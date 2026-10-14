India-bound Kia Seltos Hybrid Unveiled At Paris Motor Show 2026

At the Paris Motor Show 2026, many new cars and concepts have been unveiled, but none of them hold as much importance for the Indian market as the newly unveiled Seltos hybrid. It adds a strong-hybrid engine to the existing lineup of petrol, turbo-petrol, and diesel powertrains.

The reason this is important for the Indian market is the fact that Kia is planning to bring the Seltos hybrid to India. Let’s start with the specifications.

Kia Seltos Hybrid Specification

The global version of the Kia Seltos hybrid is being offered with a 1.6-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a strong-hybrid setup. It is most likely that Kia will consider offering the same one when the Seltos hybrid comes to India sometime next year.

Engine 1.6-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Drivetrain Front-wheel drive All-wheel drive Combined System Power 154 PS 178 PS Transmission 6-speed DCT

*DCT- Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission

While Kia has unveiled both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive setups, the Indian version will most likely only get the former. Also, the Seltos hybrid gets Vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality, which will allow you to use appliances like an electric kettle.

India-spec Kia Seltos Overview

The Kia Seltos is one of the most popular compact SUVs in our market, and part of that popularity comes from its modern and sporty design.

It gets an upright nose with sharp lines all around and a piano black grille with different styling inserts depending on the variant. You also get sharp lighting signatures, which help in giving the Seltos a menacing look.

In profile, it gets piano black cladding (consider investing in PPF, considering they are prone to scratches) on the wheel arches and under the doors. The panels also get sharp cuts for a sporty look, and you also get flush-fitting door handles. Its top-spec variants sit on 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and the neon brake calipers add a subtle premium touch.

The rear end gets connected LED tail lamps, which are just as sleek and sharp as the lighting elements upfront. You get a sporty roof-mounted spoiler, and the rear bumper is chunky, giving the Seltos some muscle.

Inside, the cabin design looks premium as well as tactical. The dashboard gets soft-touch padding, and the overall perceived quality inside the cabin is good. Do note that interior colours differ depending on the variant you pick. And while the highlight is the three-screen setup, Kia has provided physical controls for important functions, which makes it convenient. The steering wheel also gets a dual-tone finish, and you can see how chunky it looks.

In terms of features, it comes with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and is paired with an 8-speaker Bose sound system. Next to the screen is a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display with multiple views, and between these two screens you get a small 5-inch climate control display as well.

Other features include dual-zone climate control, rear AC vents, a wireless phone charger, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, electrically adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs, multi-colour ambient lighting, a 10-way powered driver seat, and push-button start/stop. The international version of the Seltos also gets a powered tailgate, which is not offered in India.

The safety kit gets 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), all-wheel disc brakes, hill hold assist, front and rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat anchors. Higher variants also get a 360-degree camera with a blind-spot monitor, and Level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, rear cross-traffic alert, and autonomous emergency braking.

Apart from the aforementioned hybrid engine, which is expected to be launched sometime next year, the India-spec Seltos also gets three other powertrain options.

Engine 1.5-litre NA Petrol 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6MT, CVT 6iMT, 7DCT 6MT, 6AT

*MT- Manual Transmission, CVT- Continous Variable Transmission, DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission, AT- Torque Convertor Automatic

Kia Seltos Hybrid Expected Price & Rivals

The India-spec Kia Seltos is priced between Rs 11.25 lakh and Rs 21.82 lakh (ex-showroom), and a strong hybrid powertrain will add around Rs 2- 3 lakh over the existing petrol variant’s price. Once launched, it will go up against the current strong hybrid compact SUVs like the Maruti Victoris, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, and the soon-to-be-launched Renault Duster Hybrid.

CarDekho Says…

The current compact SUV segment has been populated with many models that offer multiple powertrain options, but strong-hybrid setups in this segment are still limited to a few options.

With the Kia Seltos hybrid, the carmaker plans to gain good market share in the hybrid space, and the Seltos hybrid has a high chance of success. That’s because apart from offering a powertrain that promises good fuel efficiency, it will also give you a well-rounded package of design, premiumness, space, and features, which is already considered one of the best in the segment.