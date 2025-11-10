2025 Hyundai Venue HX 4, HX 6T, HX 7, And HX 8 Variants Offered With Only One Engine Option

The HX 4 and HX 6T variants of the 2025 Venue come with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, while the HX 7 gets a diesel, and the HX 8 can be had with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol

The 2025 Hyundai Venue was launched recently, starting from Rs 7.90 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). With the generation change, it gets comprehensive changes in terms of design and feature set, and it is being offered in 8 broad trims: HX 2, HX 4, HX 5, HX 6, HX 6T, HX 7, HX 8, and HX 10 (variant-wise features detailed here). Out of these 8 variants, the HX 4, HX 6T, HX 7, and HX 8 can only be had with a single engine option. Here, we have detailed how powertrains are distributed across these variants.

Before we get into more details, let’s have a look at engine specifications for the 2025 Hyundai Venue:

Powertrain Details

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 114 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT/7-speed DCT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT (new)

DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

Distribution And Prices

Now, let’s check out the variant-wise powertrain distribution and their prices:

Variant Engine And Transmission Price HX 4 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol MT Rs 8.80 lakh HX 6T 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol MT Rs 10.70 lakh HX 7 1.5-litre diesel MT Rs 12.51 lakh HX 8 1-litre turbo-petrol MT or DCT Rs 11.81 lakh (MT), Rs 12.85 lakh (DCT)

While the HX 4 and HX 6T get the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engines with a 5-speed manual transmission, the HX 7 comes with a diesel manual option. The HX 8 gets the option of a 1-litre turbo-petrol, and interestingly, it’s the only single-engine option variant that can be had in either a 6-speed manual or a dual clutch automatic transmission (DCT). You can also check out variant-wise powertrain options for all other variants in this story.

Price Range And Rivals

The 2025 Hyundai Venue ranges from Rs 7.90 lakh to Rs 15.51 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). You can also check out the variant-wise prices in our launch story. It rivals the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, Skoda Kylaq, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.