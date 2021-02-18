Modified On Feb 19, 2021 12:42 PM By Rohit for Renault Kiger

With a starting price of Rs 5.45 lakh, it’s the most affordable SUV in its segment

The Kiger is offered with two petrol engines: 1.0-litre petrol and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol.

Features a digital instrument cluster, an 8-inch touchscreen, and up to four airbags.

It rivals the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, and Kia Sonet.

The sub-4m SUV space recently got two new models: the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger , both of which have changed the pricing dynamic of the segment. If you were planning to take a closer look at the Renault SUV or see how it drives, it is now possible as the display and test drive models have arrived at dealerships pan India. Deliveries are expected to begin in the coming days.

Renault’s sub-4m SUV is a petrol-only offering. It gets the option of two engines: a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated unit (72PS/96Nm) and a 1.0-litre turbocharged motor (100PS/160Nm). While the former comes with either a 5-speed MT or AMT, the latter is coupled with either a 5-speed MT or a CVT.

Also Read: Renault Kiger vs Nissan Magnite: Which Sub-4m SUV To Buy?

The Kiger comes with a bunch of features including a Philips air purifier (optional), an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, and auto AC with rear AC vents. Safety kit comprises up to four airbags, ABS with EBD, and optional front parking sensors.

It’s priced between Rs 5.45 lakh and Rs 9.55 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom Delhi) while the dual-tone options are priced at Rs 17,000 more than their corresponding variants. The Kiger competes with the Mahindra XUV300 , Nissan Magnite, Ford EcoSport , Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, and Toyota Urban Cruiser.

Read More on : Kiger AMT