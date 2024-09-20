2024 Maruti Swift vs Old Swift: Real World Performance Comparison

Modified On Sep 20, 2024 05:26 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Swift

The new-generation Swift uses a fresh 1.2-litre 3 cylinder petrol engine, whereas the old Swift was powered by a 1.2-litre 4 cylinder petrol engine

The fourth-generation Maruti Swift was launched in May 2024, with which it also got a new 1.2-litre Z series 3 cylinder petrol engine. Though this engine has higher claimed fuel efficiency figures compared to the previous one, how well does it keep up with the performance of the old Swift which had a 1.2-litre 4 cylinder K series petrol engine? Let’s find out.

Before we get into more details, let’s first have a look at the specifications for both versions of the Swift that we tested:

Model 2024 Maruti Swift Old Maruti Swift Engine 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z series 1.2-litre 4-cylinder K series Power 82 PS 90 PS Torque 112 Nm 113 Nm Transmission 5-speed AMT 5-speed AMT

We are considering the AMT variants of both versions of the Swift for this comparison. Note that the new-gen Swift makes 8 PS less than the old model, while the torque output remains almost the same.

Acceleration Test

Tests 2024 Maruti Swift Old Maruti Swift 0-100 kmph 15.46 seconds 14.05 seconds Kickdown (20-80 kmph) 9.32 seconds 7.58 seconds Quarter Mile 20.08 seconds at 117.06kmph 19.30 seconds at 120.45kmph

As expected, the old Swift was quicker than the 2024 Swift in all acceleration tests. In the 0-100 kmph sprint, the old Swift completed it nearly 1.5 seconds faster, while in the kickdown from 20-80 kmph, the 2024 Swift was nearly 2 seconds slower. However, the difference in their times decreased in the quarter-mile race to less than 1 second, with the old Swift finishing at a higher speed.

Braking Test

Tests 2024 Maruti Swift Old Maruti Swift 100-0 kmph 48.45 metres (Wet) 40.38 metres 80-0 kmph 28.75 metres (Wet) 26.03 metres

When coming to a stop from 100 kmph, the new Swift travelled almost 8 metres more compared to the old Swift. This difference decreased to almost 3 metres when braking from 80 kmph to 0 kmph; however, the old Swift was still quicker to come to a complete stop.

Final Takeaway

The 2024 Swift uses a more fuel-efficient 3-cylinder petrol engine, and as expected, it offers less performance compared to the old Swift’s 4-cylinder petrol engine. When it comes to braking, the 2024 Maruti Swift was tested under wet conditions, which also affected its braking performance.

Disclaimer: The real world performance may vary depending on driver, road conditions, vehicles’s health, and weather conditions.

Price Range & Rivals

The Maruti Swift is priced between Rs 6.49 lakh and Rs 9.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It takes on the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, while being an alternative to the Maruti Wagon R and Maruti Ignis.

