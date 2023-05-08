Published On May 08, 2023 12:30 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Exter

The all-new micro SUV’s engine options have been announced and it is expected to go on sale by the end of June

Hyundai Exter will be positioned below the Venue.

To be available in five trims - EX, S, SX, SX (O), and SX (O) Connect.

6 single-tone and 3 dual-tone exterior colours to be on option.

To be powered by an 83PS 1.2-litre petrol engine with five-speed manual and AMT transmissions.

Prices are expected to start from around Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai has officially revealed the exterior profile of the Exter, its upcoming micro SUV. With this, the bookings for the Exter are now open for a token amount of Rs 11,000. We’re expecting its prices to be announced by June.

The Hyundai Exter carries a rugged and prominent stance. The stubby bonnet, upright front fascia, and skid plate give it a bold statement. The front grille is unique and is not seen on any Hyundai car in India. Some geometric designs are also seen here like the square headlamp covering and the H-shaped LED DRLs with projector headlamps lower in the bumper.

If the front doesn’t look butch enough for an SUV, check out its side profile. The protruding wheel arches, body cladding, strong shoulder lines, and roof rails do help it in the SUV look. The rear profile hasn’t been revealed but has been spotted and it will get the same upright stance with H-shaped elements and body cladding-integrated bumper.

Hyundai is offering the Exter with 6 monotone and 3 dual-tone exterior colours. The SUV will get Cosmic Blue and Ranger Khaki options (with dual-tone shade), which are completely new to the brand lineup.

The interior and feature list is yet to be revealed, but we can expect a premium and feature-rich cabin. The list should include the convenience of a large touchscreen system, electric sunroof, wireless charging, cruise control, up to six airbags, rear parking camera, and tyre pressure monitoring.

The Hyundai Exter’s powertrain options have been revealed too. It gets a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which claims 83PS and 114PS. Transmission duties will be handled by 5-speed manual and AMT. It will also get the option of CNG, with a 5-speed manual stick.

