10 Most Affordable Cars In India Equipped With Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

From the newly launched Honda Amaze to compact SUV options like the Creta and Seltos, take a look at the entire report

Cars in India today not only come with six airbags as standard but also offer enhanced safety with advanced driver assistance systems or ADAS. These systems help prevent collisions and assist drivers by detecting vehicles in their immediate surroundings to help avoid a crash.

ADAS also provides added convenience with features like blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, and auto high-beam lighting. Considering all these benefits, here are the ten most affordable cars in India equipped with ADAS.

Honda Amaze

Variant: ZX, priced from Rs 9.70 lakh

Honda recently launched the third-generation Amaze, which not only gets updates to its exterior and interior but also an upgraded safety package with ADAS. The 2024 Amaze is now the most affordable car in India to offer ADAS. It gets features like lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control, forward collision avoidance, and road departure mitigation, which provides additional steering support when the vehicle deviates from the road.

Additionally, the 2024 Amaze also gets a LaneWatch camera that provides live feed of the left-hand side of the car on the infotainment system that is helpful when parking in tight spots or while navigating in heavy traffic scenarios.

Hyundai Venue

Variant: SX (O), priced from Rs 12.44 lakh

Hyundai's subcompact SUV, the Venue, features a Level 1 ADAS suite. Among the eight broad variants offered with the Venue, only the SX (O) variant is equipped with ADAS. It includes forward collision warning, lane departure warning, lane-keep assist, and high beam assist. Additionally, it includes forward avoidance assist for frontal impacts with cars, cyclists, and even pedestrians.

Honda City

Variant: V, priced from Rs 12.85 lakh

The second Honda on our list is the City, which comes equipped with ADAS starting from its one above base V variant onwards. The City’s ADAS system includes features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, auto high beam assist, and also provides audio-visual alerts when the car in front of you moves out of your lane. It also comes with a LaneWatch camera, which is helpful when overtaking.

Also Read: Mahindra BE 6e Gets A Name Change Due To Ongoing Legal Battle With IndiGo, Now Called BE 6

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Variant: AX7L, priced from Rs 13.99 lakh

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is the only sub-4m SUV in India to offer a Level 2 ADAS system. Available with its top-spec AX7L variant, it includes features such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and traffic sign recognition. Additional features include lane-keep assist, lane departure warning, and high beam assist.

Kia Sonet

Variant: GTX Plus, priced from Rs 14.72 lakh

Kia offers the Sonet with Level 1 ADAS, which can be had with either its GTX+ variant or the X-Line trim, which features cosmetic updates inside out. The Sonet's ADAS package includes features such as forward collision warning, forward collision avoidance assist, lane departure warning, lane-keep assist, and high beam assist. You also receive alerts to take a rest when the system detects fatigue while driving.

Honda Elevate

Variant: ZX, priced from Rs 15.41 lakh

The City's SUV alternative, the Elevate, also gets an ADAS system, but it is limited to its top-spec ZX variant. The Elevate's suite also includes features such as auto high beam, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, collision mitigation system, and road departure mitigation system.

Also Read: Skoda Kylaq vs Hyundai Venue: Base Variants Compared

Hyundai Creta

Variant: SX Tech, priced from Rs 15.98 lakh

Hyundai introduced ADAS on the facelifted Creta in early 2024. It gets Level 2 ADAS with features such as blind spot collision avoidance, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control. Additional features include rear cross traffic collision assist, that prevents vehicle collision while reversing.

Hyundai Verna

Variant: SX (O) and SX (O) Turbo, priced from Rs 16.29 lakh

The Hyundai Verna gets Level 2 ADAS in its two variants: SX (O) and SX (O) Turbo. The Verna's ADAS features include adaptive cruise control, front collision avoidance, rear cross-traffic and blind spot collision avoidance, and high beam assist. It also features a blind spot monitor integrated into the digital driver’s display, which activates when the turn indicators are switched on.

MG Astor

Variant: Savvy Pro, priced from Rs 17.22 lakh

MG offers Level 2 ADAS with the Astor, available in the Savvy Pro variant. It comes with features such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency braking.

Tata Curvv

Variant: Accomplished Plus A, priced from Rs 17.50 lakh

The final car on our list is the recently launched Tata Curvv, which features a Level 2 ADAS system. It offers a range of autonomous driving features, including adaptive cruise control and driver attention warning, while assisting with front, rear, and blind-spot collision avoidance.

Which of these would you prefer to buy? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Read More on : Honda Amaze on road price