10 Features 2025 Hyundai Venue Is Expected To Borrow From Hyundai Creta And Hyundai Alcazar

Besides these expected features in this list, the 2025 Venue is confirmed to get a bigger 12.3-inch infotainment display compared to the Creta and Alcazar

The 2025 Hyundai Venue is set to be launched on November 4 as the new generation of the sub-4 metre SUV. It will feature a complete design makeover, details of which you can check in this report. Besides, Hyundai, being the master in offering segment-best equipment, will upgrade its feature set, adding better amenities, two of which have already been confirmed. Just like its design, the new Venue is also expected to borrow features from its bigger siblings, the Creta and Alcazar.

Level-2 ADAS - Confirmed!

The 2025 Hyundai Venue will come equipped with an upgraded Level-2 ADAS, which has been officially confirmed in the announcements made by the carmaker at their Investor’s Meet. While the existing Venue already comes with a level-1 suite, the updated tech from the Creta and Alcazar will give it an upper hand in the segment.

Related: 2025 Tata Nexon Now Updated With ADAS, New Red Dark Edition Launched From Rs 12.44 Lakh

Bigger Infotainment Displays

*Image used is of the Kia Syros for representation

While both the Creta and Alcazar feature dual 10.25-inch screens, the upcoming Venue will actually go bigger with a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, which has also been confirmed by Hyundai. This means the Venue will be the second model after the Syros by offering the largest display in the sub-4 metre SUV segment.

Also Read: 2025 Hyundai Venue vs Hyundai Creta: Exterior And Interior Design Compared

A Panoramic Sunroof

*Image used is of Hyundai Alcazar for representation

Until now, the Hyundai Venue has had a single-pane sunroof, which is expected to be updated to a panoramic unit like the one offered in the Creta and Alcazar. A larger panoramic sunroof in the sub-4 metre segment will surely increase the Venue’s appeal among Indian buyers and allow it to compete strongly with the Kia Syros, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV 3XO, all of which already offer this feature.

Dual-Zone Climate Control

*Image used is of the Mahindra XUV3XO for representation

The new-generation Hyundai Venue is also expected to borrow the dual-zone automatic AC from the Creta and Alcazar. The current-gen Venue offers only a single-zone automatic AC in its higher trims. This new addition will offer added comfort and convenience to both the driver and front passenger, who would like to have different temperatures.

Ventilated Seats

The new Venue borrows its display setup from the Syros, which makes it likely that Hyundai might also equip it with front and rear ventilated seats – a feature available in the 6-seater Alcazar. Currently, the Syros is the only model in the sub-4 metre SUV space to come with both front and rear ventilated seats.

Powered Co-Driver Seat

*Image used is of the Skoda Kylaq for representation

The Hyundai Venue currently gets a 4-way power-adjustable driver seat. With the next-gen car, Hyundai might go one step ahead and offer it with a power-adjustable seat for the co-driver from the Creta and Alcazar. Currently, the Skoda Kylaq is the only SUV in this segment to get the same.

8-Speaker Bose Audio System

*Image used is of Hyundai Alcazar for representation

The Venue currently gets a 6-speaker sound system. Considering that sound quality is now being given importance by car buyers, it’s highly likely that Hyundai will provide it with an 8-speaker Bose audio system, which is offered in the Hyundai Creta and Alcazar. Considering SUVs in this segment already offer branded audio setups like a 9-speaker JBL unit in the Nexon or an 8-speaker Harman Kardon in Syros, this is indeed a necessary upgrade.

360-Degree Camera

Besides an ADAS suite update, a 360-degree camera is also expected in the 2025 Venue, giving it an upgrade from the rearview camera in the current generation. Besides, it will also help manoeuvre through tight spaces much easier with the provision of this feature.,

Electronic Parking Brake

*Image used is of the Mahindra XUV3XO for representation

The electronic parking brake has become a common feature in modern sub-4 metre SUVs. In this segment, rivals like the Kia Syros and Mahindra XUV 3XO already offer it in their higher trims, and the 2025 Venue is expected to feature the same to stay on par with these competitors.

Front Parking Sensors

The 2025 Venue, in one of its previous spy shots while being tested in South Korea, was seen with front parking sensors, hence giving a strong hint that this is set to be another feature addition in the SUV, as until now it only featured rear sensors.

What other features do you think the new Venue can get from or maybe over its bigger stablemates? Let us know in the comments.