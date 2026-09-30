2026 Porsche Cayenne Electric Launched At Rs 1.77 Crore; Makes Up To 1156 PS Of Power!

Porsche’s Cayenne has long been a favourite of full-size luxury SUV buyers, bringing with it a finesse and sportiness not offered by competitors, and now, the carmaker has launched its fully-electric version in India. Moreover, deliveries for the Cayenne Electric also start today.

Unveiled globally last year, the Cayenne Electric may share its name with its ICE-counterpart, but is completely different under the skin. Let’s take a look at all the details:

Price & Variants

Variant Price (ex-showroom, before options) Cayenne Electric Rs 1.77 crore Cayenne Turbo Electric Rs 2.28 crore

The Cayenne Electric range starts at Rs 1.77 crore, which is about Rs 26 lakh more expensive than the standard Cayenne.

The high-performance Turbo variant is priced from Rs 2.28 crore.

Do note that these prices do not include any options of the extensive list that Porsche offers.

Design

The Cayenne Electric is a massive SUV, and this is made apparent with its bulbous proportions and wide fenders.

Unlike many performance-oriented SUVs, the Cayenne Electric has a friendly look. Its fascia gets the classic signature LED headlamps with DRLs, a massive lower air dam with active air flaps and air vents on the sides too (which are a bit larger on the Turbo).

In profile, it gets the rounded and hunkered-down stance that adds to its sportiness. The A-pillar is sharply raked and there is a generous amount of cladding too.

You can option up to 22-inch alloy wheels, of various designs.

The rear-end styling remains minimal in the standard Cayenne Electric. There is a slim connected LED taillamp cluster with illuminated logo, a silver diffuser on the bumper and a roof spoiler to complement the looks.

Opting for the Turbo version will also add a more aggressive body-coloured diffuser and large vertical air vents on the bumper sides too.

Porsche is offering 13 colour options with the Cayenne Electric, while you can also opt for the paint-to-sample program to customise and create your own shade as well.

Dimensions: Length: 4985 mm, Width: 1980 mm, Height: 1674 mm, Wheelbase: 3023 mm

Boot Space

With all rows up, the Cayenne Electric offers up to 781 litres of boot space, which can be expanded to 1588 litres with all rows down. You also have a 90 litre ‘frunk’ under the bonnet up front which can be handy to store the charging cable and a small bag.

Interior & Features

The cabin experience of the Cayenne Electric feels distinctly ‘Porsche’ with an understated design and top-notch quality levels all around.

The centre attraction here is the curved OLED touchscreen infotainment system, alongside the 14.25-inch OLED digital instrument cluster and an optional 14.9-inch passenger entertainment display.

You can choose from multiple cabin themes based on your preferences, while the driver also gets the classic three-spoke steering wheel.

Another signature touch is the stopwatch atop the dashboard.

Other equipment includes four-zone automatic climate control, thermal and noise-insulated front windows, an AR-based head-up display, 18-way power-adjustable front seats with heating, ventilation and massage, power-adjustable rear seats with ventilation, a panoramic sunroof, soft-close doors and a powered tailgate.

Safety

The Cayenne Electric has a 5-star safety rating awarded by Euro NCAP.

There’s plenty of safety equipment on offer including multiple airbags, a comprehensive ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) suite and all sorts of electronic assists you can think of.

Powertrains

Model Cayenne Electric Cayenne Turbo Electric Battery Pack 113 kWh 113 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 2 2 Claimed Range (WLTP) 642 km 623 km Power 408 PS/442 PS^ 857 PS/1156 PS^ Torque 835 Nm^ 1500 Nm^ Claimed Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 4.8 seconds^ 2.5 seconds^ Top speed 230 kmph 260 kmph Drivetrain AWD AWD

AWD- All-wheel Drive, ^With launch control

Besides this, it also gets adaptive air suspension on all four corners and up to 400 kW DC fast charging capabilities that can top up the battery from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 16 minutes.

The Cayenne Electric is also the first production car ever to feature wireless charging capabilities via a 11kW inductive charging pad.

Interestingly, the Cayenne Electric also gets rear-axle steering up to 5 degrees.

Rivals

The Cayenne Electric goes up against the Lotus Eletre, Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV and the upcoming Range Rover Electric.

CarDekho Says…

Porsche is a carmaker that has been synonymous with performance cars, and its leap into electrification has demonstrated this philosophy very well with cars like the Macan Electric and Taycan previously. Now, it’s the Cayenne’s turn, and we must say, as far as performance is concerned, there’s few SUVs or even supercars that can beat it. Of course, it is a Porsche so the price tag is eye-watering, but not surprising. And as far as EVs go, this might be one of the coolest yet most practical ones ever made.

What do you think of the new Cayenne Electric? Drop us your thoughts in the comments below!