    2025 Hyundai Venue HX 4, HX 6T, HX 7, And HX 8 Variants Offered With Only One Engine Option

    Modified On Nov 10, 2025 05:33 PM By Shreyash

    5.3K Views
    The HX 4 and HX 6T variants of the 2025 Venue come with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, while the HX 7 gets a diesel, and the HX 8 can be had with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol

    Hyundai Venue

    The 2025 Hyundai Venue was launched recently, starting from Rs 7.90 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). With the generation change, it gets comprehensive changes in terms of design and feature set, and it is being offered in 8 broad trims: HX 2, HX 4, HX 5, HX 6, HX 6T, HX 7, HX 8, and HX 10 (variant-wise features detailed here). Out of these 8 variants, the HX 4, HX 6T, HX 7, and HX 8 can only be had with a single engine option. Here, we have detailed how powertrains are distributed across these variants. 

    Before we get into more details, let’s have a look at engine specifications for the 2025 Hyundai Venue:

    Powertrain Details

    Engine

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre diesel 

    Power

    83 PS

    120 PS

    116 PS

    Torque 

    114 Nm

    172 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT

    6-speed MT/7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT / 6-speed AT (new)

    DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

    AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

    Distribution And Prices

    Hyundai Venue HX 4

    Now, let’s check out the variant-wise powertrain distribution and their prices:

    Variant

    Engine And Transmission

    Price

    HX 4

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol MT

    Rs 8.80 lakh

    HX 6T

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol MT

    Rs 10.70 lakh

    HX 7

    1.5-litre diesel MT

    Rs 12.51 lakh

    HX 8

    1-litre turbo-petrol MT or DCT

    Rs 11.81 lakh (MT), Rs 12.85 lakh (DCT)

    While the HX 4 and HX 6T get the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engines with a 5-speed manual transmission, the HX 7 comes with a diesel manual option. The HX 8 gets the option of a 1-litre turbo-petrol, and interestingly, it’s the only single-engine option variant that can be had in either a 6-speed manual or a dual clutch automatic transmission (DCT). You can also check out variant-wise powertrain options for all other variants in this story.

    Price Range And Rivals

    Hyundai Venue

    The 2025 Hyundai Venue ranges from Rs 7.90 lakh to Rs 15.51 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). You can also check out the variant-wise prices in our launch story. It rivals the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, Skoda Kylaq, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.

