    2025 Renault Kiger Facelift vs Nissan Magnite: Specifications Compared

    Modified On Aug 26, 2025 02:01 PM By Rohit

    14.5K Views
    The 2025 Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite share the same powertrains but have a slightly different feature set. Which one comes out on top, at least on paper? Time to find out

    The facelifted Renault Kiger was launched recently as the first proper midlife update for the sub-4m SUV. With the refresh, the SUV gets new personas (trims), subtle design changes, and some feature upgrades as well. Given it’s the platform sibling of the Nissan Magnite (another SUV in the sub-4m segment), we thought of pitting the two against each other to see which one comes out on top, at least on paper.

    Dimensions

    2025 Renault Kiger facelift
    Nissan Magnite Side

    Dimensions

    2025 Renault Kiger

    Nissan Magnite

    Difference

    Length

    3,990 mm

    3,994 mm

    (- 4 mm)

    Width

    1,750 mm

    1,758 mm

    + 8 mm

    Height

    1,605 mm (including sharkfin antenna)

    1,572 mm

    + 33 mm

    Wheelbase

    2,500 mm

    2,500 mm

    Ground Clearance

    205 mm

    205 mm

    Boot Space

    405 litres

    336 litres

    69 litres
    • As both the Kiger and Magnite are sub-4m SUVs, they have nearly identical lengths.

    • Both the Renault-Nissan offerings have the exact same wheelbase and ground clearance, given that they are based on the same platform.

    • That said, the Kiger leads in all other dimensions and it also has a 69-litre larger boot space than that of the Magnite.

    Powertrain Options

    2025 Renault Kiger facelift

    Specifications

    2025 Renault Kiger

    Nissan Magnite

    Engine

    1-litre naturally aspirated

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    1-litre naturally aspirated

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    Power

    72 PS

    100 PS

    72 PS

    100 PS

    Torque

    96 Nm

    160 Nm (MT), 152 Nm (CVT)

    96 Nm

    160 Nm (MT), 152 Nm (CVT)

    Transmission

    5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT*

    5-speed MT, CVT^

    5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT, CVT

    *AMT - Automated manual transmission

    ^CVT - Continuously variable transmission

    • Since the two SUVs are shared products between the two brands, both of them get the same set of powertrain choices with identical output figures and transmission options.

    • Both the SUVs get the option of a CNG powertrain, although as a retro-fitment for a premium of around Rs 80,000 and only with the naturally aspirated unit. The CNG powertrain’s outputs remain undisclosed for now.

    Feature Highlights

    2025 Renault Kiger facelift
    Nissan Magnite Dashboard

    Features

    2025 Renault Kiger

    Nissan Magnite

    Exterior

    • Auto-LED tri-pod headlights with LED DRLs

    • LED fog lamps

    • C-shaped LED tail lights

    • Blacked-out ORVMs with turn indicators

    • Black roof rails (with up to 50 kg load carrying capacity)

    • 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

    • Red brake calipers (turbo only)

    • Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

    • LED fog lamps

    • LED tail lights

    • Blacked-out ORVms with turn indicators

    • Roof rails (with up to 50 kg load carrying capacity)

    • 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

    Interior

    • Two-tone cabin theme

    • White and black leatherette seat upholstery

    • Front armrest with storage

    • Ambient lighting

    • Dual-tone cabin theme

    • Leatherette seat upholstery

    • Front armrest with storage

    • Ambient lighting

    Comfort and Convenience

    • 7-inch full-digital driver’s display

    • Auto climate control with rear AC vents

    • Ventilated front seats

    • Cruise control (MT only)

    • Wireless phone charger

    • PM2.5 air filter

    • All four power windows

    • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

    • Push-button start/stop

    • Electrically adjustable and power-folding ORVMs

    • 7-inch full-digital driver’s display

    • Auto climate control with rear AC vents

    • Cruise control

    • Wireless phone charger

    • PM2.5 air filter

    • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

    • Cooled glovebox

    • All four power windows

    • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

    • Push-button start/stop

    Infotainment

    • 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    • 6-speaker Arkamys-tuned sound system

    • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    • 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    • 6-speaker Arkamys-tuned sound system

    • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Safety

    • 6 airbags

    • Electronic stability control (ESC)

    • 360-degree camera

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    • Rain-sensing wipers

    • Rear wiper with washer and defogger

    • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    • 6 airbags

    • Electronic stability control (ESC)

    • 360-degree camera

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    • Rear wiper with washer and defogger

    • TPMS

    • Both the SUVs cover most of the basics and a few premium features as well, including six airbags, all-LED lighting, and a cruise control.

    • That said, the new Kiger has a few advantages in the form of ventilated front seats and rain-sensing wipers.

    • Both Renault and Nissan haven’t compromised on safety tech and are offering their respective SUVs with a 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and electronic stability control.

    Price Range

     

    2025 Renault Kiger

    Nissan Magnite

    Price range

    Rs 6.29 lakh to Rs 11.29 lakh (introductory)

    Rs 6.14 lakh to Rs 11.76 lakh

    All prices are ex-showroom pan-India

    Both the 2025 Renault Kiger and the Nissan Magnite are priced in a similar range, with the former having a slightly higher entry point. On the other hand, the fully loaded Magnite costs Rs 47,000 more than the corresponding variant of the Kiger.

    Verdict

    2025 Renault Kiger facelift

    Given the above parameters, it’s clear that the facelifted Renault Kiger, being the relatively more modern of the two, gets a slight advantage when it comes to a few premium features. These include ventilated front seats and rain-sensing wipers over the Nissan SUV. It also offers a larger luggage storage capacity that can prove to be useful during weekend getaways. That said, the 2025 Kiger is still offered with the same naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol engines as the pre-facelift model, so expect a similar performance.

    Nissan Magnite Front

    On the other hand, the Nissan Magnite got a refresh towards the end of 2024 in India, and the SUV became more premium inside and out with the update. It packs more than the basics, including a slightly larger 9-inch infotainment system, and is well-equipped in terms of safety tech too. Nissan also offers the Magnite with the same powertrain choices as the Renault SUV. Hence, there’s nothing that really gives the edge to the Magnite over the Kiger, apart from having a slightly more accessible entry point.

