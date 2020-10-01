Renault Kiger Launch Delayed; Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser Rival To Arrive in 2021

Modified On Oct 01, 2020 03:30 PM By Sonny for Renault HBC

The French competitor in the sub-4m SUV segment is expected to offer segment-leading cabin space

Renault Kiger (expected name) sub-4m SUV was likely to launch by Diwali 2020.

Renault India’s MD has confirmed its delay till early-2021 due to disruptions in supply and demand amid lockdown restrictions.

The Kiger is built on the same platform as the Triber sub-4m MPV crossover.

It is expected to debut Renault’s 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with around 100PS of power.

Renault Kiger will likely be priced between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 9 lakh.

Renault was expected to join the sub-4m SUV segment by Diwali 2020 with a brand new model, which is likely to be called the Kiger. However, given how the year has gone so far, it’s no surprise that the plans had to be altered. The carmaker recently announced that it will launch the Kiger in India by early-2021.

A statement from the Managing Director of Renault India, Venkatram Mamillapalle, revealed that the uncertainties due to various lockdown restrictions have disrupted different aspects of the demand and supply chains. As a result, the company has decided to postpone the launch of its new sub-4m SUV offering until it can adequately meet the demands of its dealer network across the country. He also clarified that the model is ready.

The Kiger is underpinned by the same platform as the Triber which offers the promise of a spacious cabin. It has been spied testing many times and is expected to have a tall stance but its design is yet to be officially revealed. Renault hasn’t even released a pre-production concept teaser like it did for its cousin, the Nissan Magnite.

Like the Triber, the Kiger is expected to be powered by the same 1.0-litre petrol engine making 72PS and 96Nm while mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. Renault will also introduce its new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with the Kiger which will offer around 100PS of power and 160Nm of torque. The turbocharged petrol engine is expected to offer the option of a CVT automatic as well.

In terms of comforts, the Renault Kiger is likely to feature cruise control, auto AC with rear vents, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology. Safety equipment should include up to four airbags, rear parking camera and dynamic controls.

The Kiger, which will now be launched in early-2021, is expected to be priced between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 9 lakh. It will be taking on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300 as well as the upcoming Nissan Magnite.

