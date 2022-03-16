Published On Mar 16, 2022 08:40 AM By Sonny for Toyota Glanza

As expected, it attracts a premium over the corresponding variants of the Baleno

The Toyota Glanza is based on the Maruti Baleno. With the latter getting updated, the former has undergone a similar transformation as well. Even though the new Glanza features visual differences over the Baleno, everything else between the two premium hatchbacks is identical. So, it now comes with a single 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol engine, making 90PS, and loses both mild-hybrid tech and the choice of a CVT automatic. Let’s see how the Toyota hatchback is priced against the Baleno and the rest of its segment rivals:

Petrol-Manual

Toyota Glanza Maruti Baleno Hyundai i20 Tata Altroz Honda Jazz XE - Rs 6 lakh E - Rs 6.39 lakh Sigma - Rs 6.35 lakh XE+ - Rs 6.4 lakh S - Rs 7.29 lakh Delta - Rs 7.19 lakh Magna - Rs 6.98 lakh XM+ - Rs 7 lakh XT - Rs 7.5 lakh/ XT Dark - Rs 7.96 lakh G - Rs 8.24 lakh Zeta - Rs 8.09 lakh Sports - Rs 7.88 lakh/ Rs 8.03 lakh (Dual tone) XZ - Rs 8 lakh V - Rs 7.72 lakh XT Turbo - Rs 8.1 lakh/ Rs 8.56 lakh (Dark) XZ(O) - Rs 8.12 lakh XZ+ - Rs 8.5 lakh/ XZ+ Dark - Rs 8.8 lakh VX - Rs 8.41 lakh Asta - Rs 8.76 lakh XZ(O) Turbo - Rs 8.72 lakh V - Rs 9.19 lakh Alpha - Rs 8.99 lakh Sports Turbo iMT - Rs 8.79 lakh XZ+Turbo - Rs 9.1 lakh/ Rs 9.4 lakh (Dark) ZX - Rs 9.05 lakh Asta(O) - Rs 9.5 lakh/ Rs 9.65 lakh (Dual tone) Asta Turbo iMT - Rs 10 lakh/ Rs 10.15 lakh (Dual tone)

The Glanza’s variants are priced at a slight premium over the corresponding Baleno variants, the gap increasing for each better specification. It ranges from Rs 4,000 to Rs 20,000. For the premium, Toyota offers a standard warranty of 3-years/1 lakh km compared to the standard warranty of 2-years/40,000km offered by Maruti.

The Tata Altroz is the most affordable car in this segment. Its one-above-base XE+ trim is priced close to the entry variants of the Glanza and Baleno. It is offered with the choice of an 86PS 1.2-litre natrually-aspirated petrol engine and a 110PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, both mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Hyundai’s entry trim for the i20 is priced closer to the one-above-base variant of the Glanza. It is also the most expensive model in this list with its top petrol-manual variant crossing the Rs 10 lakh mark. The i20 also gets the choice of two petrol engines: an 83PS 1.2-litre naturally aspirated unit and a 120PS 1-litre turbo-petrol unit. The former is mated to a 5-speed manual, while the latter gets a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual).

The Honda Jazz is the oldest model here with the most expensive entry point. It is offered with a 90PS 1.2-litre petrol engine only, mated to a 5-speed manual.

Both the Altroz and i20 are also available with the choice of a diesel engine.

Petrol-Automatic

Toyota Glanza Maruti Baleno Hyundai i20 Honda Jazz S AMT - Rs 7.79 lakh Delta AMT - Rs 7.69 lakh G AMT - Rs 8.74 lakh Zeta AMT - Rs 8.59 lakh Sports IVT - Rs 8.90 lakh V CVT - Rs 8.81 lakh V AMT - Rs 9.69 lakh Alpha AMT - Rs 9.49 lakh VX CVT - Rs 9.41 lakh Asta IVT - Rs 9.95 lakh ZX CVT - Rs 9.96 lakh Asta(O) IVT - Rs 10.52 lakh/ Rs 10.67 lakh (Dual tone) Asta DCT - Rs 10.81 lakh Asta(O) DCT - Rs 11.34 lakh/ Rs 11.49 lakh (Dual tone)

The pricing of Glanza’s petrol-automatic variants follows the same premium over the Baleno as the corresponding petrol-manual trims. As a result, the Baleno is still the most affordable petrol-auto option in the segment. Both get the choice of AMT from the one-above-base trim.

The Hyundai i20 and Honda Jazz offer a CVT automatic with their 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated engines. Both are similarly priced, closest to the one-below-top G AMT variant of the Glanza.

The i20’s turbo-petrol gets the choice of a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic and is the priciest petrol-automatic option in the segment.

While the Altroz does not offer an automatic option yet, it is slated to introduce a 6-speed DCT for the 86PS 1.2-litre petrol engine by the end of March.

