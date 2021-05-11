2021 Isuzu mu-X Pricing: How Does It Fare Against Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, MG Gloster, And Mahindra Alturas G4?

Published On May 11, 2021 01:18 PM By Sonny for Isuzu MU-X

The BS6 update has added a huge premium to the old mu-X, so how does it fit into the full-size SUV space today?

After much delay, Isuzu has finally launched its lineup of BS6 products, including its flagship SUV offering, the 7-seater mu-X. It now gets a new 1.9-litre diesel engine with a 6-speed automatic transmission only. The SUV is the same as before in terms of design and features, and it still gets the option of a 4x4 drivetrain. However, this BS6 update has added a premium of nearly Rs 6 lakh, which means it is no longer the affordable option in the segment. Here’s exactly how its prices fare against its rivals today (not including the petrol variants of the Toyota Fortuner):

Isuzu mu-X Toyota Fortuner Ford Endeavour MG Gloster Mahindra Alturas G4 Super 4x2 AT - Rs 29.98 lakh 2WD AT - Rs 28.74 lakh Titanium 4x2 AT - Rs 30 lakh 4x2 MT - Rs 32.84 lakh Smart 4x2 AT (6-seater) - Rs 31.98 lakh 4WD AT - Rs 31.74 lakh 4X2 AT - Rs 33.23 lakh Titanium+ 4x2 AT - Rs 33.80 lakh 4x4 AT - Rs 35.19 lakh 4x2 AT - Rs 35.20 lakh Sharp 4x4 AT - Rs 35.38 lakh 4x4 MT - Rs 35.50 lakh Titanium+ 4x4 AT - Rs 35.60 lakh Sport 4x4 AT - Rs 36.25 lakh Savvy 4x4 At (6-seater) - Rs 36.88 lakh 4x4 AT - Rs 37.79 lakh

*all prices ex-showroom

The Isuzu mu-X has the highest starting price here even though it is offered in just a single trim with a rather aged interior. The feature list is sparse given the price tag, but it comes equipped with leather upholstery, cruise control, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, auto AC, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The mu-X’s new 1.9-litre diesel engine is also the least powerful in this list with an output of 163PS and 360Nm.

Meanwhile, the Mahindra Alturas G4 is the most affordable offering in this segment. It is offered with a 2.2-litre diesel producing 181PS and 420Nm, mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission. It is also the most affordable 4WD option in the segment. The Alturas G4 is offered in a single well-equipped trim with comforts such as ventilated front seats, leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, powered tailgate, nine airbags, and an around view camera.

The MG Gloster and Ford Endeavour have a similar starting price of around Rs 30 lakh.

Ford offers the Endeavour with a 2.0-litre diesel, mated to an India-first 10-speed automatic. It produces 170PS and 420Nm. It's well-equipped as standard while its top-spec variant adds features such as a panoramic sunroof, semi-autonomous parallel parking assist, and power-folding third row seats.

MG is the only model here to offer the choice of 6-seater and 7-seater layouts. The Gloster is available with two 2.0-litre diesel engines, both mated to an 8-speed automatic. With the 2WD variants, the motor produces 163PS of power and 375Nm of torque. For the 4WD Gloster variants, MG uses a twin-turbo 2.0-litre diesel that produces 218PS and 480Nm, mated to an 8-speed automatic.

In its most affordable base trim, the Gloster’s feature list is quite barren, unlike the Alturas G4 and the Endeavour. That said, its top variant offers segment-first features such as adaptive cruise control, a 12-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with massage function, forward collision warning, and blind spot detection. Besides, it gets a range of premium comforts, including 3-zone climate control with PM 2.5 filter, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology.

The Toyota Fortuner is the only car here to offer a manual transmission with its 2.8-litre diesel engine. With the 6-speed manual, the engine makes 204PS and 420Nm and with the 6-speed automatic, the torque increases to 500Nm.

Fortuner’s diesel-manual option with the 4X2 drivetrain is the only one cheaper than the mu-X which is only available with a diesel-automatic. As standard, the Fortuner is still better equipped with features such as ventilated front seats, dual-zone auto AC, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, power-adjustable front seats, and seven airbags.

The Toyota SUV is pricier than all of its diesel-automatic rivals. Its 4x4 AT is already the most expensive model here. Moreover, it comes in a Legender variant with the 4x2 diesel-automatic powertrain that crosses the Rs 38 lakh mark.

Isuzu’s mu-X 4x4 AT variant is only slightly more affordable than the 4X4 AT variants of rivals such as the Endeavour and Gloster. However, it offers fewer comforts at those prices.

Isuzu seems to be counting on its forte, rugged reliability, to compete against its better-packaged rivals.

Read More on : MU-X Automatic