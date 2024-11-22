2024 Maruti Dzire vs Maruti Swift: Specifications Compared

Although both the 2024 Dzire and Swift use the same engine options, the new-generation Dzire has its own design identity for the first time

The new-generation Maruti Dzire is now on sale, featuring not only a new design and additional amenities but also a new Z series petrol engine borrowed from the 2024 Swift. While the Dzire has completely distinguished itself from the Swift in terms of design, it is still based on the same platform as its hatchback counterpart. Here’s how the 2024 Dzire compares to the Swift in terms of specifications and features on paper.

Dimensions

Dimensions 2024 Maruti Dzire Maruti Swift Difference Length 3995 mm 3860 mm + 133 mm Width 1735 mm 1735 mm No difference Height 1525 mm 1520 mm + 5 mm Wheelbase 2450 mm 2450 mm No difference Boot Space 382 litres 265 litres + 117 litres

Being a sedan, the 2024 Dzire is 133 mm longer than the Swift. In fact, the Dzire is 5 mm taller than its hatchback counterpart.

Both the Dzire and Swift are the same in terms of width and wheelbase. This also implies that both cars will offer similar levels of in-cabin space.

Owing to its length advantage however, the Dzire offers 117 litres of additional boot space compared to the Swift which should be useful when carrying luggage for those weekend trips.

Powertrain

Model 2024 Maruti Dzire/Maruti Swift Engine 1.2-litre 3-cylinder N/A petrol 1.2-litre 3-cylinder N/A petrol+CNG Power 82 PS 70 PS Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT

Both 2024 Dzire and Maruti Swift are powered by the same Z-series 3-cylinder petrol engine.

The output figures for both cars are the same in petrol and CNG guises.

Feature Highlights

Features 2024 Maruti Dzire Maruti Swift Exterior Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

LED fog lights

LED tail lights

Shark-fin antenna

15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

LED fog lights

LED tail lights

Shark-fin antenna

15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels Interior Dual-tone black and beige cabin

Beige seat upholstery

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

Rear centre armrest with cup holders

Footwell lighting All-black cabin

Black fabric seat upholstery

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel Comfort and Convenience Analogue cluster with coloured multi-information display (MID)

Auto AC with rear vents

Single-pane sunroof (segment-first)

Auto-up/down driver-side window

Cruise control

Wireless phone charger

Keyless entry

Push-button start/stop

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Day/Night IRVM Analogue cluster with coloured multi-information display (MID)

Auto AC with rear vents

Auto-up/down driver-side window

Cruise control

Wireless phone charger

Keyless entry

Push-button start/stop

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Day/Night IRVM Infotainment 9-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6-speaker Arkamys-tuned sound system 9-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6-speaker Arkamys-tuned sound system Safety 6 airbags (as standard)

Electronic stability control (ESC)

360-degree camera (segment-first)

Rear parking sensors

ABS with EBD

Rear defogger

3-point seatbelts for all seats

Seatbelt reminder for all seats

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

ISOFIX child seat anchorages 6 airbags (as standard)

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Rear parking camera

Rear parking sensors

ABS with EBD

Rear defogger

3-point seatbelts for all seats

Seatbelt reminder for all seats

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Both Dzire 2024 and Swift share the same dashboard layout, however the Dzire features a dual-tone black and beige cabin theme along with fake wooden inserts on the dashboard.

The new Maruti Dzire shares almost all the features with the Swift, including a 9-inch touchscreen, auto AC, cruise control, and a wireless phone charger.

However, the Dzire 2024 gets amenities like a sunroof and a 360-degree camera over the Swift.

The safety features on board both the Maruti offerings include 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), rear parking sensors, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Price Range

2024 Maruti Dzire Maruti Swift Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 10.14 lakh (introductory) Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.64 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Although both the Maruti offerings have a similar starting price, the actual difference is noticeable at the top-end of the spectrum. In the top-spec, the Maruti Swift undercuts the Dzire 2024 by Rs 50,000.

Final Takeaway

Both the 2024 Maruti Dzire and Maruti Swift offer similar equipment and powertrain options. Since they share the same platform, their wheelbases are identical, and as a result, their cabin space will also be similar. However, the Dzire has the advantage of a larger boot area, along with two additional features: a sunroof and a 260-degree camera.

Though both Dzire and Swift offer a smooth and comfortable ride within the city, it’s the Dzire which will be more comfortable on high speed undulations. However, we recommend you to test drive both the cars before making your final purchase decision.

If you're looking for more boot space and extra features, along with something that will look more premium than a hatchback, the Dzire is definitely worth considering. However, if you're willing to make a few compromises on features and need a comfortable city car, the Swift is also a good option.

