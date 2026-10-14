All
All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    India-bound Kia Seltos Hybrid Unveiled At Paris Motor Show 2026

    While the global version gets an all-wheel drive setup, the India-spec Seltos hybrid will most likely be front-wheel drive

    CarDekho
    CarDekho
    Published On Oct 14, 2026 16:54 IST
    info icon
    Published OnOct 14, 2026 16:54 IST
    Last Updated OnOct 14, 2026 16:54 IST
    3.4K Views
    • Write a comment

    Kia Seltos Hybrid

    At the Paris Motor Show 2026, many new cars and concepts have been unveiled, but none of them hold as much importance for the Indian market as the newly unveiled Seltos hybrid. It adds a strong-hybrid engine to the existing lineup of petrol, turbo-petrol, and diesel powertrains.

    The reason this is important for the Indian market is the fact that Kia is planning to bring the Seltos hybrid to India. Let’s start with the specifications.

    Kia Seltos Hybrid Specification

    The global version of the Kia Seltos hybrid is being offered with a 1.6-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a strong-hybrid setup. It is most likely that Kia will consider offering the same one when the Seltos hybrid comes to India sometime next year. 

    Engine

    1.6-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol

    Drivetrain

    Front-wheel drive

    All-wheel drive

    Combined System Power

    154 PS

    178 PS

    Transmission

    6-speed DCT

    *DCT- Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission

    While Kia has unveiled both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive setups, the Indian version will most likely only get the former. Also, the Seltos hybrid gets Vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality, which will allow you to use appliances like an electric kettle.

    Kia Seltos Hybrid Front Quarter

    India-spec Kia Seltos Overview

    The Kia Seltos is one of the most popular compact SUVs in our market, and part of that popularity comes from its modern and sporty design.

    It gets an upright nose with sharp lines all around and a piano black grille with different styling inserts depending on the variant. You also get sharp lighting signatures, which help in giving the Seltos a menacing look.

    Kia Seltos Front

    In profile, it gets piano black cladding (consider investing in PPF, considering they are prone to scratches) on the wheel arches and under the doors. The panels also get sharp cuts for a sporty look, and you also get flush-fitting door handles. Its top-spec variants sit on 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and the neon brake calipers add a subtle premium touch.

    Kia Seltos Side

    The rear end gets connected LED tail lamps, which are just as sleek and sharp as the lighting elements upfront. You get a sporty roof-mounted spoiler, and the rear bumper is chunky, giving the Seltos some muscle.

    Kia Seltos Rear

    Inside, the cabin design looks premium as well as tactical. The dashboard gets soft-touch padding, and the overall perceived quality inside the cabin is good. Do note that interior colours differ depending on the variant you pick. And while the highlight is the three-screen setup, Kia has provided physical controls for important functions, which makes it convenient. The steering wheel also gets a dual-tone finish, and you can see how chunky it looks.

    Kia Seltos Interior

    In terms of features, it comes with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and is paired with an 8-speaker Bose sound system. Next to the screen is a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display with multiple views, and between these two screens you get a small 5-inch climate control display as well.

    Kia Seltos Infotainment Unit

    Other features include dual-zone climate control, rear AC vents, a wireless phone charger, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, electrically adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs, multi-colour ambient lighting, a 10-way powered driver seat, and push-button start/stop. The international version of the Seltos also gets a powered tailgate, which is not offered in India.

    Kia Seltos Ventilated Front Seats

    The safety kit gets 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), all-wheel disc brakes, hill hold assist, front and rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat anchors. Higher variants also get a 360-degree camera with a blind-spot monitor, and Level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, rear cross-traffic alert, and autonomous emergency braking.

    Kia Seltos 360-degree Camera

    Apart from the aforementioned hybrid engine, which is expected to be launched sometime next year, the India-spec Seltos also gets three other powertrain options.

    Engine

    1.5-litre NA Petrol

    1.5-litre Turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre Diesel

    Power

    115 PS

    160 PS

    116 PS

    Torque

    144 Nm

    253 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission

    6MT, CVT

    6iMT, 7DCT

    6MT, 6AT

    *MT- Manual Transmission, CVT- Continous Variable Transmission, DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission, AT- Torque Convertor Automatic

    Kia Seltos Engine Bay

    Kia Seltos Hybrid Expected Price & Rivals

    The India-spec Kia Seltos is priced between Rs 11.25 lakh and Rs 21.82 lakh (ex-showroom), and a strong hybrid powertrain will add around Rs 2- 3 lakh over the existing petrol variant’s price. Once launched, it will go up against the current strong hybrid compact SUVs like the Maruti Victoris, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, and the soon-to-be-launched Renault Duster Hybrid.

    CarDekho Says…

    The current compact SUV segment has been populated with many models that offer multiple powertrain options, but strong-hybrid setups in this segment are still limited to a few options.

    With the Kia Seltos hybrid, the carmaker plans to gain good market share in the hybrid space, and the Seltos hybrid has a high chance of success. That’s because apart from offering a powertrain that promises good fuel efficiency, it will also give you a well-rounded package of design, premiumness, space, and features, which is already considered one of the best in the segment.

    Was this article helpful ?

    CarDekho
    CarDekho
    The CarDekho.com community offers auto enthusiasts a friendly home where they can buy their dream car. The CarDekho.com Research Center gives shoppers all the tools needed to make an informed buying decision, including vehicle reviews, ratings, safety features and specifications.Read more

    Write your Comment on Kia Seltos

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    India-bound Kia Seltos Hybrid Unveiled At Paris Motor Show 2026
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    AI Expert

    Simplify your car search

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience