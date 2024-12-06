Skoda Kylaq vs Hyundai Venue: Base Variants Compared
Modified On Dec 06, 2024 05:56 PM By Dipan for Skoda Kylaq
Base variants of both SUVs come at similar pricing and get the basics sorted. But one of these clearly outshines the other
The Skoda Kylaq debuted as the Czech carmaker’s most affordable offering in India with prices starting at Rs 7.89 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). At this price point, it is a rival to the base variants of other popular sub-4m SUVs like the Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV 3XO. Today, we compare the base-spec Kylaq Classic with Venue E to see which entry-level variant is the better option.
Prices
|
Skoda Kylaq Classic
|
Hyundai Venue E
|
Rs 7.89 lakh (introductory)
|
Rs 7.94 lakh
*All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India
The base-spec Kylaq is Rs 5,000 more affordable than the Venue’s entry-level variant.
Dimensions
|
Parameter
|
Skoda Kylaq
|
Hyundai Venue
|
Difference
|
Length
|
3995 mm
|
3995 mm
|
No difference
|
Width
|
1783 mm
|
1770 mm
|
+ 13 mm
|
Height
|
1619 mm
|
1617 mm
|
+ 2 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2566 mm
|
2500 mm
|
+ 66 mm
While the length of both SUVs is the same, the Kylaq is larger than the Venue in all the other aspects. That said, the Kylaq has a 66 mm larger wheelbase than the Venue, meaning that the legroom inside the Skoda offering is likely to be marginally better than its Hyundai rival.
Powertrain Options
|
Specifications
|
Skoda Kylaq Classic
|
Hyundai Venue E
|
Engine
|
1-litre turbo-petrol petrol engine
|
1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine
|
Power
|
115 PS
|
83 PS
|
Torque
|
178 Nm
|
114 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT
|
5-speed MT
Skoda has been associated with an enthusiastic driving experience and the Kylaq is no different. This is the same story with the Kylaq which comes with the Kushaq’s smaller 1-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 33 PS and 64 Nm more than the Venue’s 1.2-litre engine. Both sub-4m SUVs come with manual transmissions only, but the Kylaq has a 6-speed manual shifter.
Features
|
Features
|
Skoda Kylaq Classic
|
Hyundai Venue E
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort And Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
- Both cars come with LED tail lights, steel wheels with covers, a dual-tone cabin theme, and an instrument cluster with analogue dials and a multi-information display (MID). Common features include manual AC, day/night IRVM and 6 airbags (as standard).
-
However, the Kylaq has all-LED lights, bigger wheels, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel, electrically adjustable ORVMs, 2 tweeters and brake disc wiping, all of which is not offered with the base-spec Venue.
Verdict
The Kylaq Classic, on the other hand, has a longer wheelbase, a more potent and enthusiast-catering drive experience and premium features like all-LED lighting setup. The feature suite, although basic, is better than the corresponding variant of the Venue. And you get all this by paying Rs 5,000 less than the price of the base-spec variant of the Hyundai SUV.
(Note: Images of to-spec variants of both the Kylaq and Venue have been used for representational purposes only)
What will you choose between the Skoda Kylaq Classic and Hyundai Venue E? Tell us in the comments.
