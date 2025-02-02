All
Weekly Wrap-up: Important 4-wheeler Automotive Events That Happened Over The Last Week (27 Jan-Feb 1): Multiple Price Hikes, Skoda Kylaq Deliveries Begin, Kia Syros Launched, And More

Published On Feb 02, 2025 08:01 AM By Kartik for Kia Syros

Last week we saw the launch of the Kia Syros, the commencement of deliveries of the Skoda Kylaq, and exclusive news about the facelifted Kia Carens

car news of the week 27th jan to feb 1

This week’s highlight has been the price announcement of the Kia Syros. Other updates included the commencement of deliveries of the Skoda Kylaq sub-4m SUV and Tata Nexon iCNG getting the Dark edition. Here is a quick overview of the major events that happened in the 4-wheeler automotive industry over the last week.

Kia Syros Launched 

Kia Syros front

The Kia Syros has been introduced as a premium offering in the sub-4m SUV segment, and slots between the Sonet and Seltos in the carmaker’s Indian SUV lineup. It not only gets many segment-first features but has borrowed two of the engine options from its sibling in the same category.

Skoda Kylaq Deliveries Begin

Skoda Kylaq

Deliveries of the Skoda Kylaq, the Czech carmaker's first sub 4m SUV offering, began last week. It garnered much interest with over 10,000 bookings within the first 10 days of its launch back in November. The SUV has now arrived at showrooms and is available for test drives as well.

Exclusive Details About Carens Facelift And EV

Kia Carens facelift front end spied

While it’s already known that the Kia Carens is due a midlife refresh, we recently got multiple exclusive details of the facelifted MPV. Not only that, we have also detailed the changes expected on board the new Carens along with the launch timelines of both the facelifted Carens and the Carens EV. We now also know that Kia has taken an interesting decision about the current-spec Carens.

Tata Nexon CNG Dark Launched

Tata Nexon CNG Dark

Tata Nexon’s CNG variants were the latest to get the Dark edition last week. Priced at a premium over the standard variants, the special edition features aesthetic changes such as an all-black interior and exterior. As is common with these editions the powertrain and features remain untouched. 

Also Check Out: Here Are Top Cars Revealed And Launched In January 2025

Honda And MG Price Hikes

MG ZS EV Exterior Image

Honda and MG hiked the prices of many models in their lineup last week. While Honda’s price hike affected its sedan and SUV, MGs price hike encompassed almost its entire lineup.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e Mid Variant Battery Packs

Mahindra BE 6

Official RTO documents that surfaced online recently revealed the battery details for upcoming Pack Two variants of Mahindra’s latest EVs the BE 6 and XEV 9e. If these are to be believed, only the fully loaded Pack Three variant will feature the larger battery pack.

