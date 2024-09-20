All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register

2024 Maruti Swift vs Old Swift: Real World Performance Comparison

Modified On Sep 20, 2024 05:26 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Swift

  • 2.4K Views
  • Write a comment

The new-generation Swift uses a fresh 1.2-litre 3 cylinder petrol engine, whereas the old Swift was powered by a 1.2-litre 4 cylinder petrol engine

New Swift vs Old Swift

The fourth-generation Maruti Swift was launched in May 2024, with which it also got a new 1.2-litre Z series 3 cylinder petrol engine. Though this engine has higher claimed fuel efficiency figures compared to the previous one, how well does it keep up with the performance of the old Swift which had a 1.2-litre 4 cylinder K series petrol engine? Let’s find out.

Before we get into more details, let’s first have a look at the specifications for both versions of the Swift that we tested:

2024 Maruti Swift engine

Model

2024 Maruti Swift

Old Maruti Swift

Engine

1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z series

1.2-litre 4-cylinder K series

Power

82 PS

90 PS

Torque

112 Nm

113 Nm

Transmission

5-speed AMT

5-speed AMT

We are considering the AMT variants of both versions of the Swift for this comparison. Note that the new-gen Swift makes 8 PS less than the old model, while the torque output remains almost the same.

Also Check Out: New Maruti Swift Petrol Automatic Mileage Tested: Claimed vs Real

Acceleration Test

Tests

2024 Maruti Swift

Old Maruti Swift

0-100 kmph

15.46 seconds

14.05 seconds

Kickdown (20-80 kmph)

9.32 seconds

7.58 seconds

Quarter Mile

20.08 seconds at 117.06kmph

19.30 seconds at 120.45kmph

2021 Maruti Swift

As expected, the old Swift was quicker than the 2024 Swift in all acceleration tests. In the 0-100 kmph sprint, the old Swift completed it nearly 1.5 seconds faster, while in the kickdown from 20-80 kmph, the 2024 Swift was nearly 2 seconds slower. However, the difference in their times decreased in the quarter-mile race to less than 1 second, with the old Swift finishing at a higher speed.

Braking Test

Tests

2024 Maruti Swift

Old Maruti Swift

100-0 kmph

48.45 metres (Wet)

40.38 metres

80-0 kmph

28.75 metres (Wet)

26.03 metres

2024 Maruti Swift rear

When coming to a stop from 100 kmph, the new Swift travelled almost 8 metres more compared to the old Swift. This difference decreased to almost 3 metres when braking from 80 kmph to 0 kmph; however, the old Swift was still quicker to come to a complete stop. 

Final Takeaway

The 2024 Swift uses a more fuel-efficient 3-cylinder petrol engine, and as expected, it offers less performance compared to the old Swift’s 4-cylinder petrol engine. When it comes to braking, the 2024 Maruti Swift was tested under wet conditions, which also affected its braking performance.

Disclaimer: The real world performance may vary depending on driver, road conditions, vehicles’s health, and weather conditions.

Price Range & Rivals

The Maruti Swift is priced between Rs 6.49 lakh and Rs 9.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It takes on the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, while being an alternative to the Maruti Wagon R and Maruti Ignis.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.

Read More on : Maruti Swift AMT

S
Published by
Shreyash
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti Swift

Read Full News

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Hatchback Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
  • BYD Seagull
    BYD Seagull
    Rs.10 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Oct 2024
  • MG 3
    MG 3
    Rs.6 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Feb 2025
  • Kia Clavis
    Kia Clavis
    Rs.6 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Mar 2025
  • Lexus LBX
    Lexus LBX
    Rs.45 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Dec 2024
  • Nissan Leaf
    Nissan Leaf
    Rs.30 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Feb 2025
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
2024 Maruti Swift vs Old Swift: Real World Performance Comparison
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience