2022 Toyota Glanza Teasers Decoded: Exterior, Interior And Some Features Seen

Published On Mar 10, 2022 06:02 PM By Tarun for Toyota Glanza 2022

This time, the Glanza will look slightly different from the Baleno unlike the pre-facelift models

Teasers reveal a new grille with chrome detailing, updated alloys, and tweaked headlights.

Another teaser shows a black/beige interior theme, a flat-bottom steering wheel, the larger 9-inch touchscreen system, and an updated instrument cluster.

Other features will include automatic AC, full LED lighting, a 360-degree camera, up to six airbags, and ESP with hill-hold.

To be offered in E G, S, and V trims.

Will be powered by the Baleno’s 90PS 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine with a claimed fuel economy of up to 22.9kmpl.

Toyota is going to launch the updated Glanza on March 15 and its bookings are also underway. The manufacturer has put out many teasers which show us a glimpse of its exterior and interior, new features, and also, the fuel economy.

Some of the exterior highlights of the Glanza have been spotted in these teasers. You can see its new front grille which looks inspired by the Camry, a redesigned front bumper, and a tweaked headlight-DRL set. Some elements like the grille, headlights, DRLs, and alloys are different from the Baleno. This indicates that there will be visual differences to differentiate between them, unlike the pre-facelift models.

One teaser shows the new Glanza’s updated cabin, which looks identical to the Baleno. But instead of the Baleno’s blue and black shade, it’s seen with a black and beige theme. It will gain a new flat-bottom steering wheel, heads-up display, a bigger free-standing 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology with limited remote operation, an updated instrument cluster, redesigned climate control panel, and cruise control.

You can also spot the automatic idle start-stop and 360-degree camera switches. It should further feature full LED lighting, rain-sensing wipers, Alexa home device support, rear AC vents, up to six airbags, and ESP (electronic stability programme) with hill assist (only with AMT).

As per our exclusive report, the Glanza will be offered in four trims: E, G, S, and V. The E and S trims are new introductions to the lineup. The features list could be similar to the Baleno, which also gets four trims.

The 2022 Glanza will sport the new Baleno’s updated 90PS 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT (as seen on Baleno). It won’t get mild-hybrid as the pre-facelift model, but there will be the idle start-stop system. The hatch will offer a fuel economy of up to 22.9kmpl. For reference, the Baleno’s MT and AMT variants offer 22.35kmpl and 22.94kmpl, respectively.

Thanks to the new lower-spec variants, the updated Glanza could get a lower entry price from around Rs 6.5 lakh. For reference, the current one retails from Rs Rs 7.7 lakh to Rs 9.66 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), but it’s just sold in two range-topping variants - G and V. It rivals the Maruti Baleno , Hyundai i20 , Volkswagen Polo , Honda Jazz , and Tata Altroz .

