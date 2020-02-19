Modified On Feb 19, 2020 02:44 PM By Saransh for Hyundai Elite i20 2020

It gets Audi-esque connected AC vents and Mercedes-like connected instrument cluster and touchscreen

The new i20 is wider and gets a longer wheelbase than the Elite i20.

It gets connected features with an eSIM like in the Venue.

A 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster on offer for first time.

Gets a touchscreen infotainment system with sizes ranging up to 10.25-inches.

It also comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with a Bose sound system.

Soon after the images of 2020 Hyundai i20 were leaked, the Korean carmaker has now revealed various details about the third-gen model ahead of its Geneva Motor Show debut in March. While the interior is still under wraps, Hyundai has released a sketch as well as a list of features on board the new hatchback.

The 2020 i20’s cabin looks modern with elements like a new Creta-like steering wheel and a floating touchscreen infotainment system that sits above Audi-esque connected AC vents. It looks a lot different from the current car which gets a pretty conventional layout.

Further enhancing the i20’s appeal are the modern features on offer. It gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster (first for an i20) which is coupled with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit. Both sit side by side in a similar fashion as seen in the Nios and the Kia Seltos. It also gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, LED ambient lighting, a Bose sound system along with Blue Link connected car tech which we have previously seen on the Venue.

Hyundai has loaded the new i20 on the safety front as well. It gets features like navigation-based cruise control, lane follow assist, blind spot detection system, rear cross traffic alert, parking assist, leading vehicle departure warning, collision avoidance assist and lane keep assist.

The new Elite i20 is wider (+30mm) and also has a longer wheelbase (+10mm) compared to the outgoing model. It offers a boot space of 351 litres, which is 66 litres more than its predecessor.

While the above mentioned features are on offer in the Euro-spec i20, it is yet to be seen what boils down to the India-spec model. We expect that the new i20 will miss out on radar-based safety features like lane departure system and cross traffic alert system, among others.

The India-spec i20 could make do with a semi-digital instrument cluster, 8-inch infotainment screen and a Bose music system. It will also get a sunroof which was spied recently.

The third-gen Elite i20 is expected to be launched in India by mid-2020 and its expected to be priced from around Rs 5.7 lakh and compete against premium hatches like the Maruti Baleno, Toyota Glanza, Tata Altroz and the Honda Jazz.

