    Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition Launched, Bookings Are Underway: Check PRICE, Delivery Timeline And All Updates!

    Based on the top-spec Pack Three variant, the XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition is over Rs 1 lakh more affordable

    Published On Mar 02, 2026 04:34 PM By Bikramjit

    6.4K Views
    Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition

    Mahindra has launched a special XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition, priced at Rs 29.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Its bookings are now open, and deliveries will commence on March 10. It is based on the top-spec Pack Three variant of the XEV 9e, which is offered only with the bigger 79 kWh battery option. It brings a handful of cosmetic tweaks and new colour schemes for a more affordable price. Here are all the updates, detailed, starting from its prices:

    Price

     

    XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition

    XEV 9e Pack Three 

    Difference

    Price (without charger)

    Rs 29.35 lakh

    Rs 30.50 lakh

    (- Rs 1.15 lakh)

    Price (with home charger)

    Rs 30.10 lakh

    Rs 31.25 lakh

    (- Rs 1.15 lakh)
    All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

    • As seen above, the Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe edition is more affordable than the top-spec Pack Three variant it is based upon.

    • Both variants are offered with an 11.2 kW home charger, which commands an additional cost of Rs 75,000.

    Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition: What’s New?

    For starters, the XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition is offered with two new exterior paint options: Satin Black and Satin White. 

    Small Detail:

    For a signature element, there is also a ‘Cineluxe’ badging on the rear pillars.

    Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition
    Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition

    There are no other visual changes on the outside. It gets the same LED lighting elements, 19-inch alloy wheels and the coupe silhouette.

    Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition

    When you step inside, you notice the next visual difference from the standard variants. Unlike the Ivory White cabin theme we see in the other variants of the XEV 9e, the Cineluxe trim offers you a darker Chestnut Brown and Nocturne Black cabin theme. The seats have all-black upholstery, with contrast brown stitching for the detailing. 

    The dashboard, door panels and even the gear selector also have a mix of black and brown colours across them. The headliner, however, has a light grey finish. Beyond this, there are no other upgrades in terms of features and mechanics of the eSUV coupe. 

    Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition

    Other Features & Safety

    Being based on the top-end version, the XEV 9e Cineluxe editions bring all the bells and whistles. Highlight features include triple 12.3-inch displays (touchscreen infotainment, digital driver’s display and co-passenger entertainment screen), a fixed glass roof, 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio setup, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, NFC key, an in-car camera, wireless phone charger and connected car tech. 

    Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition

    Other comfort features include dual-zone auto AC, air purifier, ventilated front seats, 6-way power-adjustable driver seat with memory function, and rear window sunshades.

    Its safety tech includes seven airbags, level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and an AR-based head-up display.

    Battery Pack & Range

    The XEV 9e is available with two battery pack options. The detailed specifications are as follows:

    Specification

    59 kWh

    79 kWh

    No. of electric motor(s)

    1

    1

    Power

    231 PS

    286 PS

    Torque

    380 Nm

    380 Nm

    Claimed Range (MIDC Part1+Part 2)

    542 km

    656 km

    Drivetrain

    Rear-wheel drive (RWD)

    The XEV 9e Cineluxe edition is offered only with the bigger 79 kWh battery pack option.

    Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition

    Rivals

    The Mahindra XEV 9e is a rival to the Tata Harrier EV and BYD Atto 3.

