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    2026 Porsche Cayenne Electric Launched At Rs 1.77 Crore; Makes Up To 1156 PS Of Power!

    This Cayenne goes from 0-100 kmph in just 2.5 seconds!

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Sep 30, 2026 20:50 IST
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    Published OnSep 30, 2026 13:09 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 30, 2026 20:50 IST
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    Porsche Cayenne Electric Launched

    Porsche’s Cayenne has long been a favourite of full-size luxury SUV buyers, bringing with it a finesse and sportiness not offered by competitors, and now, the carmaker has launched its fully-electric version in India. Moreover, deliveries for the Cayenne Electric also start today.

    Unveiled globally last year, the Cayenne Electric may share its name with its ICE-counterpart, but is completely different under the skin. Let’s take a look at all the details:

    Price & Variants

    Variant

    Price (ex-showroom, before options)

    Cayenne Electric

    Rs 1.77 crore

    Cayenne Turbo Electric

    Rs 2.28 crore

    • The Cayenne Electric range starts at Rs 1.77 crore, which is about Rs 26 lakh more expensive than the standard Cayenne.

    • The high-performance Turbo variant is priced from Rs 2.28 crore.

    • Do note that these prices do not include any options of the extensive list that Porsche offers.

    Design

    • The Cayenne Electric is a massive SUV, and this is made apparent with its bulbous proportions and wide fenders.

    Porsche Cayenne Electric Launched India

    • Unlike many performance-oriented SUVs, the Cayenne Electric has a friendly look. Its fascia gets the classic signature LED headlamps with DRLs, a massive lower air dam with active air flaps and air vents on the sides too (which are a bit larger on the Turbo).

    Porsche Cayenne Electric Launched

    • In profile, it gets the rounded and hunkered-down stance that adds to its sportiness. The A-pillar is sharply raked and there is a generous amount of cladding too.

    Porsche Cayenne Electric Launched India

    • You can option up to 22-inch alloy wheels, of various designs.

    Porsche Cayenne Electric Launched India

    • The rear-end styling remains minimal in the standard Cayenne Electric. There is a slim connected LED taillamp cluster with illuminated logo, a silver diffuser on the bumper and a roof spoiler to complement the looks.

    • Opting for the Turbo version will also add a more aggressive body-coloured diffuser and large vertical air vents on the bumper sides too.

    Porsche Cayenne Electric Launched India

    • Porsche is offering 13 colour options with the Cayenne Electric, while you can also opt for the paint-to-sample program to customise and create your own shade as well.

    Dimensions:

    Length: 4985 mm, Width: 1980 mm, Height: 1674 mm, Wheelbase: 3023 mm

    Boot Space

    With all rows up, the Cayenne Electric offers up to 781 litres of boot space, which can be expanded to 1588 litres with all rows down. You also have a 90 litre ‘frunk’ under the bonnet up front which can be handy to store the charging cable and a small bag. 

    Interior & Features

    • The cabin experience of the Cayenne Electric feels distinctly ‘Porsche’ with an understated design and top-notch quality levels all around.

    Porsche Cayenne Electric Launched

    • The centre attraction here is the curved OLED touchscreen infotainment system, alongside the 14.25-inch OLED digital instrument cluster and an optional 14.9-inch passenger entertainment display.

    • You can choose from multiple cabin themes based on your preferences, while the driver also gets the classic three-spoke steering wheel.

    Porsche Cayenne Electric Launched India

    • Another signature touch is the stopwatch atop the dashboard.

    Porsche Cayenne Electric Launched India

    • Other equipment includes four-zone automatic climate control, thermal and noise-insulated front windows, an AR-based head-up display, 18-way power-adjustable front seats with heating, ventilation and massage, power-adjustable rear seats with ventilation, a panoramic sunroof, soft-close doors and a powered tailgate.

    Safety

    • The Cayenne Electric has a 5-star safety rating awarded by Euro NCAP.

    • There’s plenty of safety equipment on offer including multiple airbags, a comprehensive ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) suite and all sorts of electronic assists you can think of.

    Powertrains

    Model

    Cayenne Electric

    Cayenne Turbo Electric

    Battery Pack

    113 kWh

    113 kWh

    No. of electric motor(s)

    2

    2

    Claimed Range (WLTP)

    642 km

    623 km

    Power

    408 PS/442 PS^

    857 PS/1156 PS^

    Torque

    835 Nm^

    1500 Nm^

    Claimed Acceleration (0-100 kmph)

    4.8 seconds^

    2.5 seconds^

    Top speed

    230 kmph

    260 kmph

    Drivetrain

    AWD

    AWD

    AWD- All-wheel Drive, ^With launch control

    Porsche Cayenne Electric Launched

    Besides this, it also gets adaptive air suspension on all four corners and up to 400 kW DC fast charging capabilities that can top up the battery from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 16 minutes. 

    The Cayenne Electric is also the first production car ever to feature wireless charging capabilities via a 11kW inductive charging pad.

    Interestingly, the Cayenne Electric also gets rear-axle steering up to 5 degrees.

    Rivals

    The Cayenne Electric goes up against the Lotus Eletre, Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV and the upcoming Range Rover Electric.

    CarDekho Says…

    Porsche is a carmaker that has been synonymous with performance cars, and its leap into electrification has demonstrated this philosophy very well with cars like the Macan Electric and Taycan previously. Now, it’s the Cayenne’s turn, and we must say, as far as performance is concerned, there’s few SUVs or even supercars that can beat it. Of course, it is a Porsche so the price tag is eye-watering, but not surprising. And as far as EVs go, this might be one of the coolest yet most practical ones ever made.

    What do you think of the new Cayenne Electric? Drop us your thoughts in the comments below!

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

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    2026 Porsche Cayenne Electric Launched At Rs 1.77 Crore; Makes Up To 1156 PS Of Power!
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