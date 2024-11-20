Watch: Maruti Dzire Variants Explained: Which One Should You Pick?

The Maruti Dzire is available in four broad variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi Plus

The fourth generation Maruti Dzire was introduced recently, with prices starting from Rs 6.79 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It is available in four broad variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus, and is feature-loaded to the brim. These variants are available with a choice between a petrol and a petrol+CNG powertrain and slightly different feature suites. With such variations on offer, finding the variant tailored to your needs can get puzzling.

In the latest video on the CarDekho YouTube channel, we have explained the variant-wise features the Maruti Dzire gets, along with the prices these variants ask. But before detailing the feature distribution, we first talk about the variant-wise colour and powertrain options. After that is done and you are sure of the powertrain and colour you want, we get moving with explaining the variant-wise features. Now, to understand which variant will be perfect for you, take a look at the video below:

2024 Maruti Dzire: Variant-wise Prices

Prices of the 2024 Dzire range between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 10.14 lakh. The detailed variant-wise prices are as follows:

Variant 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol+CNG engine 5-speed MT 5-speed AMT* 5-speed MT LXi Rs 6.79 lakh – – VXi Rs 7.79 lakh Rs 8.24 lakh Rs 8.74 lakh ZXi Rs 8.89 lakh Rs 9.34 lakh Rs 9.84 lakh ZXi Plus Rs 9.69 lakh Rs 10.14 lakh –

*AMT = Automated manual transmission

All prices are introductory ex-showroom, pan-India

2024 Maruti Dzire: Powertrain Options

The 2024 Maruti Dzire borrows the current-spec Swift’s 1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. It also gets a petrol+CNG option. Here are the detailed specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol-CNG Power 82 PS 70 PS Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT* 5-speed MT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 24.79 kmpl (MT), 25.71 kmpl (AMT) 33.73 km per kg

2024 Maruti Dzire: Features And Safety

Maruti has equipped the 2024 Dzire with amenities like a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, auto AC with rear vents, an analogue driver’s display, a wireless phone charger, and cruise control. It also gets a single-pane sunroof, becoming the first sub-4m sedan in India to come with this feature.

Its safety suite includes 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist and rear parking sensors. It also gets a 360-degree camera (segment first), ISOFIX child seat mounts and 3-point seatbelts for all passengers. More importantly, the Dzire has scored a full 5-star safety rating in the latest Global NCAP crash test.

2024 Maruti Dzire: Rivals

The 2024 Maruti Dzire rivals other sub-4m sedans like the Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor. It will also compete with the 2024 Honda Amaze which will be on sale from December 4.

