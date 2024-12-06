All
Skoda Kylaq vs Hyundai Venue: Base Variants Compared

Modified On Dec 06, 2024 05:56 PM By Dipan for Skoda Kylaq

  • 10.3K Views
Base variants of both SUVs come at similar pricing and get the basics sorted. But one of these clearly outshines the other

The Skoda Kylaq debuted as the Czech carmaker’s most affordable offering in India with prices starting at Rs 7.89 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). At this price point, it is a rival to the base variants of other popular sub-4m SUVs like the Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV 3XO. Today, we compare the base-spec Kylaq Classic with Venue E to see which entry-level variant is the better option.

Prices

Skoda Kylaq

Skoda Kylaq Classic

Hyundai Venue E

Rs 7.89 lakh (introductory)

Rs 7.94 lakh

*All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The base-spec Kylaq is Rs 5,000 more affordable than the Venue’s entry-level variant.

Dimensions

Skoda Kylaq side

Parameter

Skoda Kylaq

Hyundai Venue

Difference

Length

3995 mm

3995 mm

No difference

Width

1783 mm

1770 mm

+ 13 mm

Height

1619 mm

1617 mm

+ 2 mm

Wheelbase

2566 mm

2500 mm

+ 66 mm

Hyundai Venue

While the length of both SUVs is the same, the Kylaq is larger than the Venue in all the other aspects. That said, the Kylaq has a 66 mm larger wheelbase than the Venue, meaning that the legroom inside the Skoda offering is likely to be marginally better than its Hyundai rival.

Also Read: Skoda Kylaq Prestige AT vs Skoda Kushaq Sportline 1-litre MT: Which Variant To Pick?

Powertrain Options

Specifications

Skoda Kylaq Classic

Hyundai Venue E

Engine

1-litre turbo-petrol petrol engine

1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine

Power

115 PS

83 PS

Torque

178 Nm

114 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT

5-speed MT

Skoda has been associated with an enthusiastic driving experience and the Kylaq is no different. This is the same story with the Kylaq which comes with the Kushaq’s smaller 1-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 33 PS and 64 Nm more than the Venue’s 1.2-litre engine. Both sub-4m SUVs come with manual transmissions only, but the Kylaq has a 6-speed manual shifter.

Features

Skoda Kylaq Dashboard

Features

Skoda Kylaq Classic

Hyundai Venue E

Exterior

  • LED headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • 16-inch steel wheels with covers

  • Black roof rails

  • Black grille

  • Body-coloured door handles

  • Black skid plate on the rear bumper

  • Tailgate-mounted spoiler

  • Halogen headlights

  • LED tail lights

  • Chrome-studded grille

  • Body-coloured door handles and bumpers

  • 15-inch steel wheels with covers

  • Front and rear silver skid plates

Interior

  • Dual-tone cabin theme

  • Adjustable headrests on all seats

  • Fabric seat upholstery

  • Chrome inserts on AC vents

  • Chrome accent on the gear lever

  • Soft-touch door armrests with fabric upholstery

  • Cabin lights

  • Adjustable headrests on all seats

  • Front seat back pockets

  • Ticket holder

  • Dual-tone cabin theme

  • Adjustable headrests on front seats only

  • Fabric seat upholstery

  • Day/night inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

  • Front passenger seat back pocket

  • 2-step reclining rear seats with 60:40 split function

Comfort And Convenience

  • Instrument cluster with analogue dials and MID

  • Manual AC

  • Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

  • Manually adjustable driver’s seat

  • Electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs)

  • Day/night inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

  • 12V power outlet for front passengers

  • All four power windows

  • Instrument cluster with analogue dials and MID

  • Front power windows

  • Manual AC

  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

  • Front USB charger (C-type)

  • Day/night IRVM

  • 12V power outlet for front passengers only

Infotainment

  • 2 tweeters

  • None

Safety

  • 6 airbags (as standard)

  • ABS with EBD

  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

  • Traction Control System (TCS)

  • Multi collision brake

  • Electronic differential lock

  • Brake disc wiping

  • Roll over mitigation

  • Rear parking sensors

  • 3-point seatbelts for all seats with seatbelt reminders

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • 6 airbags (as standard)

  • ABS with EBD

  • ESC

  • Vehicle stability management (VSM)

  • Hill assist control

  • Rear parking sensors

  • 3-point seatbelts for all seats with seatbelt reminders

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Hyundai Venue interior

  • Both cars come with LED tail lights, steel wheels with covers, a dual-tone cabin theme, and an instrument cluster with analogue dials and a multi-information display (MID). Common features include manual AC, day/night IRVM and 6 airbags (as standard).

  • However, the Kylaq has all-LED lights, bigger wheels, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel, electrically adjustable ORVMs, 2 tweeters and brake disc wiping, all of which is not offered with the base-spec Venue.

Also Read: Here Are All The Carmakers That Will Be Present At The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Verdict

Skoda Kylaq rear

The Kylaq Classic, on the other hand, has a longer wheelbase, a more potent and enthusiast-catering drive experience and premium features like all-LED lighting setup. The feature suite, although basic, is better than the corresponding variant of the Venue. And you get all this by paying Rs 5,000 less than the price of the base-spec variant of the Hyundai SUV.

Performance

(Note: Images of to-spec variants of both the Kylaq and Venue have been used for representational purposes only)

What will you choose between the Skoda Kylaq Classic and Hyundai Venue E? Tell us in the comments.

D
Dipan
    We need your city to customize your experience