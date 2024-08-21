Published On Aug 21, 2024 08:01 AM By Shreyash for Maruti Swift

The new Maruti Swift AMT has a claimed mileage of 25.75 kmpl. But how does it perform under real-world conditions? Let’s find out

The Maruti Swift got a generational update in May 2024 with which, it also got a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z series petrol engine. This engine has higher claimed fuel efficiency figures compared to the one that was offered with the previous generation Swift. We recently tested the automatic variant of the new Swift in mixed city and highway conditions to see how it compares to the claimed figures.

Before we get into the results, let’s have a look at the powertrain specifications of the Swift:

Powertrain Specifications

Engine 1.2-litre Z series 3 cylinder petrol Power 82 PS Torque 112 Nm Transmission 5-speed AMT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 25.75 kmpl Tested Fuel Efficiency (City) 15.84 kmpl Tested Fuel Efficiency (Highway) 22.13 kmpl

In real-world conditions, the Swift AMT did not match the claimed figures. In the city, the tested mileage was 10 kmpl less than the claimed figure. On the highway, it came close to the claimed mileage but still fell short by over 3.5 kmpl.

Now let’s have a look at how the Swift has performed ion mixed city and highway conditions:

Mixed Conditions City:Highway (50:50) City:Highway (25:75) City:Highway (75:25) Mileage 18.46 kmpl 20.13 kmpl 17.05 kmpl

Driving the Swift in both city and highway conditions, it returned more than 18 kmpl. However, when primarily driven in city conditions, the mileage dropped by a little over 1 kmpl, which isn't completely bad. On the other hand, the hatchback achieved a commendable mileage of over 20 kmpl when driven mostly on highways.

Disclaimer: The real world fuel efficiency may vary depending on road conditions, driver, and vehicle’s health.

Price Range & Rivals

The Maruti Swift is priced between Rs 6.49 lakh and Rs 9.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It takes on the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, while being an alternative to the Maruti Wagon R and Maruti Ignis.

