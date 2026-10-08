MG Windsor EV Indulge Edition Teased: It’s About To Get Even Fancier

With the festive season coming up, JSW MG Motor has jumped in to tease a new limited-edition variant of the Windsor EV called the Indulge. The Windsor EV is now turning two years old, and the upcoming limited edition is set to celebrate the occasion. The Windsor EV was also among the best-selling EVs in the country last year and has been a strong contender this year as well.

What do we expect in the upcoming special edition? Lets Explore.

2026 MG Windsor EV: Indulge Edition Teased

MG is known to periodically launch different editions for their varied model lineup. With the recent launch of the 2026 version of the Hector Storm Series, MG has decided to launch a premium variant of the Windsor EV soon.

Given that the Windsor EV got a similar update last year around the same time, we can speculate that the new Indulge edition will follow a similar premium theme. This is also thanks to the nature of the teaser, which has a gold theme with a premium aura.

The soon-to-launch Indulge edition may have added premium interior touches like gold-finished handles on the doors and gold accents on the dashboard. While last year’s Inspire edition also had red leatherette seats, we expect this year's Indulge edition to retain the predominantly black interior theme.

Exterior touches may include Indulge badging, added black accents and black accessory trims to differentiate it from the regular Windsor EV variants.

2026 MG Windsor EV: Overview

The Windsor EV is a unique proposition in its class. The grown-up, car-like design theme works well for itself, giving decent road presence and opening up lavish space inside.

Up front, the split headlamp setup includes a large connected LED DRL and the LED headlamps mounted on the bumper.

On the side, the large raked windscreen gives it a big car look, also thanks to the large window areas. The large 18-inch dual-tone wheels, pop-out door handles and the roof rails give it a modern and sporty look.

Over to the rear, the connected LED tail lamp design can be polarising for a few, but it works well for the most part, design-wise. The ‘Windsor’ branding on the bootlid also gives it a premium touch to the rear.

Step inside the Windsor EV and it welcomes you with a generous amount of airiness and space despite being a black-themed cabin. Meanwhile, the seats have a unique sofa-like design, which adds to the lounge-like cabin feel.

2026 MG Windsor EV: Features, Safety & Drivetrain

The Windsor EV is packed with a long feature list. They include a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which is paired with a 9-speaker Infinity sound system. The driver also gets an 8.8-inch information display. Other feature highlights include a powered tailgate, auto climate control, cruise control, panoramic sunroof, wireless charger and powered and ventilated front seats.

The safety package includes ABS with EBD, 6 airbags, 360-degree camera, tyre-pressure monitoring system, rain-sensing wipers, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and electronic parking brake (EPB).

The Windsor EV comes with two battery pack options. A 38 kWh and a 52.9 kWh battery pack. Drivetrain specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack 38 kWh 52.9 kWh Power 136 PS 136 PS Torque 200 Nm 200 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 332 km 449 km No. of motors 1 1

The Windsor EV can charge up to 60 kW, charging the batteries from 20 - 80 per cent in 50 minutes for the larger 52 kWh battery pack.

MG Windsor EV: Price And Rivals

The Windsor EV is priced at Rs 14.70 lakh onwards (ex-showroom). It is also offered with a Battery-As-A-Service (BaaS) program, which brings down the price to Rs 9.99 lakh onwards.

It goes against the likes of the Tata Curvv EV, Sierra EV, Mahindra BE 6, Maruti e Vitara, Toyota Ebella, Hyundai Creta Electric and the MG ZS EV.

CarDekho Says…

The MG Windsor EV, in a broad sense, is a one-of-a-kind EV in the segment. The large proportions open up comfortable amounts of space inside, making it a great family car. And being an MG, it packs in all the modern features, comforts and safety you’d expect in this segment.

The arrival of the new Indulge variant will spice up the Windsor EV’s proposition yet again, making it attractive for people who like some extra special touches to their car and some bling.

What do you think of the soon-to-come MG Windsor EV Indulge Edition? Let us know in the comments below.