We’re covering the most luggage-friendly cars from different segments that would be ideal for someone trying to carry a lot of gifts.

The year is coming to a close with Jingle Bell chores, and we all know that the Christmas celebrations are incomplete without present boxes and goodies. Have you ever wondered which cars Santa would like this season to accommodate his load of gifts? We have compiled a list of vehicles having a large boot loading capacity in their respective segments.

Kia Carnival

Boot space - With all rows up, it has a boot loading capacity of 540 litres.

Prices - Rs 30.99 lakh to Rs 35.49 lakh

The enormous boot of the Carnival is an excellent substitute for Santa's sleigh. The MPV is also one of the most capacious luxury MPVs, making Santa's journey a breeze. Carnival can even accommodate a Christmas tree.

Kia may also showcase the new generation Carnival in India, at the 2023 Auto Expo.

MG Gloster

Boot space - When all three rows are in use, the boot loading capacity is 343 litres.

Prices - Rs 32 lakh to Rs 40.78 lakh

The Gloster is a three-row full-size SUV with plenty of room and utility. It boasts the best luggage space in the category and also has an option for the 4WD (four-wheel-drive) variant. It’s also the only SUV in its class to feature ADAS tech.

Citroen C5 Aircross

Boot space - It has a boot capacity of 580 litres, which can be increased to 720 litres by folding down the rear seats.

Price - Rs 36.67 lakh

The C5 Aircross not only has greater boot capacity than its competitors, but it also boasts the best-in-class ride quality, allowing it to smoothly handle road undulations. The C5 Aircross, with its progressive hydraulic cushion suspension arrangement, is an excellent complement for Santa.

MG Hector

Boot Space- The MG Hector has a large trunk capacity of 587 litres when the rear seats are utilized.

Price - Rs 14.43 lakh to 20.36 lakh.

But, if Santa were to consider something more value-for-money on a sub-Rs 25 lakh budget, the MG Hector is an excellent five-seater midsize SUV to pick. Furthermore, MG has already started production of the facelifted Hector, which is expected to be officially unveiled by January 2023.

Kia Sonet

Boot Space- Its boot can store up to 392 litres of luggage.

Price- Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 13.99 lakh

Making it through narrow city areas but with a lofty sitting position, Santa will undoubtedly go for a sub-four-metre SUV, and the Kia Sonet has the largest storage room in this segment.

Hyundai Verna

Boot Space: The boot capacity of Hyundai's compact sedan is 480 litres.

Price: Rs 9.44 lakh to Rs 15.43 lakh

Santa may like a sedan, but which one can replace Santa's sleigh? The Verna has the most freight capacity in its class. Furthermore, the new generation Verna has been spotted many times with fresh details.

Honda Jazz

Boot Space: The boot of Honda's premium hatchback can hold up to 354 litres of baggage.

Price: Rs 8.01 lakh to Rs 10.32 lakh

Can a hatchback meet Santa's standards on a tighter budget? The Honda Jazz is known for its room and practicality, with best-in-class cargo space and the most capacious cabin among its competitors. However, Honda is expected to abandon the Jazz, along with the fourth-generation City and the WR-V.

Topping our list of cars capable of replacing Santa's sleigh in its standard form would be the MG Hector. Or if one planned to transport things more openly, something like the Isuzu D-Max or a Toyota Hilux may also be suitable for the task. Which car do you think would be ideal for the most luggage space, let us know in the comments section.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

