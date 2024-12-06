Skoda Kylaq vs Hyundai Venue: Base Variants Compared

Base variants of both SUVs come at similar pricing and get the basics sorted. But one of these clearly outshines the other

The Skoda Kylaq debuted as the Czech carmaker’s most affordable offering in India with prices starting at Rs 7.89 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). At this price point, it is a rival to the base variants of other popular sub-4m SUVs like the Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV 3XO. Today, we compare the base-spec Kylaq Classic with Venue E to see which entry-level variant is the better option.

Prices

Skoda Kylaq Classic Hyundai Venue E Rs 7.89 lakh (introductory) Rs 7.94 lakh

*All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The base-spec Kylaq is Rs 5,000 more affordable than the Venue’s entry-level variant.

Dimensions

Parameter Skoda Kylaq Hyundai Venue Difference Length 3995 mm 3995 mm No difference Width 1783 mm 1770 mm + 13 mm Height 1619 mm 1617 mm + 2 mm Wheelbase 2566 mm 2500 mm + 66 mm

While the length of both SUVs is the same, the Kylaq is larger than the Venue in all the other aspects. That said, the Kylaq has a 66 mm larger wheelbase than the Venue, meaning that the legroom inside the Skoda offering is likely to be marginally better than its Hyundai rival.

Powertrain Options

Specifications Skoda Kylaq Classic Hyundai Venue E Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol petrol engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine Power 115 PS 83 PS Torque 178 Nm 114 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 5-speed MT

Skoda has been associated with an enthusiastic driving experience and the Kylaq is no different. This is the same story with the Kylaq which comes with the Kushaq’s smaller 1-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 33 PS and 64 Nm more than the Venue’s 1.2-litre engine. Both sub-4m SUVs come with manual transmissions only, but the Kylaq has a 6-speed manual shifter.

Features

Features Skoda Kylaq Classic Hyundai Venue E Exterior LED headlights

LED DRLs

LED tail lights

16-inch steel wheels with covers

Black roof rails

Black grille

Body-coloured door handles

Black skid plate on the rear bumper

Tailgate-mounted spoiler Halogen headlights

LED tail lights

Chrome-studded grille

Body-coloured door handles and bumpers

15-inch steel wheels with covers

Front and rear silver skid plates Interior Dual-tone cabin theme

Adjustable headrests on all seats

Fabric seat upholstery

Chrome inserts on AC vents

Chrome accent on the gear lever

Soft-touch door armrests with fabric upholstery

Cabin lights

Adjustable headrests on all seats

Front seat back pockets

Ticket holder Dual-tone cabin theme

Adjustable headrests on front seats only

Fabric seat upholstery

Day/night inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

Front passenger seat back pocket

2-step reclining rear seats with 60:40 split function Comfort And Convenience Instrument cluster with analogue dials and MID

Manual AC

Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

Manually adjustable driver’s seat

Electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs)

Day/night inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

12V power outlet for front passengers

All four power windows Instrument cluster with analogue dials and MID

Front power windows

Manual AC

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Front USB charger (C-type)

Day/night IRVM

12V power outlet for front passengers only Infotainment 2 tweeters None Safety 6 airbags (as standard)

ABS with EBD

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Traction Control System (TCS)

Multi collision brake

Electronic differential lock

Brake disc wiping

Roll over mitigation

Rear parking sensors

3-point seatbelts for all seats with seatbelt reminders

ISOFIX child seat anchorages 6 airbags (as standard)

ABS with EBD

ESC

Vehicle stability management (VSM)

Hill assist control

Rear parking sensors

3-point seatbelts for all seats with seatbelt reminders

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Both cars come with LED tail lights, steel wheels with covers, a dual-tone cabin theme, and an instrument cluster with analogue dials and a multi-information display (MID). Common features include manual AC, day/night IRVM and 6 airbags (as standard).

However, the Kylaq has all-LED lights, bigger wheels, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel, electrically adjustable ORVMs, 2 tweeters and brake disc wiping, all of which is not offered with the base-spec Venue.

Verdict

The Kylaq Classic, on the other hand, has a longer wheelbase, a more potent and enthusiast-catering drive experience and premium features like all-LED lighting setup. The feature suite, although basic, is better than the corresponding variant of the Venue. And you get all this by paying Rs 5,000 less than the price of the base-spec variant of the Hyundai SUV.

(Note: Images of to-spec variants of both the Kylaq and Venue have been used for representational purposes only)

What will you choose between the Skoda Kylaq Classic and Hyundai Venue E? Tell us in the comments.

