Top 7 Premium Used Cars Under Rs 7 Lakh

These cars would cost over Rs 10-15 lakh on-road if brand new

We all fancy a premium car but budget constraints force us to settle for something less. For a budget of Rs 7 lakh, you can get several premium cars in the used market, which could be bigger, more powerful, or more feature-rich. With that, the woes of higher waiting periods can also be resolved by going for used cars.

So, here are seven such examples of costlier cars which can be had under Rs 7 lakh if you check out CarDekho used car market:

2015-2018 Volkswagen Polo

The Polo was amongst earliest premium hatchbacks that helped in establishing the segment. Its build-to-last appeal, German engineering, top notch quality, and of course, understated sporty demeanor made it a heart-throb. The Polo was the first made-in-India car to receive a 4-star safety rating, by the global NCAP crash tests. In 2015-2018 models, you can find the 1-litre petrol, the punchier 1.2-litre turbo-petrol with dual-clutch automatic, and efficient 1.5-litre diesel engine options.

2015-2017 Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz is a handsome looking, strong built, and an extremely reliable hatchback. While it is simple and outdated, the cabin space inside is something that even new bigger SUVs like Creta can’t match. For a brief period, the top variant of the Jazz came with magic seats where you could fold the back seats like cinema chairs. In 2015 to 2017, it came with 1.2-litre petrol and a highly-efficient 1.5-litre diesel engine. The Jazz also receives a good four-star safety rating in the global NCAP crash tests.

2014-2017 Maruti Ciaz

Maruti Ciaz is a practical, reliable, and comfortable sedan which can easily be had under this budget. It had good cabin space and over 500 litres of boot capacity. It’s a Maruti, so the maintenance and repairs will be hassle-free and the resale value should also be good. The sedan is also a four-star safety rated car but in the ASEAN NCAP tests. At that time, it was available with a 1.4-litre petrol engine and Fiat’s workhorse 1.3-litre diesel engine. The diesel Ciaz had a claimed fuel efficiency of more than 25kmpl.

2014-2017 Ford Ecosport

While it has been discontinued, the Ford Ecosport is still one of the most premium cars sold under Rs 15 lakh. With its macho looks and rugged appeal thanks to that boot-mounted spare wheel, this car single handedly established what we know today as the most populated segment in the country. Highlights of the Ecosport were its easy-going and reliable engines, interior quality, and great handling. In 2014 to 2017, the Ecosport was available with 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines, but if you’re lucky, you can also score the rare 1-litre Ecoboost turbo-petrol version.

2014-2017 Skoda Rapid / Volkswagen Vento

The VAG (Volkswagen Auto Group) sedans are well known for their engineering, ride quality, and punchy diesel engines. These sedans had the ‘German Built’ quality and are still very popular in the used car market. Both of them were offered with 1.6-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines back then, but the Vento also had the option of the Polo’s 1.2-litre turbo-petrol with the dual-clutch automatic or DSG.

2014-2017 Honda City

Several 5-6 year old examples of the Honda City can be had under Rs 7 lakh. It’s still a benchmark when it comes to compact sedans, which many find it hard to match up to. A spacious cabin, high-revving i-VTEC engine, and the premium interior quality makes it a very popular choice amongst used cars. Also, it’s still considered a status symbol and many people admire to park a City in their driveway. While the petrolheads loved the 1.5-litre i-VTEC, the dieselheads had the torquey and efficiency 1.5-litre diesel engines.

2014-2017 Hyundai Verna

The previous generation bulky-looking Verna is another popular sedan which you can score under Rs 7 lakh. Its USP was a feature-rich package and multitude of engine options, including a sunroof!! In 2017, came the new generation Verna, but that might go beyond your budget. Hyundai’s maintenance is considerably lower than its several rivals. In 2014 to 2017, the sedan was offered with 1.4-litre petrol and diesel engines along with the option of 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engines.

