Nissan Magnite Engine 1-litre naturally aspirated 1-litre turbo-petrol 1-litre naturally aspirated 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 72 PS 100 PS 72 PS 100 PS Torque 96 Nm 160 Nm (MT), 152 Nm (CVT) 96 Nm 160 Nm (MT), 152 Nm (CVT) Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT* 5-speed MT, CVT^ 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, CVT

*AMT - Automated manual transmission

^CVT - Continuously variable transmission

Since the two SUVs are shared products between the two brands, both of them get the same set of powertrain choices with identical output figures and transmission options.

Both the SUVs get the option of a CNG powertrain, although as a retro-fitment for a premium of around Rs 80,000 and only with the naturally aspirated unit. The CNG powertrain’s outputs remain undisclosed for now.

Feature Highlights

Features 2025 Renault Kiger Nissan Magnite Exterior Auto-LED tri-pod headlights with LED DRLs

LED fog lamps

C-shaped LED tail lights

Blacked-out ORVMs with turn indicators

Black roof rails (with up to 50 kg load carrying capacity)

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Red brake calipers (turbo only) Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

LED fog lamps

LED tail lights

Blacked-out ORVms with turn indicators

Roof rails (with up to 50 kg load carrying capacity)

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels Interior Two-tone cabin theme

White and black leatherette seat upholstery

Front armrest with storage

Ambient lighting Dual-tone cabin theme

Leatherette seat upholstery

Front armrest with storage

Ambient lighting Comfort and Convenience 7-inch full-digital driver’s display

Auto climate control with rear AC vents

Ventilated front seats

Cruise control (MT only)

Wireless phone charger

PM2.5 air filter

All four power windows

60:40 split-folding rear seats

Push-button start/stop

Electrically adjustable and power-folding ORVMs 7-inch full-digital driver’s display

Auto climate control with rear AC vents

Cruise control

Wireless phone charger

PM2.5 air filter

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Cooled glovebox

All four power windows

60:40 split-folding rear seats

Push-button start/stop Infotainment 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

6-speaker Arkamys-tuned sound system

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

6-speaker Arkamys-tuned sound system

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Safety 6 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC)

360-degree camera

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Rain-sensing wipers

Rear wiper with washer and defogger

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) 6 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC)

360-degree camera

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Rear wiper with washer and defogger

TPMS

Both the SUVs cover most of the basics and a few premium features as well, including six airbags, all-LED lighting, and a cruise control.

That said, the new Kiger has a few advantages in the form of ventilated front seats and rain-sensing wipers.

Both Renault and Nissan haven’t compromised on safety tech and are offering their respective SUVs with a 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and electronic stability control.

Price Range

2025 Renault Kiger Nissan Magnite Price range Rs 6.29 lakh to Rs 11.29 lakh (introductory) Rs 6.14 lakh to Rs 11.76 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom pan-India

Both the 2025 Renault Kiger and the Nissan Magnite are priced in a similar range, with the former having a slightly higher entry point. On the other hand, the fully loaded Magnite costs Rs 47,000 more than the corresponding variant of the Kiger.

Verdict

Given the above parameters, it’s clear that the facelifted Renault Kiger, being the relatively more modern of the two, gets a slight advantage when it comes to a few premium features. These include ventilated front seats and rain-sensing wipers over the Nissan SUV. It also offers a larger luggage storage capacity that can prove to be useful during weekend getaways. That said, the 2025 Kiger is still offered with the same naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol engines as the pre-facelift model, so expect a similar performance.

On the other hand, the Nissan Magnite got a refresh towards the end of 2024 in India, and the SUV became more premium inside and out with the update. It packs more than the basics, including a slightly larger 9-inch infotainment system, and is well-equipped in terms of safety tech too. Nissan also offers the Magnite with the same powertrain choices as the Renault SUV. Hence, there’s nothing that really gives the edge to the Magnite over the Kiger, apart from having a slightly more accessible entry point.