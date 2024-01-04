Modified On Jan 04, 2024 12:50 PM By Ansh for Hyundai Creta 2024

The facelifted Hyundai Creta will be launched on January 16, pre-order bookings are open

The compact SUV segment remains hotly contested with the addition of new cars and updates to the existing models. The latest one to get a thorough upgrade will be the Hyundai Creta, its first since the launch of the second-gen SUV in 2020. Hyundai is launching the facelifted Creta later this month, the bookings for which are already open. So if you are planning to buy a new compact SUV, should you wait for the new Hyundai Creta, or go for one of its rivals? Let’s find out.

Ex-showroom Price 2024 Hyundai Creta Rs 10.50 lakh onwards (expected) Kia Seltos Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 20.30 lakh Maruti Grand Vitara/ Toyota Hyryder Rs 10.70 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh/ Rs 11.14 lakh to Rs 20.19 lakh Volkswagen Taigun/ Skoda Kushaq Rs 11.62 lakh to Rs 19.76 lakh/ Rs 11.89 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh Honda Elevate Rs 11 lakh to Rs 16 lakh MG Astor Rs 10.82 lakh to Rs 18.69 lakh Citroen C3 Aircross Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 12.74 lakh

New Kia Seltos: Buy For Looks, Features And Choice Of Transmissions With Turbo-petrol Engine

The new Kia Seltos was launched last year and it came with an updated exterior, a revamped cabin, same engine options as before with the addition of a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine in place of the older 1.4-litre unit, and multiple transmission options including the iMT (manual without clutch pedal). But the biggest change came to its features list. It now offers dual 10.25-inch displays (touchscreen infotainment and digital driver’s display), a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a heads-up display, and a suite of Level 2 ADAS features like lane keep assist, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, auto emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control.

Maruti Grand Vitara/ Toyota Hyryder: Buy For Hybrid Powertrain And Segment-best Mileage

The Maruti Grand Vitara and the Toyota Hyryder are the only two cars in the segment which come with a strong-hybrid powertrain option. Both SUVs offer a decent feature list and come with a premium exterior and interior design. The regular petrol variants of both SUVs also offer an all-wheel drive setup, which is not offered with any other car in the segment. With their hybrid powertrain, both SUVs offer the best mileage in the segment but a compromise has to be made in terms of the boot space, due to the placement of the battery pack.

Volkswagen Taigun/ Skoda Kushaq: Buy For Enthusiastic Performance And Tested Safety

If you want great performance and an exciting drive experience, you can go for either the Volkswagen Taigun or the Skoda Kushaq. Both SUVs come with 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine options with choices of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter for the smaller engine, while the other gets a 7-speed DCT. They're also the only ones in the segment with a 5-star crash test safety rating from Global NCAP. However, while both these SUVs offer great performance and safety, their cabins and features lists have become outdated by comparison, and need an update soon.

Honda Elevate: Buy For Affordability And A Sophisticated Cabin

The Honda Elevate is one of the latest offerings in the segment and comes with just a single 1.5-litre petrol engine. While not aiming for excitement, it does give a smooth and relaxed drive experience, especially with its well-refined CVT automatic. The Elevate is equipped with a basic set of features, enough for your daily use plus tech like ADAS, but comes with a premium and sophisticated looking cabin with great materials. Another key factor to consider the Honda Elevate over the other models is its pricing, with the top variant more affordable than top variants of rivals by over Rs 4 lakh.

MG Astor: Buy For A Well Built Cabin And ADAS

The MG Astor may not be the most popular one here but it still has a lot to offer. It was the first car in the segment to offer ADAS features and comes with a neat looking cabin as well. While other cars in the segment offer black, beige or white cabins, the Astor stands out with its bright red theme, which can be seen not only on the dashboard, but on the upholstery as well. The cabin has a premium and robust build quality along with a good features list, an AI assistant, and two petrol engine options: a 1.5-litre petrol, and a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol. You can pick the MG Astor for the well-built cabin with a dash of sportiness.

Citroen C3 Aircross: Buy For 7-seater Layout, Comfortable Ride Quality And Affordable Pricing

The Citroen C3 Aircross is the only one in this segment that offers both 5- and 7-seater configurations, the latter with removable third-row seats to make space for more luggage. It comes with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 6-speed manual transmission, there are no automatic or diesel powertrains on offer. The C3 Aircross comes with great ride and handling, and offers great comfort to the passengers. Citroen’s compact SUV is also the most affordable car in the segment, with prices starting from just Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be the perfect car for those looking for a compact SUV for their big family. However, all of this comes at the cost of a basic features list without any premium comforts, and a lack of powertrain options.

2024 Hyundai Creta: Hold For New Features, Improved Safety, New Design And Turbo-petrol Engine

The 2024 Hyundai Creta will get a lot from its already updated sibling – the new Kia Seltos. First thing will be the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, already present on the new Hyundai Verna, which will fill the gap left by the discontinuation of the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit. The new Creta will also come with a redesigned exterior, an all-new cabin, and a set of Level 2 ADAS features (also present on the Seltos). The SUV can also borrow some features from the Verna, like the dual 10.25-inch displays, switchable controls for the AC and infotainment, and heated and ventilated front seats. The cabin is also expected to get a lot for soft-touch materials and leatherette padding all around.

So, which of these compact SUVs is on your shortlist? Let us know in the comments below.

