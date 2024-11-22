2024 Maruti Dzire vs Maruti Swift: Specifications Compared
Published On Nov 22, 2024 06:43 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Swift
Although both the 2024 Dzire and Swift use the same engine options, the new-generation Dzire has its own design identity for the first time
The new-generation Maruti Dzire is now on sale, featuring not only a new design and additional amenities but also a new Z series petrol engine borrowed from the 2024 Swift. While the Dzire has completely distinguished itself from the Swift in terms of design, it is still based on the same platform as its hatchback counterpart. Here’s how the 2024 Dzire compares to the Swift in terms of specifications and features on paper.
Dimensions
|
Dimensions
|
2024 Maruti Dzire
|
Maruti Swift
|
Difference
|
Length
|
3995 mm
|
3860 mm
|
+ 133 mm
|
Width
|
1735 mm
|
1735 mm
|
No difference
|
Height
|
1525 mm
|
1520 mm
|
+ 5 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2450 mm
|
2450 mm
|
No difference
|
Boot Space
|
382 litres
|
265 litres
|
+ 117 litres
Being a sedan, the 2024 Dzire is 133 mm longer than the Swift. In fact, the Dzire is 5 mm taller than its hatchback counterpart.
Both the Dzire and Swift are the same in terms of width and wheelbase. This also implies that both cars will offer similar levels of in-cabin space.
Owing to its length advantage however, the Dzire offers 117 litres of additional boot space compared to the Swift which should be useful when carrying luggage for those weekend trips.
Powertrain
|
Model
|
2024 Maruti Dzire/Maruti Swift
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre 3-cylinder N/A petrol
|
1.2-litre 3-cylinder N/A petrol+CNG
|
Power
|
82 PS
|
70 PS
|
Torque
|
112 Nm
|
102 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT
|
5-speed MT
Both 2024 Dzire and Maruti Swift are powered by the same Z-series 3-cylinder petrol engine.
The output figures for both cars are the same in petrol and CNG guises.
Feature Highlights
|
Features
|
2024 Maruti Dzire
|
Maruti Swift
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
-
Both Dzire 2024 and Swift share the same dashboard layout, however the Dzire features a dual-tone black and beige cabin theme along with fake wooden inserts on the dashboard.
-
The new Maruti Dzire shares almost all the features with the Swift, including a 9-inch touchscreen, auto AC, cruise control, and a wireless phone charger.
-
However, the Dzire 2024 gets amenities like a sunroof and a 360-degree camera over the Swift.
-
The safety features on board both the Maruti offerings include 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), rear parking sensors, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).
Price Range
|
2024 Maruti Dzire
|
Maruti Swift
|
Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 10.14 lakh (introductory)
|
Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.64 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom Delhi
Although both the Maruti offerings have a similar starting price, the actual difference is noticeable at the top-end of the spectrum. In the top-spec, the Maruti Swift undercuts the Dzire 2024 by Rs 50,000.
Final Takeaway
Both the 2024 Maruti Dzire and Maruti Swift offer similar equipment and powertrain options. Since they share the same platform, their wheelbases are identical, and as a result, their cabin space will also be similar. However, the Dzire has the advantage of a larger boot area, along with two additional features: a sunroof and a 260-degree camera.
Though both Dzire and Swift offer a smooth and comfortable ride within the city, it’s the Dzire which will be more comfortable on high speed undulations. However, we recommend you to test drive both the cars before making your final purchase decision.
If you're looking for more boot space and extra features, along with something that will look more premium than a hatchback, the Dzire is definitely worth considering. However, if you're willing to make a few compromises on features and need a comfortable city car, the Swift is also a good option.
