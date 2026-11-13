Honda Cars November 2026 Offers And Discounts: Honda City, Honda Amaze And Honda Amaze 2nd-Gen Get Benefits Of Up to Rs 1.86 Lakh

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Fellow Honda car lovers can rejoice if you are planning to bring a brand new Honda car home as the Japanese brand is offering discounts for the month of November of 2026. Currently, the Honda City, new Honda Amaze, and the 2nd-gen Honda Amaze are available with benefits of up to 1.86 lakh! Unfortunately as of now, there are no discounts available on the ZR-V and the Elevate for this month, but you do get specific corporate offers.

Honda Cars Model Wise Discounts

Model Benefits Offered Honda City Up to Rs 1.86 lakh Amaze (3rd Gen) Up to Rs 66,800 Amaze (2nd Gen) Up to Rs 57,600

The Honda City is available with the biggest discounts on this list for this month. It is offered with benefits of up to Rs 1.86 lakh.

Honda’s sub-compact sedan, the Amaze, gets benefits of up to Rs 66,800.

The last car on this list is the 2nd-generation Honda Amaze, which gets benefits of up to Rs 57,600.

Additionally, Honda are also offering corporate offers (specific corporate companies only) for all their models, which includes the ZR-V, Elevate, City, Amaze, and 2nd-gen Amaze.

These offers will last until November 30, 2026. So we would suggest you to be quick with your purchase if you had your eyes on one.

Unfortunately, Honda hasn’t shared the breakdown of these benefits, so the best advice would be to contact your local dealer and confirm the details about the benefits for your desired model. Moreover, do take into consideration that all these benefits vary from the model, variant and your location as well.

CarDekho Says…

If you had your eyes set on the City, Amaze or the Amaze second-gen, it might be a good time to go ahead and buy. Considering the discounts, all three cars now offer much more value for money for the package they offer. Additionally, if you are an employee and if your corporate company is eligible for the benefits, it makes the deal much sweeter.