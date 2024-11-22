All
2024 Maruti Dzire vs Maruti Swift: Specifications Compared

Published On Nov 22, 2024 06:43 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Swift

Although both the 2024 Dzire and Swift use the same engine options, the new-generation Dzire has its own design identity for the first time

The new-generation Maruti Dzire is now on sale, featuring not only a new design and additional amenities but also a new Z series petrol engine borrowed from the 2024 Swift. While the Dzire has completely distinguished itself from the Swift in terms of design, it is still based on the same platform as its hatchback counterpart. Here’s how the 2024 Dzire compares to the Swift in terms of specifications and features on paper.

Dimensions

Dimensions

2024 Maruti Dzire

Maruti Swift

Difference

Length

3995 mm

3860 mm

+ 133 mm

Width

1735 mm

1735 mm

No difference

Height

1525 mm

1520 mm

+ 5 mm

Wheelbase

2450 mm

2450 mm

No difference

Boot Space

382 litres

265 litres

+ 117 litres

New Maruti Dzire side

  • Being a sedan, the 2024 Dzire is 133 mm longer than the Swift. In fact, the Dzire is 5 mm taller than its hatchback counterpart.

  • Both the Dzire and Swift are the same in terms of width and wheelbase. This also implies that both cars will offer similar levels of in-cabin space.

  • Owing to its length advantage however, the Dzire offers 117 litres of additional boot space compared to the Swift which should be useful when carrying luggage for those weekend trips.

Also Check Out: Watch: Maruti Dzire Variants Explained: Which One Should You Pick?

Powertrain

Model

2024 Maruti Dzire/Maruti Swift

Engine

1.2-litre 3-cylinder N/A petrol

1.2-litre 3-cylinder N/A petrol+CNG

Power

82 PS

70 PS

Torque

112 Nm

102 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

5-speed MT

Maruti Swift Engine

  • Both 2024 Dzire and Maruti Swift are powered by the same Z-series 3-cylinder petrol engine.

  • The output figures for both cars are the same in petrol and CNG guises.

Feature Highlights

Features

2024 Maruti Dzire

Maruti Swift

Exterior

  • Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED fog lights

  • LED tail lights

  • Shark-fin antenna

  • 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED fog lights

  • LED tail lights

  • Shark-fin antenna

  • 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Interior

  • Dual-tone black and beige cabin

  • Beige seat upholstery

  • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

  • Rear centre armrest with cup holders

  • Footwell lighting

  • All-black cabin

  • Black fabric seat upholstery

  • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

Comfort and Convenience

  • Analogue cluster with coloured multi-information display (MID)

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Single-pane sunroof (segment-first)

  • Auto-up/down driver-side window

  • Cruise control

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Keyless entry

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • Day/Night IRVM

  • Analogue cluster with coloured multi-information display (MID)

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Auto-up/down driver-side window

  • Cruise control

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Keyless entry

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • Day/Night IRVM

Infotainment

  • 9-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 6-speaker Arkamys-tuned sound system

  • 9-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 6-speaker Arkamys-tuned sound system

Safety

  • 6 airbags (as standard)

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • 360-degree camera (segment-first)

  • Rear parking sensors

  • ABS with EBD

  • Rear defogger

  • 3-point seatbelts for all seats

  • Seatbelt reminder for all seats

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • 6 airbags (as standard)

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Rear parking camera

  • Rear parking sensors

  • ABS with EBD

  • Rear defogger

  • 3-point seatbelts for all seats

  • Seatbelt reminder for all seats

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

New Maruti Dzire dashboard

  • Both Dzire 2024 and Swift share the same dashboard layout, however the Dzire features a dual-tone black and beige cabin theme along with fake wooden inserts on the dashboard.

  • The new Maruti Dzire shares almost all the features with the Swift, including a 9-inch touchscreen, auto AC, cruise control, and a wireless phone charger. 

Maruti Swift Dashboard

  • However, the Dzire 2024 gets amenities like a sunroof and a 360-degree camera over the Swift.

  • The safety features on board both the Maruti offerings include 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), rear parking sensors, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Price Range

2024 Maruti Dzire

Maruti Swift

Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 10.14 lakh (introductory)

Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.64 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Although both the Maruti offerings have a similar starting price, the actual difference is noticeable at the top-end of the spectrum. In the top-spec, the Maruti Swift undercuts the Dzire 2024 by Rs 50,000.

Final Takeaway

New Maruti Dzire

Both the 2024 Maruti Dzire and Maruti Swift offer similar equipment and powertrain options. Since they share the same platform, their wheelbases are identical, and as a result, their cabin space will also be similar. However, the Dzire has the advantage of a larger boot area, along with two additional features: a sunroof and a 260-degree camera.

Though both Dzire and Swift offer a smooth and comfortable ride within the city, it’s the Dzire which will be more comfortable on high speed undulations. However, we recommend you to test drive both the cars before making your final purchase decision.

Maruti Swift

If you're looking for more boot space and extra features, along with something that will look more premium than a hatchback, the Dzire is definitely worth considering. However, if you're willing to make a few compromises on features and need a comfortable city car, the Swift is also a good option.

Car News

