Isuzu D-Max Pickup Makes A Comeback With New Base-spec Hi-Lander

Modified On May 10, 2021 01:06 PM By Tarun for Isuzu D-Max V-Cross 2019-2021

The 2021 model gets the more powerful 1.9-litre engine as standard with a new manual gearbox

The new D-Max pickup is now available in two variants: V-Cross and Hi-Lander.

Gets an updated 1.9-litre diesel engine, rated at 163PS (+13PS) and 360Nm (+10Nm).

Now available with 6-speed manual/automatic transmissions with 4X2/4X4 drivetrains.

Continues to feature 7-inch touchscreen infotainment, six airbags, a rear parking camera, cruise control, and Bi-LED projector headlamps.

Priced from Rs 16.98 lakh to Rs 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom Tamil Nadu).

After almost a year of temporary discontinuation, Isuzu has relaunched the D-Max pickup. The updated model gets a BS6-compliant engine, a new base Hi-Lander trim, and the option of a manual transmission as well as a 4X2 drivetrain. Its introductory prices start from Rs 16.98 lakh to Rs 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom Tamil Nadu), seeing a hike of up to Rs 4.5 lakh.

Variants Price Hi-Lander 4X2 Manual Rs 16.98 lakh V-Cross Z Manual 4X4 Rs 20.98 lakh V-Cross Z AT 4X2 Rs 19.98 lakh V-Cross Z Prestige 4X4 AT Rs 24.49 lakh

The new D-Max pickup gets a sole 1.9-litre diesel engine that produces 163PS (+13PS) and 360Nm (+10Nm). It is offered with 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options as well as 4X4 and 4X2 drivetrains, depending on the variant. The relatively economical 4x2 option is a first for the D-Max range.

The pickup truck will be available in two trims - V-Cross and Hi-Lander (new) - with the former available in Z Prestige and Z variants. The top-spec Z Prestige comes with a 6-speed AT/4X4 as standard, while the Z variant is available with manual (4X4) and automatic (4X2) options. The base-spec Hi-Lander is offered with a standard 6-speed manual and 4X2 configuration.

The Hi-Lander gets all the basic features, including halogen headlamps, blacked-out outside rear view mirrors, 16-inch steel wheels with covers, manual AC, ISOFIX mounts, rear parking sensors, dual front airbags, and analogue instrument cluster. It, however, misses out on side steps, fog lamps, keyless entry, a touchscreen infotainment system, six airbags, push-button start-stop, and automatic AC which is offered with the V-Cross.

As for the V-Cross, it retains Bi-LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs and tail lamps, shift-on-fly 4WD knob, push-button start-stop, keyless entry, 6-way electrically adjustable driver seat, cruise control, steering-mounted controls, automatic AC, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment, and an 8-speaker sound system with roof-mounted speakers.

Safety is covered by ABS with EBD, traction control system, electronic stability control, brake override system hill start/descent assist, six airbags, and a rear parking camera.

As the sole lifestyle pickup truck on sale, the D-Max faces no competition as of now.

