2026 MG Windsor EV Indulge Edition Launched! Gets Roof-Mounted Rear Screen!

As we approach the biggest festival of the year, JSW MG Motor India wants to celebrate on this occasion and the fact that its popular Windsor EV was one of the highest-selling EVs last year in its segment. As the Windsor EV completes two years in the market, and to celebrate the sales milestone, it has introduced an exclusive Windsor EV Indulge Edition.

But what does this exclusive edition actually pack in? Let’s find out:

Price

Here are the prices for the new edition:

Variant Price (ex-showroom) MG Windsor EV Indulge Edition 38 kWh Rs 17.89 Lakh

The Windsor EV Indulge Edition is priced at Rs 17.89 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 73,900 higher than the top Essence trim that it is based on.

Bookings for the EV are already open across authorised MG dealerships and via the brand’s official website.

What’s New?

The Windsor EV Indulge Edition brings some cosmetic upgrades such as a new Shadow Gold colour with a black roof, which gives it a distinct look. To complement this, it even gets gloss black ORVMs with turn indicators, 18-inch blacked-out alloy wheels, and an 'Indulge' badge on the C-pillar.

Stepping inside this exclusive edition, you are greeted with a new tan and black cabin theme. This makes the already spacious and practical cabin of the Windsor EV feel even more special. It also has Indulge embroidered on the front headrests, Indulge-badged pillows and neck cushions as exclusive touches inside..

The highlight of this Edition, however, is the segment first roof-mounted entertainment screen for rear passengers, which could be a hit among chauffeur-driven buyers and families alike. This screen is mounted in the middle of the panoramic glass roof, so you still have an airy feel inside.

With this exclusive edition, MG is also offering a special ‘Indulge Edition’ accessory pack as standard, which includes a rear sunshade, themed 3D mats, chrome accents on the front, bumper corner protectors, body-side moulding, and a premium leatherette key cover.

Features & Safety

Besides these changes, the Indulge Edition remains identical to the standard Windsor EV when it comes to equipment on offer, such as a huge 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a 9-speaker Infinity sound system. It also gets an 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, automatic climate control, rear seats which recline up to 135 degrees, a wireless phone charger, and a panoramic glass roof.

In terms of safety, the Windsor EV is equipped with 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), rear parking sensors, electronic parking brake (EPB), all-wheel disc brakes, rain-sensing wipers, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Battery Options

The Windsor EV Indulge Edition is offered with the car’s smaller 38 kWh battery pack only. Here are its detailed specifications:

Battery Pack 38 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 332 km Power 136 PS Torque 200 Nm

The Windsor EV’s 38kWh battery also gets 45 kW DC fast charging capabilities, which can top up the batteries from 20-80 percent in 45 minutes.

Rivals

The MG Windsor EV rivals the Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, Maruti e Vitara, Toyota Ebella, Hyundai Creta Electric and the MG ZS EV.

CarDekho Says..

The MG Windsor EV, with its unique design and features, was already a good buy in the electric SUV segment, and with the Indulge Edition being introduced, the rear seat experience has set a high bar for the competition, offering reclining seats up to 135 degrees, sofa-like cushioning, and a first-in-class roof-mounted rear entertainment screen, making it the best package available in the class.

For people looking for an electric vehicle under Rs 20 lakh with the main focus on the backseat experience and are chauffeured around most of the time, the Windsor EV stands out. And if you want even more luxury with it, the Indulge Edition should certainly be on your radar.