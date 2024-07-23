Modified On Jul 23, 2024 10:31 AM By Dipan for Isuzu Hi-Lander

Isuzu is offering discounts on labour, parts and lubes, while also offering a 37-point car checkup

Isuzu is offering a pan-India monsoon car care camp for its D-Max pickup range and the mu-X SUV.

The camp is being held till July 28 and bookings for the monsoon camp can be done online as well in the Isuzu service centres.

Isuzu currently has three passenger vehicles in India, prices of which range from Rs 21.20 lakh to more than Rs 37 lakh.

Isuzu has announced the dates for the 2024 monsoon car care camp in India. The ‘Isuzu I-Care Monsoon Camp’ is available nationwide for the carmaker’s range of D-Max pickups (including the Hi-Lander and the V-Cross) and the mu-X SUV. This camp is being held across all Isuzu dealer service centres, between July 22-28, 2024. Let us take a look at all that is being offered by the Japanese carmaker in this year’s monsoon camp:

Discounts and Offers Availed

Free 37-point check-up of the vehicles 10 percent discount on labour charges 5 percent discount on parts 5 percent discount on lubes and fluids 10 percent discount on roadside assistance (RSA) purchase Free regeneration (on BS6 vehicles only)

Isuzu states that their service can be booked either by calling registered dealerships, taking the vehicle to the service centres or even by booking online.

Isuzu In India

Isuzu in India currently has 3 passenger vehicle offerings in India. Prices of these models are as follows:

Model Name Price Hi-Lander From Rs 21.20 lakh V-Cross From Rs 25.52 lakh MU-X From Rs 37 lakh

Prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

