Mahindra BE 6e Gets A Name Change Due To Ongoing Legal Battle With IndiGo, Now Called BE 6

Mahindra, while fighting for the brand rights in court, has decided to rename the BE 6e to BE 6 and will continue to contest Indigo to secure the BE 6e name

We recently brought to you how IndiGo had filed a lawsuit against Mahindra because of its use of the ‘6E’ moniker for its ‘BE 6e’ electric SUV that was launched in November 2024. While Mahindra had already shared its thoughts on the claims made by IndiGo, it has now come to light that the Indian carmaker has decided to rename its EV from ‘BE 6e’ to ‘BE 6’.

The SUV maker also added that it will contest against the airline to ensure Mahindra secures the BE 6e name.

Mahindra Issues A Fresh Statement

The carmaker says it has applied for trademark registration under class 12 (vehicles) for “BE 6e” as a part of its electric origin SUV portfolio. The mark “BE” is already registered with Mahindra in Class 12, and it stands for the marque’s “born electric” platform underpinning the BE 6e. InterGlobe Aviation Limited, the parent company of IndiGo airlines, recently raised concerns with Mahindra using the name 6e after the BE tag. The carmaker, in return, said its mark is “BE 6e” not the standalone “6E” – a code that’s used for IndiGo’s flights.

A statement issued by Mahindra said, “We believe it differs fundamentally from IndiGo’s “6E,” which represents an airline, eliminating any risk of confusion. The distinct styling further emphasizes its uniqueness. Our registration application is for an entirely different industry sector and product and hence do not see any conflict. We also find it unseemly that two large, Indian multinationals should engage in a distracting and unnecessary conflict when in fact we should be championing each other’s growth and expansion.”

It added further, “We also find it unseemly that two large, Indian multinationals should engage in a distracting and unnecessary conflict when in fact we should be championing each other’s growth and expansion. We are hence taking the decision to brand our product the “BE 6e”. We however do believe the claim by IndiGo is baseless and if not challenged, will set an unhealthy precedent of monopolizing alpha-numeric 2-character marks, despite our mark being distinctive and different. This will be enormously constraining for all companies across industries and sectors. We will thus continue to strongly contest this in court and reserve our right to the brand name BE 6e.”

While Mahindra has now renamed the BE 6e to BE 6, it said that it will be contesting IndiGo to ensure that it secures the BE 6e trademark. We’ll ensure to update you once more details come to light on the same.

Mahindra BE 6: An Overview

The BE 6 is Mahindra’s first all-electric vehicle to be developed under its new EV-specific ‘BE’ sub-brand. It is a futuristic-looking electric SUV with an extensive set of features to stand out from the mainstream electric cars in our market.

It packs a lot of premium features such as dual digital displays, dual-zone AC, and dual wireless phone chargers. It also gets an augmented reality-based heads-up display, up to seven airbags, and level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Mahindra is offering the BE 6 with two battery packs: a 59 kWh and the other a 79 kWh unit. It gets a single-motor, rear-wheel drive (RWD) setup in two different configurations: a 231 PS motor with the smaller battery and a 286 PS with the larger unit. While the 59 kWh battery pack has an MIDC (part I+II) claimed range of 535 km, that for the other stands at 682 km.

Price And Rivals

The Mahindra BE 6 is priced from Rs 18.90 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It rivals the Tata Curvv EV and MG ZS EV, while it will also compete with the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV and Maruti eVX.

