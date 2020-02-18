Modified On Feb 18, 2020 12:41 PM By Sonny for Hyundai Elite i20 2020

Third-gen i20 seems ready to elevate the premium hatch segment in India

New i20 features Hyundai’s latest design language in its dramatically different look.

Looks sportier and more athletic as compared to current Elite i20.

The rear features the most significant design change with new connected tail lamps and sportier bumper.

India-spec model to share BS6 powertrains with Venue - 1.2-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel, and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol.

New-gen Hyundai i20 will be officially unveiled at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show in March.

India launch expected in mid-2020.

The Hyundai i20 premium hatchback has been around for well over 10 years. Now, the third-gen model has been leaked ahead of its official unveiling and its new look is in sync with Hyundai’s latest design language. It should be launched in India in mid-2020, adding more premium to its segment.

The all-new i20 looks more premium than before and also sportier than ever with its athletic proportions. Its front bumper seems similar to the design of the new Elantra and the facelifted Verna. The i20 gets new distinct LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. From its profile, the new Hyundai premium hatchback seems more hunkered down while a sportier roofline gives the car a more driver-focussed look. The i20 seen here gets 16-inch top-spec alloys for added sportiness.

Hyundai has completely reworked the rear end of the i20 with new wraparound tail lamps connected by a slim light bar. The section between the rear windscreen and the connecting lightbar is blacked out, like the Altroz , for a sportier look. It looks even better with the dual-tone black roof in these leaked images. The new rear bumper is thicker and even features a diffuser-like design under the number plate. Its rear has stayed true to the design sketches more than the front.

The third-gen i20 will be officially unveiled at the upcoming 2020 Geneva Motor Show in March. Hopefully, we’ll get our first glimpse at its new interior, which is expected to get various updates like a larger touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and more comforts. It may even get an N-Line variant at its debut.

The India-spec Hyundai i20 is expected to share its BS6 powertrain options with the BS6 Venue and 2020 Creta - 1.2-litre petrol (83PS/114Nm), 1.0-litre turbo-petrol (120PS/173Nm), and a detuned version of the 1.5-litre diesel engine. The least powerful engine is expected to be offered with a 5-speed MT and CVT. Meanwhile, the diesel and the turbo-petrol engine are offered with a 6-speed manual. The turbo-petrol is likely to get a 7-speed DCT auto option.

Hyundai will likely bring the new i20 to India by mid-2020 at a starting price of around Rs 5.7 lakh. Once launched, it will resume its rivalry in the premium hatchback segment with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno /Toyota Glanza, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz, and Volkswagen Polo.

